Valentine’s Day preview

things to do

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day? Whether it’s music, food, or just some good old-fashioned romance, there’s something for everyone—because let’s be honest, we could all use a little more love!

Wednesday, Feb. 12
28th Annual Chocolate Fest. 3:30 p.m. at the Kent Center School Cafeteria (9 Judd Ave., Kent). Proceeds benefit the Kent Center School Scholarship Fund. Fill a plate for $5 with delicious chocolate creations. Email for more info: info@kcssf.org.

Thursday, Feb. 13 & Saturday, Feb. 15
Fleece Pillow Making Workshop at David M. Hunt Library (63 Main St., Falls Village) The DM Hunt Library is making heart pillows to give to seniors for ‘Random Acts of Kindness’ Week! Workshops will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. or Saturday, Feb. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn to make knot-tie, no-sew pillows for local seniors. Use donated fabric and patterns or bring your own.

Thursday, Feb. 13
Senior Sweetheart Supper at Sharon Hospital (50 Hospital Hill Rd., Sharon) 3:45-5:0 p.m.– buffet dinner. 5 to 5:30 p.m. – Guest speaker Sheri Harrison, MD. Dr. Harrison is a general cardiologist, board-certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. For reservations: contact Rebecca Moreira at Rebecca.Moreira@nuvancehealth.org or call (860)364-4237

Friday, Feb. 14
Friendship Bracelets at NorthEast-Millerton Library (75 Main St., Millerton) 3 to 4 p.m. It isn’t too late to make a last-minute Valentine present for a friend! Make bracelets with beads and/or embroidery thread. No experience necessary. All are welcome.

Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day Screening of Classic Romantic Film, “Roman Holiday” at The Triplex Cinema (70 Railroad St., Great Barrington)at 5 p.m. Starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, this beloved romantic comedy won three Academy Awards and was shot on location in Rome. Directed by William Wyler, the film is a timeless classic. Tickets at thetriplex.org.

Friday, Feb. 14
A Steamship Feast at Stissing House (7801 S. Main St., Pine Plains)Arrive between 6:30-7 pm; dinner starts at 7. No vegetarian, vegan, or pescatarian options. Note allergies in your reservation or email feasts@stissinghouse.com. Enjoy snacks and drinks in the upstairs bar, followed by a long-table feast in The Barn with cocktails, punch, wine, and dessert.

Tickets are for two; email feasts@stissinghouse.com for group seating requests.

Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day Dinner Party at Ward’s Nursery (600 Main St., Great Barrington) After Hours, a new aged, community-centric outfit is hosting a Valentine’s Dinner at Ward’s Nursery. There will be a cozy, 7-course vegetable-forward feast served family-style in the greenhouse. Enjoy a cocktail hour, live music by Glori Wilder, and a vibrant winter escape! Reservations: www.afterhoursgb.com

Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance at Coe Park Civic Center (101 Litchfield St., Torrington) 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.Located at the Coe Park Civic Center, the Recreation Department is hosting a fun night of music and food for couples or friends. A buffet style dinner from Jimmy’s Store with desserts will be included in the price. Sequel, a fun jam band , will be playing music from all decades to get you in the right mood to sway your hips, clap your hands, and sing along. Reservations: (860)489-2274

Friday, Feb. 14
Jungle Love Dance Party at Stissing Center (2950 Church St., Pine Plains) at 7 p.m. Voted Best Band & Best Party Band in the Hudson Valley, Jungle Love is more than a band—it’s an experience. Fronted by award-winning singer Cher, this powerhouse group features musicians who’ve played with legends like The Isley Brothers, Aretha Franklin, and Ben E. King. Get ready for a high-energy journey through the best of Classic Soul, R&B, Motown, Disco, and Funk. This event is FREE.

Saturday Feb. 15
Love Letters at Sharon Playhouse (49 Amenia Rd., Sharon) at 7 p.m. Sharon Playhouse presents a special benefit reading of Love Letters by A.R. Gurney, starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire) and Campbell Scott (House of Cards), directed by Artistic Director Carl Andress. Experience this intimate, one-night-only event exploring love and connection. Proceeds support the Playhouse’s arts and education programs. Tickets: sharonplayhouse.org/love-letters

Saturday, Feb. 15
A Midwinter’s Night in the Village at David M. Hunt Library (63 Main St., Falls Village) from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of homemade breads, chocolate treats, poetry, and songs celebrating love. Live music by Galactic Overtones, plus wine, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks included. huntlibrary.org/midwinter | 860-824-7424

- In a world that could always use more love, here’s your chance to spread it—whether through music, food, laughter, or sweet treats. Enjoy!

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown installing work for her show at the Tremaine Art Gallery at Hotchkiss.

Natalia Zukerman

This year, The Hotchkiss School is marking 50 years of co-education with a series of special events, including an exhibition by renowned sculptor Joy Brown. “The Art of Joy Brown,” opening Feb. 15 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, offers a rare retrospective of Brown’s work, spanning five decades from her early pottery to her large-scale bronze sculptures.

“It’s an honor to show my work in celebration of fifty years of women at Hotchkiss,” Brown shared. “This exhibition traces my journey—from my roots in pottery to the figures and murals that have evolved over time.”

exhibit

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema

Yale professor Elihu Rubin led discussions before and after “The Brutalist” screening at Triplex Cinema on Feb. 2. He highlighted how the film brings architecture into focus, inviting the audience to explore Brutalism as both a style and a theme.
L. Tomaino

A special screening of “The Brutalist” was held on Feb. 2 at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. Elihu Rubin, a Henry Hart Rice Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies at Yale, led discussions both before and after the film.

“The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody as fictional character, architect Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect. Toth trained at the Bauhaus and was interred at the concentration camp Buchenwald during World War II. The film tells of his struggle as an immigrant to gain back his standing and respect as an architect. Brody was winner of the Best Actor Golden Globe, while Bradley Corbet, director of the film, won best director and the film took home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama. They have been nominated again for Academy Awards.

film

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Breece Meadow

Jeb Breece

Chances are you know or have heard of Jeb Breece.He is one of a handful of the Northwest Corner’s “new guard”—young, talented and interesting people with can-do spirit — whose creative output makes life here even nicer than it already is.

Breece’s outward low-key nature belies his achievements which would appear ambitious even for a person without a full-time job and a family.The third season of his “Bad Grass” speaker series is designed with the dual purpose of reviving us from winter doldrums and illuminating us on a topic of contemporary gardening — by which I mean gardening that does not sacrifice the environment for the sake of beauty nor vice versa. There are two upcoming talks taking place at the White Hart:Feb. 20 featuring Richard Hayden from New York City’s High Line and March 6 where Christopher Koppel will riff on nativars. You won’t want to miss either.

