Vigil at Race Brook Lodge

From the Vigil & Fundraiser for Gaza that took place Dec. 23, 2023, at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield. The gathering featured performances by Palestinian-American vocalist Mona Miari with multi-instrumentalist Zafer Tawil, and Rabbi Zach Fredman. Proceeds from the event went to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its efforts to support people in Gaza.


Photo by Hillary Hawk

The healing power of live theater: Part 3

Live theater has a long and robust legacy of outreaching into the local community, be it in ancient Greece and the Hellenic era, the Romans, medieval times, pre- and post-Renaissance, Elizabethan England and onward through our current modern live theater, which will certainly evolve in years to come.

This was generally done to bring live productions — music and dance, pantomimes, comedic plays — to the masses, who were frequently less educated and certainly of small means. True, archaeologists have unearthed and explored majestic amphitheaters in ancient Greece and Rome, and even in Cornwall (no, not our Cornwall) and the southwest of England. Yet most performances were taken to the people rather than drawing audiences to a permanent structure.

From farm to table with NWCT's Food Hub

The Northwest Connecticut Food Hub connects regional farmers with wholesale customers, even during these winter months when local food is harder to come by.

Farmers list available items each week on the hub’s online platform — at this time of year mostly roots, squash, apples, mushrooms and greens. Restaurants, schools, grocery stores, and food pantries can go online and order aggregated items from multiple farms for delivery.

Eric Veden unveils newest local video

Eric Veden’s latest video about Falls Village starts with an interview with First Selectman Dave Barger, who talks about growing up in Esopus, New York, which was “not unlike Falls Village.”

Barger comes from a long line of police officers, so when he was out of college, he was busy applying to various law enforcement agencies in New York.

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital welcomes first baby of 2024

Photo submitted

The first baby born at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in 2024 arrived on the second day of the year. Weighing in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches, Solana Centrella made her grand entrance into the world at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Shane and Shannon Centrella from Winsted felt blessed to be “starting 2024 filled with love.”