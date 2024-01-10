Vigil at Race Brook Lodge

Latest News
Live theater has a long and robust legacy of outreaching into the local community, be it in ancient Greece and the Hellenic era, the Romans, medieval times, pre- and post-Renaissance, Elizabethan England and onward through our current modern live theater, which will certainly evolve in years to come.
This was generally done to bring live productions — music and dance, pantomimes, comedic plays — to the masses, who were frequently less educated and certainly of small means. True, archaeologists have unearthed and explored majestic amphitheaters in ancient Greece and Rome, and even in Cornwall (no, not our Cornwall) and the southwest of England. Yet most performances were taken to the people rather than drawing audiences to a permanent structure.
Depending on the area of the performances, the plays were performed in the middle of the street, on maneuvered wooden pageant wagons in the streets of great cities. All the staging for traveling productions — the precursors of our modern “touring” productions — was considered temporary and expected to be removed upon the completion of the performances. The upside: They would attract large masses of audiences in outdoor markets and festivals who could investigate the scene as they passed by. The downside: It was not an environment conducive to elaborate staging and performances.
This new type of stage changed the number of people who could view the plays: Instead of people having to travel to the church to see the play, the stage and the play could now come to them. The wagons often made cycles through towns or cities and would perform the acts multiple times so people could view them. The wagons would be dragged through the area and the actors would perform their roles over and over for the changing audiences.
In Sharon and neighboring communities, The Sharon Playhouse has been proudly instrumental in engaging directly with our community.
We’ve partnered with local support groups, as we did with Project Sage of Lakeville for our popular 2023 production of “Oliver!”
In conjunction with our 2023 production of “Lifespan of a Fact,” The Sharon Playhouse partnered with The Salisbury Forum and The Lakeville Journal to co-sponsor a presentation and audience talkback on the hot issue of truth in journalism.
We worked with the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon to make its “Little Women” community read a success.
The Playhouse had a season-long presence with a fun raffle at the Kent Memorial Library’s popular book sale on weekends.
We conducted a season-long trivia contest with theater ticket prizes to test the theater knowledge of our community — hundreds of responses proved that people enjoyed that, and were pretty much on target.
We’ve even taken productions out into local cemeteries for spooky Halloween play readings.
And as of 2023, just like you, The Sharon Playhouse is now a “homeowner,” with the purchase of a lovely building near Sharon Hospital to house our visiting casts and crews.
From a statistical perspective, look at the additional myriad ways that The Sharon Playhouse has touched our community and beyond.
During the 2023 season, The Sharon Playhouse:
—Provided jobs for 250 professional theater artists, actors, technicians, musicians and educators.
—Welcomed 16,000 patrons to the Playhouse.
—Offered over 95 live, in-person performances of 22 theater productions.
—Produced 10 fully staged youth productions, four of which were original works.
—Offered 55 on-site educational theater classes for more than 700 students and participated in three off-site school residencies with 300 students.
—Provided theater education and training to more than 1,000 students.
So, add attending live theater to your list of 2024 New Year’s resolutions, and make sure to keep this one. It’s physically and mentally healthy for all of us.
Thank you all for your patronage during The Sharon Playhouse’s record-breaking 2023 season. Stay tuned for announcements about upcoming productions and the 2024 season. This year looks to be a geopolitically turbulent one and, in keeping with the theme of this series, The Sharon Playhouse is striving to bring some extra relief and joy into our audiences’ lives. For more information, and to make a donation to help us keep you mentally and physically fit, please go to www.sharonplayhouse.org
Lee A. Davies is a Member of the Board of Directors of The Sharon Playhouse and a resident of Cornwall Bridge. You can reach him with comments and/or questions at leeadavies4@gmail.com.
From farm to table with NWCT's Food Hub
The Northwest Connecticut Food Hub connects regional farmers with wholesale customers, even during these winter months when local food is harder to come by.
Farmers list available items each week on the hub’s online platform — at this time of year mostly roots, squash, apples, mushrooms and greens. Restaurants, schools, grocery stores, and food pantries can go online and order aggregated items from multiple farms for delivery.
If one farm only has butternut squash left in storage from the fall harvest, another might be flush with arugula coming out of a winterized greenhouse, while another still has beets in the cooler. Alone, each crop might be hard to sell or hard to use, but put them together in a restaurant’s shopping cart through the Hub’s online platform and you have a winter salad special on the menu.
The Food Hub is a locally developed spin on a more typical industrial food distribution model where large farms that specialize in one item or another ship their crops to warehouses to be repackaged and trucked off to retail grocery stores or food service venues.
By the very nature of our region’s topography, farms are relatively small and far from customers. Valleys and slopes don’t make for wide, expansive fields, and quiet windy roads often set farmers at a distance from population centers. Growing a diverse range of crops is good for the soil and for business resiliency — if a crop is a flop one year, there are others that likely did well. All of these factors make for colorful, bucolic farm landscapes throughout Northwest Connecticut, but they also present local farmers with a significant marketing challenge, and local buyers with the significant logistical question of how to access fresh, local food.
The Food Hub began operations in 2017 as a project supported by the region’s economic development plan to help bridge these gaps between the unique growers we have in our region and potential customers. It is an initiative of the nonprofit Partners for Sustainable Healthy Communities, whose board oversees operations. Day-to-day management of the Hub falls to Renee Giroux, a farmer herself who knows firsthand the challenges and opportunities of farmers in the area.
“The Hub helps with distribution while lifting everyone up,” said Giroux. “It isn’t a place where farms are in competition with one another, but rather gives them an additional outlet to expand their businesses into.”
While some buyers, like restaurants and grocery stores, pay full wholesale prices for the farm products, others have their deliveries subsidized by different grants. The Hub cobbles together a number of funding sources to allow them to work with schools, food pantries and health care facilities. Ed-Advance, an education nonprofit, helps fund farm-to-school initiatives facilitated by the Hub. A community wellness grant allows diabetes patients to receive produce prescription deliveries through Hartford Healthcare. Community foundations support food pantry purchases.
“Individual farmers don’t have time to navigate all the potential funding sources that can help expand their markets,” said Food Hub board member Jocelyn Ayer. “That’s where the Hub comes in. We work with partners to secure funding for a wide range of projects.”
On a frigid December day, Susan Zappulla-Peters arrived bright and early at the Hub’s Torrington warehouse with a delivery of radishes and scallions from the farm her son manages, Maple Bank Farm in Roxbury. “The first time I delivered here, I was so inspired by what Renee is doing that I asked if I could help. Now I volunteer every week after I drop off Maple Bank’s produce.”
Zappula-Peters spent the morning receiving produce off farmers’ pickup trucks and compiling orders as generated onto lists by the online purchase platform. The pallets quickly filled up with food, including apples from March Farm in Bethlehem; carrots and cabbage from Vibrant Farm in Bantam; and sweet potatoes and potatoes from River Bank Farm in Roxbury. Zappula-Peters helped Giroux and driver Stuart Rabinowitz load a van headed for a delivery route that included Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, the Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville, and Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry in North Canaan.
“I love that this food, the best our region has to offer, is reaching people who wouldn’t otherwise be able to access it,” said Zappula-Peters in between moving pallets.
Eric Veden’s latest video about Falls Village starts with an interview with First Selectman Dave Barger, who talks about growing up in Esopus, New York, which was “not unlike Falls Village.”
Barger comes from a long line of police officers, so when he was out of college, he was busy applying to various law enforcement agencies in New York.
He also applied to the Connecticut State Police, and they called first.
In an eventful few days in 1977, Barger graduated from the state police academy, got married, had a one-day honeymoon and reported to Troop B in North Canaan to begin his career.
His sergeant was Peter G. Lawson, who also served as First Selectman and on various town boards. (He died in 2012.)
“He took me under his wing.”
Lawson was ready to retire, and told Barger he thought it would be a good thing if Falls Village had another trooper living in town.
It just so happened that Faye Lawson was starting her career in real estate.
So with one thing and another, the Bargers got a plot on Amy Road.
“And you’re sitting in it,” Barger says to Veden.
Ronna Welsh, a chef who splits her time between Falls Village and Brooklyn, takes a group through a cooking class at the Congregational Church.
She tells the group that rather than starting with a theme or a specific menu, they are going to try a different approach.
“What do I do with what I have?”
Toni Siegel recalls her 19 years at CBS News in New York, where she worked with Walter Cronkite.
She was ready to switch to a teaching career when the phone rang with the news that Bill Play, the CBS News chief, was responding to legal and social pressure to provide more opportunities for women in the new business.
“So I became the first woman in the Director’s Guild.”
Shamu Sadeh and Janna Siller of Adamah Farm (which supplied many of the ingredients used by Welsh in the cooking class) take a group through the composting process, starting with food waste.
And Episode 31 concludes with Frank Hadsell, who figures he has spent 67 of his 70 years in Falls Village.
He recalls playing sports at every chance with the older children, who looked out for him.
“We policed ourselves.”
In those days the Lee H. Kellogg School did not have a gym.
So in basketball season, the boys practiced outside in the parking lot, in winter, with hats and gloves.
“We played all our games on the road.”
The video is available for borrowing or for sale at the David M. Hunt Library. Veden also has a YouTube channel called “Eric Veden.”
The first baby born at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in 2024 arrived on the second day of the year. Weighing in at 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches, Solana Centrella made her grand entrance into the world at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Shane and Shannon Centrella from Winsted felt blessed to be “starting 2024 filled with love.”