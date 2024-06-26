Chore Service in bloom
Alexander Wilburn
fundraiser

Chore Service, Inc. held its annual fundraising garden party at the home of Ann Goodbody in the Sharon hills on Saturday, June 22. The nonprofit shines as a lifeline for Litchfield County’s aging community, powered by dedicated volunteers who bring relief to elderly, disabled, or immobile residents. Whether it’s grocery shopping, household cleaning, snow plowing, or lawn care, these volunteers ensure that those they assist can live safely and independently in the comfort of their own homes. Left to right, Chet Krayewski, Peter Pileski, Chore Service Board Member Priscilla McCord and Marina Kotchoubey.

fundraiser

Falls Village celebrates 100 years of volunteer emergency responders

Fire Chief Matt Hansen led the FVVFD crew into the tent during the department’s 100th birthday gala.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department held a gala Saturday evening, June 22, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. It was part of the ongoing celebration of the department’s 100th anniversary.

The fire department used the same tent that didn’t get used on Friday, June 14 for the HVRHS graduation because of the threat of thunderstorms.

falls village fire department

Regional affordable housing need remains critical

Residents of Kugeman Village speak highly of the homes and state they would not be able to live in Cornwall if the units weren’t available.

Riley Klein

The Northwest Corner needs affordable housing. While each town has taken steps to address the issue, the need remains.

Jocelyn Ayer, director of Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity (LCCHO), summed it up: “Overall, our communities, these towns just don’t have different housing options for different points in people’s lives. A vast majority of our housing stock was designed for families with children,” said Ayer. “For example, 90% of the housing stock in Salisbury is all one kind of housing: single family detached housing.”

affordable housing

Lake expenses rise 10-fold since hydrilla’s invasion of East Twin

A team of scientists and Twin Lakes Association board members recently toured the Twin Lakes to evaluate the status of the known hydrilla beds and discuss treatment strategies for 2024.

Provided

SALISBURY — Starting this week a “very critical” lake aquatic plant survey is being conducted by Northeast Aquatic Research (NEAR), the results of which will guide the Twin Lakes Association’s (TLA) second herbicide attack in mid-July on non-native hydrilla, which was identified in East Twin last summer in the marina and northeast cove. The survey will also aid in the treatment of invasive milfoil, focused mainly in East Bay and along the south shore.

That news was among the updates presented at the Twin Lakes Association’s 90-minute membership meeting at Camp Isola Bella on Saturday, June 22, attended by a standing-room-only crowd of more than 100 attendees.

environment

Sanctifying spokes and spirits in Salisbury

Bikers gather at All Saints of America Orthodox Church in Salisbury for the Blessing of the Bikes, led by Father John Kreta.

Sava Marinkovic

SALISBURY — In early afternoon on Sunday, June 16, the quiet rustling of leaves gave way to the roar of engines as a curving column of motorcyclists arrived at All Saints of America Orthodox Church in Salisbury.

The bikers — nearly 60 riders between 44 bikes and trikes — journeyed from throughout Connecticut and neighboring New York to receive the church’s seventh annual Blessing of the Bikes.

churches