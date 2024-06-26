Chore Service in bloom

Latest News
Falls Village celebrates 100 years of volunteer emergency responders
FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department held a gala Saturday evening, June 22, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. It was part of the ongoing celebration of the department’s 100th anniversary.
The fire department used the same tent that didn’t get used on Friday, June 14 for the HVRHS graduation because of the threat of thunderstorms.
Just before the event began, a sudden blast of wind blew all the table decorations everywhere and the whole thing had to be set up again.
A bit after the scheduled starting time of 6 p.m. the weather had returned to a sullen, still heat.
This didn’t seem to bother anybody, as the attendees got at the drinks and hors d’oeuvres, kidded each other about their neckties, and told stories.
Falls Village First Selectman Dave Barger and Kent Allyn at the FVVFD 100th birthday celebration.Patrick L. Sullivan
State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) and State Senator Stephen Harding (R-30) were both on hand, greeting each other amiably and talking with their constituents.
Les Fleming took the word “gala” seriously. He was wearing proper evening dress. Corinne Fleming said the couple have a wedding to attend later this summer, so they thought they’d give the tuxedo a test run.
The fire department members were herded out of the tent and to the steps in front of the school for a group photo.
Then Andrea Downs and Thom WIlson called them into the tent, one by one, starting with Fire Chief Matt Hansen, and they all lined up on the dance floor, pretty much filling it.
To honor the century celebration, there are some items of interest regarding the fire department on display at the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society.
Put together by Bill Beebe and Tracey Wilson, they include a jacket and helmet from the 1970s, and a bass drum and photograph of the department’s marching band in 1956, with 31 people in the image.
The Northwest Corner needs affordable housing. While each town has taken steps to address the issue, the need remains.
Jocelyn Ayer, director of Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity (LCCHO), summed it up: “Overall, our communities, these towns just don’t have different housing options for different points in people’s lives. A vast majority of our housing stock was designed for families with children,” said Ayer. “For example, 90% of the housing stock in Salisbury is all one kind of housing: single family detached housing.”
The LCCHO is in its third year of operations, working under its parent company The Housing Collective. Ayer and her coworkers provide project management support to affordable housing nonprofits in Litchfield County.
As part of its public information campaign, LCCHO created the Litchfield Housing Needs Assessment Tool, a guide explaining housing needs in the county with exhaustive data on the 26 towns.
“We all benefit from having housing opportunities in our community for everyone, including volunteers with our fire and ambulance services, young teachers, and older folks who can’t afford to stay in their homes,” said Ayer.
In 2022, the region had 61,000 jobs, in small businesses, volunteer emergency services, and health care facilities, etc. Ayer said, “A lot of the most in-demand jobs in Litchfield County pay under $50,000 a year—that would make all those folks eligible to live in affordable housing if we had it. Still, we have long waiting lists. In Salisbury, there are over a hundred households on the list.”
People have stayed on wait lists for up to five years, leaving many to pay more than the recommended 30% of their income on housing.
LCCHO has partnered with four nonprofits in the county, two of which are in Salisbury and Cornwall, on a 10-unit scattered site affordable homeownership project. “Scattered sites” are a trending use for parcels of land owned by local housing groups. It is a challenge for one or two units to be competitive for funding opportunities, so LCCHO combines these smaller nonprofits under one application to the Department of Housing. The hope is that together the sites will receive funding. It is an attractive model and if more towns see more donations of smaller units of land the LCCHO can attempt further scattered sites.
Below is a breakdown by town of completed projects, ongoing efforts, and remaining need for affordable housing in the Northwest Corner.
Salisbury
Of all the Region One towns, Ayer said, “Salisbury is walking the walk and talking the talk.”
The Salisbury Housing Trust is a nonprofit working toward affordable homeownership. Two of their projects are part of the above mentioned 10-unit scattered site initiative.
The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) and a town meeting on July 7, 2022, approved plans for the Perry Street project which will have two houses. Ayer hopes to break ground on construction in late fall, so the site can be finished in about a year.
SHT’s Grove Street School Site, now called Undermountain Road, is awaiting approval from P&Z. A continuation of the public hearing was held Monday, June 17, to discuss plans for two single family affordable homes, which resulted in another continuation to be held July 1 (See full Undermountain housing story on Page A4).
After a site is approved by P&Z, a town vote will be held to donate the specified land to the nonprofits. Ayer said, “If it’s not ready, it’s not ready. We can’t build until it goes through the town meeting vote.”
A second nonprofit, the Salisbury Housing Committee Inc., helps with affordable rentals. Sarum Village III is the first of three ongoing projects. There are 10 new units under construction, expected to be ready this fall.
The Dresser Woods site has P&Z approval for 20 units. Salisbury submitted a Small Cities application for infrastructure funding.
A concept to develop 64 units of affordable housing has been proposed for the town-owned Pope property on Salmon Kill Road. Discussions are ongoing with P&Z and the Pope Land Use Committee.
In Lakeville, Holley Place, is 14 units, with P&Z and town meeting approval. It is seeking funding. Also in Lakeville, the occupied rentals in Lakeville Apartments are undergoing renovations.
Cornwall
In Litchfield County, most residents own as opposed to rent. Individuals and families for whom renting is the more accessible financial option often cannot find a rental property. Throughout the county, 75.5% of occupied units are owned, 24.5% are rented. In Cornwall, the split is higher at 79.3% and 20.7%.
A recent regulation approval by P&Z will allow for duplex and triplex homes to be constructed by private developers. Previously only nonprofits could apply to build multi-family homes. By implementing this change, the town is optimistic that more rental units will be built.
The larger scattered site homeownership program, also working with Salisbury, is helping the Cornwall Housing Corporation build on three available lots. The group needs funding for construction and hope to start building this fall.
There are ongoing renovations at the existing affordable rental units at Kugeman Village. Residents of Kugeman speak highly of the village and state they would not be able to live in Cornwall if the units weren’t available.
Last December, Cornwall formed an Affordable Housing Commission to advocate for more opportunities and seek grants.
Ayer said, “They are looking out for other opportunities for their next project.”
Sharon
On Thursday, June 13, nonprofit Sharon Housing Trust got approval for a lease agreement with the Board of Selectmen for their Community Center Building project which will have four 2-bedroom units of affordable housing. The town is working now on a grant application for renovation funding.
A press release from the SHT released further details. If they receive funding in the next 15 months, the lease will be for 99 years, $1 per year, so long as the space is used for affordable housing. On Friday, June 14, the Town of Sharon submitted a Small Cities application for a $1 million grant.
Casey Flanagan, Sharon first selectman, stated, “I am pleased with the thorough process the Town completed to arrive at the decision that the conversion of the Community Center into affordable housing was the best use of the property. We look forward to the day the renovation of the building is completed as it will give an opportunity to people who are in desperate need.”
On a lot adjacent to the Community Center Building site, the trust acquired space has three buildings of six affordable rental housing units. Sharon applied for state funded renovations here as well. The hope is to unify all the spaces into a community with funding.
Kent
Completed in several stages from 2010 to 2020, Stuart Farm in Kent houses 13 rental units. The apartments were developed and maintained by nonprofit Kent Affordable Housing near the town center. Residents qualify by earning less than 80% of the median income for the area.
A town meeting April 26, 2024, approved access for KAH to start on a 10-unit site at the South Common Development. The group needs P&Z approval and an architect to move forward.
This new land is next to the existing South Commons Development for affordable rental housing. Additional renovations there just finished.
KAH is collaborating with the Kent Volunteer Fire Department in hopes of creating new homes for firefighters. LCCHO helped write a funding application for three housing units for KVFD volunteers. It’s a unique case for the emergency service workers.
Ayer said, “If you’re going to build with state or federal funding, you can’t limit it to only volunteer fire department members.”
Falls Village
The Falls Village Housing Trust is the nonprofit in the Town of Canaan. It acquired two houses for a five-unit property for affordable rental housing, and state funding to pay back acquisition loan and cover renovations.
Ayer said, “That’s the first dedicated affordable rental housing in that town.”
The larger River Road Homes for 16 energy efficient rental units got P&Z approval and awaits infrastructure funding. The funding is critical for well and septic, as the town doesn’t have public water or sewer systems. In their attempts to raise money, they recently received a positive environmental review.
North Canaan
In North Canaan, 19.4% of households are paying more than 50% of income on housing: the third highest rate of all the towns in Litchfield County.
As of the 2022 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) there were 125 dedicated affordable dwellings in North Canaan. The POCD breaks down that figure:
“40 of these homes are for seniors and disabled at Wangum Village which is overseen by the North Canaan Housing Authority (by a board made up of North Canaan residents.). 34 homes are for seniors at Beckley House on the campus of Geer Village. 37 homes are at Station Place in downtown North Canaan which has 4 3-bedrooms, 24 2-bedrooms, and 9 1-bedroom apartments. 14 of these are homes that received mortgage assistance through the CT Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) or USDA.” (Note: the North Canaan Housing Authority has since dissolved, but Wangum Village remains.)
On May 6, First Selectman Brian Ohler called for plans to reinstate North Canaan’s housing committee to address its lack of affordable housing. The town does not have a housing trust or an alternative nonprofit like other towns in the region.
LCCHO helped write the town’s housing plan, which calls for a housing trust. Ayer said, “I will say, interestingly, if you look at the data, a lot of North Canaan’s households spend more than 50% of their income on housing costs, more than the other towns we are talking about.”
Norfolk
In Norfolk, 51.8% of the houses were built before 1950. Converting such homes into mutiple units for affordable housing requires considerable funding.
The historic Royal Arcanum Building, built in 1902 for the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department and the Royal Arcanum secret fraternal benefit society, partnered with the nonprofit Foundation for Norfolk Living. The separate Norfolk Foundation, the entity that owns the property, will help the nonprofit with five affordable rental housing units.
Haystack Woods is another ongoing project under the nonprofit for 10 units of single-family homeownership. It will be the first Net Zero community development in the state, fit with solar panels. It’s seeking construction funding.
SALISBURY — Starting this week a “very critical” lake aquatic plant survey is being conducted by Northeast Aquatic Research (NEAR), the results of which will guide the Twin Lakes Association’s (TLA) second herbicide attack in mid-July on non-native hydrilla, which was identified in East Twin last summer in the marina and northeast cove. The survey will also aid in the treatment of invasive milfoil, focused mainly in East Bay and along the south shore.
That news was among the updates presented at the Twin Lakes Association’s 90-minute membership meeting at Camp Isola Bella on Saturday, June 22, attended by a standing-room-only crowd of more than 100 attendees.
Among topics discussed was a lake management report including rising expenses and recent grants, updates on land conservation efforts and a watershed study being conducted in conjunction with Housatonic Valley Association (HVA), and the status of a recently instituted ramp monitoring program at O’Hara’s Landing Marina.
TLA board member Russ Conklin, who was appointed vice president of lake management, gave an update on measures taken this year to eliminate hydrilla and other aquatic weeds and an overview of future initiatives.
Conklin noted that when hydrilla was discovered last summer near the East Twin Lake marina, making it the first lake in the state to become infected with the worrisome weed, the association was on its own in dealing with the environmental threat. By the end of 2023, he said, the TLA assembled a formidable coalition of state, national and environmental experts and scientists, a handful of whom hold PhD’s, he said, noting, “it has helped us a lot.”
A team of scientists toured the lakes in early May to assess the hydrilla threat and discuss treatment strategies for this year. At that time, hydrilla was still dormant, but it was expected to begin to show itself by July, despite a herbicide treatment last fall.
Keith Hannon of the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, which is part of the TLA coalition, is running six pilot tests of herbicides in the Connecticut River, which has been battling the non-native hydrilla for several years, the data of which will be available by the end of the year.
Hydrilla is not the only nuisance weed at the lakes, as milfoil, invasive Curly Leaf Pond Weed, and an early algae bloom in West Twin, are also on the TLA’s radar.
Conklin reported that the association worked with New England Aquatic Services to clear invasive Curly Leaf Pond Weed around the boat launch at Salisbury School, and that with continuous treatment or hand pulling, this invasive weed can be eliminated from Twin Lakes over the next three to five years.
Conklin also noted an unseasonable algae bloom in West Twin, which may be the result of nutrient-rich runoff, possibly from a faulty septic system. While the unsightly algae is not harmful, he reminded property owners to pump their tanks every year or two. Recent heavy rains, he said, could also account for the phosphorus input.
The focus this year in terms of lake management, Conklin said, is on hydrilla and milfoil, and specific treatment locations for milfoil and hydrilla will be informed by the aquatic plant study by limnologist George Knoecklein of NEAR, kicking off this week. The public and TLA community will be notified in advance.
Given the rare and endangered plants in the northeast cove, said officials, the TLA is committed to surrounding any beds of hydrilla with limno barriers to prevent the migration of plant fragments and to measuring concentrations of herbicide levels both within and outside the barriers.
One audience member asked if a permit was sought by the TLA before blocking off passage under the Isola Bella bridge with a barrier to keep hydrilla from spreading, and if not, questioned the association’s legal authority to prohibit public access.
In response, TLA President Grant Bogle noted that it was a “collective recommendation” by several coalition members, including the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEEP) and Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), among others, “that we close this passage off, and we did.” Thunderous applause followed.
Bogle continued: “This plant doubles in mass every two weeks. This is not an issue to take lightly. We anticipate we can get this under control in the next several years.”
Focus on the watershed
In other business, the TLA is proposing bylaw changes “designed to reflect our new reality as an organization with a vastly larger budget and greatly expanded responsibilities.” The membership voted unanimously to add “the watershed” to the existing language of areas the association protects and preserves.
Tim Abbott, Regional Conservation and Greenprint Director with the Housatonic Valley Association (HVA) noted that “what is happening in the watershed is affecting the quality of your lake and is equally important downstream.”
“HVA is delighted to be working with the TLA on a watershed study primarily focused on the draining into the lakes and Schenob Brook,” noted Abbott. The study is being funded by a $75,000 grant from the Bates Foundation to formally examine the watershed’s impact on Twin Lakes.
“There has been a tremendous amount of conservation within this watershed, and a lot of it in Massachusetts,” noted Abbott.
TLA member John Landon, co-chair of the Salisbury Association Land Trust, reported progress on conservation efforts involving several key parcels of undeveloped land within the watershed.
Bogle reported that a critical membership drive is underway as the TLA seeks to raise awareness of funds related to the battle to contain and eventually eradicate hydrilla, and that membership dues have been increased from $25 to $50 per member. The association is also looking to boost its membership through direct mail and outreach efforts, and beef up fundraising efforts.
TLA expenses, he said, have increased more than 10-fold to $250,000 a year since hydrilla’s arrival. The association applied for, and received this spring, a $75,000 grant, the maximum amount awarded, from DEEP through its Aquatic Invasive Special Grant Program. The funds are earmarked for control and management of hydrilla and Eurasian Water Milfoil.
Bogle said the aquatic plant surveys, which cost about $65,000, are “very critical” to lake management and will be repeated several times through October.
“We are out on the lake frequently doing post-treatment surveys to see if hydrilla has moved. And the herbicides, they’re expensive,” as are the needed control tools, like the limno barriers, divers, he explained. “Water quality testing costs us $2,500 every time a boat goes in. But it’s essential, and it’s the only measurements we have for what’s going on in the lake.”
The TLA is footing the cost of the new boat ramp monitoring program at the marina. Adam Mayer, who oversees the project, now in its 7th week, reported that more than 300 boats have been inspected, roughly two-thirds of which are from Connecticut. Only two boat owners, he said, refused the voluntary inspection. Áll boats going in have been clean so far,” said Mayer.
Bogle said heightened fundraising and monetary donations by the membership will go a long way toward keeping the TLA budget afloat while waging the hydrilla battle. “It’s going to be a game of cat and mouse for some time, and we can’t count on the DEEP grant every year.”
SALISBURY — In early afternoon on Sunday, June 16, the quiet rustling of leaves gave way to the roar of engines as a curving column of motorcyclists arrived at All Saints of America Orthodox Church in Salisbury.
The bikers — nearly 60 riders between 44 bikes and trikes — journeyed from throughout Connecticut and neighboring New York to receive the church’s seventh annual Blessing of the Bikes.
A prayer opened the event, with bikers and regular parishioners assembled in the road alongside the stretch of wax-shined bikes. Father John Kreta, the parish’s priest-in-charge, intoned an invitation to prayer in the traditional Orthodox manner before all the gathered joined in a spoken recitation of the Lord’s Prayer.
“It’s a joy to be with everyone and to share a meal,” said Fr. John, “but we worry about everyone on the roads, too.” To that end, blessings serve riders and their passengers as both offers of protection and calls to mindfulness of biking’s perils.
Over each vehicle, Fr. John signed the cross with a water-saturated brush, saying: “This motorcycle is blessed with the sprinkling of this holy water, in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, amen.”
After every bike was visited and blessed, ample food and refreshments were offered — distributed to attendees alternately sitting, standing, or lying in the grass to bask untroubled in the sun of an early-summer’s day.
The groups of bikers and congregation members gather for a group photo.Sava Marinkovic
The turnout, although nominally somewhat less than that of the previous installment, comprised a great deal of newcomers alongside long-time supporters of the yearly tradition. “Almost half of the bikers were visiting for the first time,” noted Fr. John, optimistic about the prospect of the event’s growth in coming years.
On behalf of those the blessing has already served in years past, organizer Jimmy Dunn spoke of the event’s significance. “It has helped so many of us,” said Dunn, “and even comforted those who have lost loved ones.”
“We’re all trying to help each other live more spiritually,” continued attendee Mike, noting that bringing everyone together annually for the blessing has strengthened their collective resolve to do so. Around him, those seated signaled their affirmation, testifying how both motorcycling and adherence to a shared faith have helped the bikers to overcome life’s hardships and preserve bonds with friends and family — those both near and distant.
The warm and convivial mood that seemed to pour out from the group made the fact of this apparent, with the comfort of lifelong friendships obvious in the easy conversation that abounded.
Toward the close of the picnic, a call was made to organize the various subgroups that would accompany each other home or to further activities. Photographs snapped and hands shaken, some ambled into the church to reflect or pay their respects. The rest mounted their motorcycles to begin their winds away, the sound of engines once again overtaking all else.