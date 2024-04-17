Songs for Smiles
Maud Doyle
fundraiser

Songs for Smiles

Musicians from The Hotchkiss School raised $1,000 for Corner Food Pantry of Lakeville April 14. Bluenotes, who introduced themselves as Hotchkiss’s “best-looking, best-sounding and only all-male a cappella group," opened the program at the Salisbury Town Grove with “Life Could Be a Dream.” Left to right: Gunn Pongsivapai, Hayden Scott, Anthony St. Clair, Alejandro Zheng, Tyler Rosenblum, Ethan Choi, Philip Lee.

fundraiser

2024 Earth Day activities set for Norfolk

The Was-Eckstrom family from Wassaic won the 2023 Earth Day composter raffle at the Millerton-North East Earth Day celebration. Another composter will be awarded to the winner of this year's raffle at the Amenia Town Hall on April 20, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy Ne-Millerton Climate Smart Community

The Norfolk Earth Forum is a collaborative initiative designed to enlighten and inspire participants toward improved care of our planet. The Earth Forum is convened by Church of Christ, Congregational (UCC), Norfolk, and co-hosted with Aton Forest, Botelle School, Great Mountain Forest, the Norfolk Conservation Commission, the Norfolk Land Trust, and the Norfolk Library. Through the generosity of the hosts, all events are free and open to the public.

Events

earth day

Young painter presents works

Donald Polk III has been selling his art for two years, and he's only in seventh grade.
Riley Klein

At just 13 years old, Donald Polk III has compiled a series of paintings for his first solo show at National Iron Bank in Cornwall Bridge.

Polk, a seventh grade Cornwall Consolidated School student, finds inspiration in nature, often depicting bright and captivating landscapes in his work. Some of his paintings were made at the Region One ArtGarage while others were done in his West Cornwall home.

exhibit

Verses and visions

Alexis Fedorjaczenko

Patrick L. Sullivan

The David M. Hunt Library celebrated National Poetry Month Saturday, April 13 with a program of readings.

Participants read their own work or that of others.

poetry

HVRHS softball beats Terryville 34-9

Anne Moran rounded the bases more than once when HVRHS played Terryville High School April 16.

Riley Klein

TERRYVILLE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School won by mercy rule at Terryville High School Tuesday, April 16.

The Mountaineers continued their high-scoring season with a whopping 34 runs against the Kangaroos, bringing the season total to an even 100 runs in HVRHS’ first six games of 2024. Every starter touched home at least once against Terryville, and so did two bench players.

