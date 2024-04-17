Songs for Smiles

April 20, 10 a.m. - “Books and Boots” Hike and Talk - Hike the Billings Trail while discussing Ben Goldfarb’s book, Crossings. Meet at the trailhead (0.4 miles east of the intersection of Grantville and Winchester roads).

April 20, 2 p.m. - “Connecting Community and Nature” Lecture - Rebecca Henson of the Rachel Carson Springsong Museum in MD describes Rachel Carson’s influence on the modern environmental movement. Meet in Battell Chapel on the Green, 12 Litchfield Rd.

April 21, 11 a.m. — Children’s Event: “Help the Pollinators” — Children of all ages may learn about pollinator pathways, start seedlings to bring home, and craft a garden steppingstone.

Meet in Battell Chapel, 12 Litchfield Rd.

April 21, 2 p.m. — “A Sense of Wonder” — Stage, film, and television actress Kaiulani Lee presents a one-person play (with a PG-13 rating and parental guidance advised) based on the life and writings of Rachel Carson. Donations will be received. Meet at Botelle School, 128 Greenwoods Road East.