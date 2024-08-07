Touring the Hills by bike or foot

From left, Rohan Brown, Matt Luckett and Chris Hiland cycled the 30-mile course as a trio. They reported a smooth ride with no rain, Aug, 4.

Riley Klein
fundraiser

TORRINGTON — The Tour of the Litchfield Hills returned for a day of cycling and walking Sunday, Aug. 4.

In total, 512 participants departed Torrington and set off on five different length courses in the Northwest Corner: 12, 30, 55, 75 or 100 miles. Walkers trekked 2.4, 4.2 or 6-mile routes on foot.

The longest route took riders south from Torrington through Litchfield and down to Woodville. Turning north, the bikers rode through Warren, Cornwall and Sharon to reach Lakeville. They turned back to cross Cornwall’s covered bridge before heading north once more up to North Canaan. From there it was all south as the bikers passed Norfolk en route to the finish line at Coe Memorial Park in Torrington.

The first to return were the 30-mile riders, whose course took them to Litchfield, Goshen, and halfway to Norfolk before turning back to Torrington. Jane Kirsh was among the first finishers and said the course was “excellent” with “no rain.”

A trio of riders followed shortly behind Kirsh and crossed the finish line with wide smiles. Matt Luckett and Chris Hiland said they joined the race together and met Rohan Brown on the way. “We’re all friends now,” said Luckett while catching his breath at Coe Memorial Park.

Director Matt Pagano said the annual event, started in 2004, has raised nearly $2 million in total for the Cancer Care Fund of the Litchfield Hills. The event got started after the previous Tour of Torrington, which ran from 1991 to 2003 and benefitted the American Cancer Society, reached its end.

As of Aug. 4, the 2024 Tour grossed $83,000 in fundraising but that figure can still grow. Donations may be made through Aug. 10 online at www.tourofthelitchfieldhills.com.

