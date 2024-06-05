Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society held its annual meeting and dinner at the Emergency Services Center Friday, May 31.
Peter Vermilyea, head of the social studies department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and author of several books, was the guest speaker.
The society honored Bunny McGuire for decades of volunteer work, and Tracy Wilson, who helped with information technology, grant writing and other ongoing projects.
North Canaan mill rate drops
NORTH CANAAN — The annual town meeting May 30 passed both municipal and education spending plans unanimously.
Overall, the budget is down compared to last year. North Canaan’s spending totals in 2024-25 are set at $13,344,971.70, a reduction of $51,150.13 (-0.38%).
The mill rate was set at 24.75, down 0.75 (-2.94%) from last year.
North Canaan Elementary School saw an increase due to hiring a new teacher. NCES showed a bottom line of $4,536,112.70 for next year, an increase of $110,075.87 (2.49%) over 2023-24.
North Canaan’s Region One assessment is down compared to last year. The 2024-25 total is $5,565,923, down $136,960 (-2.4%).
The selectmen’s spending proposal showed a total of $3,242,936, a reduction of $24,166 (-0.67%).
SALISBURY — The latest exhibit from the Salisbury Association Land Trust is on display at the Academy Building on Main Street in Salisbury through July 1.
“Imperiled Species in Our Community: The Biodiversity Crisis at Home” details the decline in the biodiversity of local animal species. These include insects (the yellow banded bumblebee), bats such as the tricolor variety, reptiles (timber rattlesnakes), and two panels’ worth of birds.
The exhibit, created by Elaine and Lou Hecht, includes suggestions on how to help these species.
The Academy Building is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sharon Sustainable Team grows
SHARON — Four Sharon residents were appointed to the Sustainable Team at a regularly held Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, May 28.
Tim Wright, Brian Abut, Katherine Shepard and Bethany Shaffer are set to each serve a two-year term on a team that First Selectman Casey Flanagan described as a “fundraising group” that will target grants and operating cost reduction strategies with the goal of further the town’s sustainable and environmentally conscious endeavors.
Also related to Bethany Sheffer: her discussion of a project titled “Native Plants Proclamation” was postponed until June as Sheffer was unable to attend the May 28 meeting.
Further discussion on the grant application for the Community Development Block was also tabled until Tuesday, June 11, as Flanagan and the board had yet to read the finished application. With the deadline looming on Friday, June 14, the selectmen decided that June 11 would be a more appropriate time to vote while still leaving room for changes to be made to the application before the deadline.
The Community Development Block is seeking to renovate the former Community Center by converting the building into four affordable housing units, with the potential grant to be used to help fund the renovation.
It was also decided that on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in-person at Sharon Town Hall, a special town meeting will be held to further discuss the option to lease 99 North Main Street.