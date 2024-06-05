Color run
Provided
fundraiser

Color run

On May 20, students at The Hotchkiss School hosted the annual Color Run fundraiser to benefit the Housatonic Youth Service Bureau, which provides free mental health services to Region One students.

fundraiser

Latest News

Historical Society fetes volunteers

Historical Society fetes volunteers

Peter Vermilyea was the guest speaker at Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society’s annual dinner.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society held its annual meeting and dinner at the Emergency Services Center Friday, May 31.

Peter Vermilyea, head of the social studies department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and author of several books, was the guest speaker.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

North Canaan mill rate drops

North Canaan mill rate drops

NORTH CANAAN — The annual town meeting May 30 passed both municipal and education spending plans unanimously.

Overall, the budget is down compared to last year. North Canaan’s spending totals in 2024-25 are set at $13,344,971.70, a reduction of $51,150.13 (-0.38%).

Keep ReadingShow less
budget

Wildlife exhibit opens at Academy Building

Wildlife exhibit opens at Academy Building

SALISBURY — The latest exhibit from the Salisbury Association Land Trust is on display at the Academy Building on Main Street in Salisbury through July 1.

“Imperiled Species in Our Community: The Biodiversity Crisis at Home” details the decline in the biodiversity of local animal species. These include insects (the yellow banded bumblebee), bats such as the tricolor variety, reptiles (timber rattlesnakes), and two panels’ worth of birds.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury association land trust

Sharon Sustainable Team grows

Sharon Sustainable Team grows

SHARON — Four Sharon residents were appointed to the Sustainable Team at a regularly held Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, May 28.

Tim Wright, Brian Abut, Katherine Shepard and Bethany Shaffer are set to each serve a two-year term on a team that First Selectman Casey Flanagan described as a “fundraising group” that will target grants and operating cost reduction strategies with the goal of further the town’s sustainable and environmentally conscious endeavors.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon board of selectmen