Robotics team raises $1,000 at annual dinner

Finn Malone, Steven Barber, Addie Diorio, and Ivy Zeng serving food donated by Freunds Farm in the buffet line at the robotics dinner on Nov. 6.

Maddy Johnson

The HVRHS robotics team hosted their annual dinner at Freunds Farm on Nov. 6.

The dinner had it all from lemonade, to chicken and apple crisp. And proceeds from the $20 entrance fee provided the robotics team with funding for important equipment needed for their robot.

Although they have a separate fund already, the robotics team has a lot to pay for. The team stays at hotels for competitions, pay to enter competitions, and most importantly, have to upgrade their robot every year.

“The money goes towards new driving technology for the robot called swerve drive,” said robotics team member Danny Lesch. “This includes inverted wheels in each corner. It makes a big difference in competitions and helps us with getting far.”

The annual dinner helps with outreach as much as fundraising. “We are looking for other ways to get more people to know about it because people don’t think it has the excitement of GNH football or intensity of soccer,” Lesch said. “But if more people knew how fun and intense it was, more people would join.”

Junior Meadow Moerschell and sophomore Katie Money serve desserts.

The team brought their robots to show off at the dinner. They explained the robot, thanked everyone for coming, and the members also all served the food. The food itself was donated by Freunds Farm.

“Freunds is very generous, food free of charge, they helped set up, and serve the food,” Lesch said. “Yeah so it’s very generous. They are probably losing money on it.”

The robotics team madeabout $1,000 from the dinner. This will provide them with the money they need to buy new parts for their robot. As their only fundraiser every year, a lot rides on the event. Families, friends, and teachers all attend to support the team and share a meal together outside of home and the classroom.

