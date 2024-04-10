Vilma Bernardon Bruno

MILLERTON — Vilma Bernardon Bruno, 91, a thirty-one year resident of Millerton, formerly of New Hyde Park, New York, died peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2024, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon.

Born Feb. 26, 1933, in New York City she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Mary (Biasotti) Bernardon. She was a graduate of New York City Public Schools. On Feb. 16, 1952, in East Elmhurst, New York, she married John Anthony Bruno. Their marriage lasted 63 years. Mr. Bruno passed away on Dec. 11, 2015.

Vilma enjoyed sewing, crocheting, word search puzzles, gardening and jig-saw puzzles. In her spare time she was also an avid reader and a wonderful cook, she especially loved making and eating delicious donuts.

Vilma is survived by three children, John Bruno and his wife Robin of Livingston, William Bruno of Massapequa and Lisa Napolitano and her husband Joseph of Millerton; eight grandchildren, Christa, Erin, Bethann, Johnny, Joe, Vicky, Gina and Joey; ten great grandchildren, Lily, Emma, Rosie, Jake, Ethan, Dillon, Maddie, Natalie, Hallie and Julian. In addition to her parents and husband, Vilma was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Maddie Bruno, a granddaughter, Alyssa Bruno, a nephew, Andrew Bruno and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Anthony and Emma Bruno.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, April 12, 2024, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. A committal service will be offered on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton, NY. Rev. Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, a floral tribute to the service or to plant a tree in Vilma’s memory, visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.

