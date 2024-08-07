West Cornwall design studio gives space a soul

Macaire + Kristoph Estate Furniture & Studio in West Cornwall, Connecticut. Featuring artwork by Tom Goldenberg, Don Bracken, James Rosenquist, Marthe Keller, Peter Cusack, Cathy Halloran.

Provided
CORNWALL — Well known for its covered bridge, West Cornwall has a vibrant art scene bubbling just below the surface.

With spreads of local meat, vegetables, and freshly baked bread at the Local, and the opening of fine dining establishment the Pink House, the village is more colorful than ever. The Wish House, Michael Trapp Antiques, and Ian Ingersoll Cabinetmakers offer a diverse selection of handmade textiles and furniture by craftsmen of the community.

Artists, however, can be hesitant to promote themselves. Liz Macaire and Simon Kristoph urge talent into the open, knocking on studio doors to discover hidden creators and masterpieces.

Macaire and Kristoph acquired the West Cornwall location of Macaire + Kristoph Estate Furniture & Studio on July 1 and opened four days later. Their original store in Cornwall Bridge is still open, but the new showroom has more space to experiment with fresh arrangements of contrasting art and furniture: modern and vintage, reasonable and expensive, simple and elaborate.

Today, amid the clutter of mass market consumerism, people ache for individuality. They want to learn about the history of products they buy and understand their value beyond basic function. Handpicked by Macaire and Kristoph, each item in their store is unique in both origin and design. “Retail for us is about physical interaction and inspiring people,” said Kristoph. He and Macaire work to help customers curate their living spaces meaningfully and intentionally.

The two designers spend their lives matching things with other things. They believe art and charity go hand-in-hand and are both integral to any community. On June 14, they put on the Arty Party at the White Hart in Salisbury, showcasing the work of 30 local artists. The event raised money and awareness for East Mountain House, which aids individuals in the process of aging and preparing for the end of life. The Arty Party embraced this taboo subject in celebration, with attendance of 700 people, and is set to become an annual tradition.

In the future, Macaire and Kristoph hope to draw crowds directly to West Cornwall. “How can we keep that momentum going with curiosity and discovery and get people to get in their car and travel 10 minutes up the road,” said Macaire. They envision their store as a hub for creativity: hosting events to highlight individual local artists, movie nights in appreciation of art from different time periods, and a town wide block party under the covered bridge.

