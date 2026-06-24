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Westerlind opens first outlet store in North Canaan amid expansion

Westerlind opens first outlet store in North Canaan amid expansion

Shoppers enjoy lower prices at the new outlet in North Canaan.

Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN – Westerlind Outdoor, a retailer specializing in outdoor apparel, gear and technical fashion, has opened its doors to its newest venture – the company’s first-ever outlet store.

Located at 1 Railroad St. in North Canaan, the outlet offers shoppers access to past-season merchandise, unique finds and discounted items from a range of outdoor and lifestyle brands carried by the company. The opening marks the latest step in Westerlind’s recent expansion across the region.

The North Canaan location follows the opening of a new Westerlind boutique in Kent earlier this spring. In addition to the newest stores in Kent and North Canaan, the company – which first opened its doors on Main Street in Millerton – also operates in Great Barrington, Massachusetts; Hudson, New York; Litchfield, Connecticut; New York City; and Rhinebeck, New York.

Westerlind’s roots are in Millerton, where founder Andrea Westerlind opened the company’s original storefront. The Millerton location is also home to the Westerlind Pantry, a specialty food shop offering bread, pantry staples and other provisions.

Founded by the Swedish-born designer and entrepreneur, the companyhas built a reputation for blending outdoor performance gear with contemporary fashion. Its stores feature apparel, footwear and equipment from a curated selection of outdoor lifestyle brands, with an emphasis on craftsmanship, functionality and design.

The new outlet targets outdoor enthusiasts, travelers and shoppers looking for high-quality gear and clothing at reduced prices while expanding Westerlind’s presence in the Northwest Corner and neighboring Hudson Valley.

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At 95, Elyse Harney celebrated with Honorary Doctorate

At 95, Elyse Harney celebrated with Honorary Doctorate

Elyse Deublein Harney (center) celebrates with Keith Harney, Elyse Harney Morris, Paul Harney and Michael Harney after receiving an honorary doctorate from St. Joseph’s University.

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