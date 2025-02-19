obituaries

William Joseph Washburn

EAST CANAAN — William Joseph Washburn, 74, of 121 Lower Road, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2025. He was the husband of Anna (Ostrander) Washburn. Bill was born Sept. 2, 1950 in Southington, Connecticut, son of the late Benjamin and Marie (Roy) Washburn.

Bill worked at Becton and Dickinson Company in Canaan. He was an engineer with the company and retired after 31 years of employment. He served for four years in the Air Force Reserve. His hobbies. included music, guitars, camping and going to races. His most precious time was spent at his home along with his family. A close second was time spent in Billville, his garage, where he spent hours working on his 1970 Roadrunner.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children; daughters Katherine Andrews and her husband Stanley, Ashley Washburn and her fiance’ Keith Tyler, and son Tyler Washburn and his wife Shelby all of East Canaan. Bill is also survived by his sister Lynn Perotti of Bristol, and his three grandchildren; Morgan and Megan Andrews and Casey William Washburn, all of East Canaan, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours were held on Saturday Feb. 15, 2025, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018. A service of Remembrance was held at 3:00 p.m.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to the American School for the Deaf 139 North Main St. West Hartford, CT 06107.

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

ljmn media

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason
Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

hvrhs basketball

The Law

The Law
Cartoon by Peter Steiner
cartoons

Mol and Scott shine in ‘Love Letters’ at the Sharon Playhouse

Mol and Scott shine in ‘Love Letters’ at the Sharon Playhouse

Gretchen Mol and Campbell Scott in a reading of “Love Letters” at the Sharon Playhouse

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse held a one night showing of the play “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney on Saturday, Feb 15. The sold out, though only partially attended due to the weather, performance was held in the Bok Gallery and starred Gretchen Mol and Campbell Scott.

“Love Letters” is an epistolary play, meaning the story is conveyed through the letters exchanged between the two main characters: Melissa Gardener, played by Mol, and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, played by Scott. The play begins at childhood and lasts until the characters are about sixty years old. With the performers reading letters back and forth, the staging is minimal—intimate lighting casts a warm glow over the two actors seated at a single table, where they remain for the entire performance. The Bok Gallery’s cozy setting enhances the play’s simplicity, making for an intimate and engaging experience.

sharon playhouse