EAST CANAAN — William Joseph Washburn, 74, of 121 Lower Road, died at his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 11, 2025. He was the husband of Anna (Ostrander) Washburn. Bill was born Sept. 2, 1950 in Southington, Connecticut, son of the late Benjamin and Marie (Roy) Washburn.



Bill worked at Becton and Dickinson Company in Canaan. He was an engineer with the company and retired after 31 years of employment. He served for four years in the Air Force Reserve. His hobbies. included music, guitars, camping and going to races. His most precious time was spent at his home along with his family. A close second was time spent in Billville, his garage, where he spent hours working on his 1970 Roadrunner.



In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his children; daughters Katherine Andrews and her husband Stanley, Ashley Washburn and her fiance’ Keith Tyler, and son Tyler Washburn and his wife Shelby all of East Canaan. Bill is also survived by his sister Lynn Perotti of Bristol, and his three grandchildren; Morgan and Megan Andrews and Casey William Washburn, all of East Canaan, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours were held on Saturday Feb. 15, 2025, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018. A service of Remembrance was held at 3:00 p.m.



A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to the American School for the Deaf 139 North Main St. West Hartford, CT 06107.