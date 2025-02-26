William Manasse

SHARON — William Jeffrey Manasse, 74, of Sharon, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 18, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Born to Edward Lincoln Manasse and Audrey Olsen Manasse Prindle, step-son of Stuart E. Prindle, William (aka “Bill”) was a devoted son, brother, husband, uncle and friend.



Bill was a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School (Class of 1968) and the University of Connecticut (Class of 1976), and a graduate of the Western New England School of Law with a Juris Doctorate degree (Class of 1980). He was admitted to the Federal District Court Bar in 1983. He was a highly respected attorney with the Manasse, Slaiby, and Leard Law Firm in Kent and Torrington and member of the Litchfield County Bar Association. Bill had a keen legal mind, especially regarding property matters.



His commitment to public service was evident in his twenty four years of service on Sharon’s Planning and Zoning Committee. He also served as Vice President of Sharon Housing Authority and President of the Ellsworth Burial Ground Association. In all things, Bill dedicated his life to serving others. William was passionate about American history. He was zealous about and devoted to his closely knit family and he also served as the family historian, exploring family genealogies in both Norway and the U.S. He and Debbie loved traveling together, especially to the Amish country of Pennsylvania and to the United Kingdom. Treasured journeys were to Norway, the homeland of his Olsen ancestors, and to Outer Mongolia with his brother Edward.



A public servant, and a dedicated family man, William will be remembered for his kindness, integrity, and unwavering commitment to those he loved.



He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Manasse of Sharon; his brothers, Edward Walter (aka “Butch”) Manasse of Parrish, Florida and Warren Prindle of Sharon; brother and sister-in-law David and Jean Lichtel of Lakeland, Florida, sister-in-law Amy Lichtel of Berkley, Michigan, and brother-in-law Patrick Lichtel of Dalton, Massachusetts, and his cherished nieces and nephews, Christine Manasse, Edward Alvin Manasse, Stuart Prindle, Tahlia Prindle, and Ethan William Prindle.



Calling hours will be held at the Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main St., Sharon, on Friday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. A private burial for the family will take place at the Ellsworth Burial Ground. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Contact Warren at (860)364-0535. The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.