Yellowjackets lose to Hawks in Falls Village

GNH captain Leif Johnson pursues Woodland QB Jack Brunetti out of the pocket Oct. 5.

Photo by Riley Klein
gnh football

FALLS VILLAGE — The Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Yellowjackets co-op football team lost 47-14 to the Woodland Regional High School Hawks Saturday, Oct. 5.

Woodland’s explosive speed created breakaway plays on the ground and in the air. Woodland QB Jack Brunetti Brunetti threw for 159 yards and the Hawks’ backfield combined for 293 rushing yards.

GNH kept the score close in the first half, but injuries to key players stalled the Yellowjackets’ momentum and Woodland pulled ahead. GNH QB Ty Devita totaled 43 passing yards and 52 rushing yards with a touchdown on the ground. WR Owen Riemer ran in a touchdown and ended with 47 yards before exiting with an ankle injury in the third quarter.

Owen Riemer rushed in a touchdown in the first quarter, giving GNH a 7-6 lead for a short time.Photo by Riley Klein

The GNH home game was played in Falls Village on Housatonic Game Field. It was a clear autumn afternoon, about 71 degrees with a light breeze at kick off.

Approximately 500 were in attendance for the “pink out” match, which raised money for the Jane Lloyd Fund cancer support organization. Players and fans sported pink garments to represent the cause.

The game began with offensive success from both sides. Woodland’s opening drive produced a 50-yard touchdown pass. GNH responded with a six-minute drive that ended on a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Owen Riemer. Woodland’s Jack Brunetti then threw a touchdown pass for 80-yards to WR Josh Steputtis.


In the second quarter, both teams added to their scores. Woodland scored before GNH answered with a rushing touchdown from Ty Devita. At halftime, Woodland led 21-14.

GNH captain no. 53 Owen Stimpson tackles Woodland WR Norman Cook, no. 8.Photo by Riley Klein

GNH lost Owen Riemer and RB Jacob Smith to injuries in the third quarter. Riemer came down hard on his right ankle after going up for a contested reception. Smith took a big hit to the chest on a rush up the middle.

Woodland’s defense capitalized on GNH’s loss of key position players and forced stopped GNH’s offensive momentum. The Hawks’ offense continued to produce big plays and scored repeatedly.

Despite the growing lead, Woodland attempted onside kicks throughout the second half. Up 41-14 in the fourth quarter, the Hawks recovered an onside kick and marched down the field draining the clock. Woodland scored once more as time expired and won 47-41.

Woodland FB Will Brooks rushed in a 43-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.Photo by Riley Klein

Woodland advanced to 3-1 this season with a total of 171 points scored. GNH moved to 0-4 this season.

GNH will travel to Naugatuck for a Friday night game Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Naugatuck High School is 4-0 and coming off a 58-36 victory over Watertown High School.

Photo by Riley Klein

