Torrington defeats GNH under the lights

GNH's Owen Riemer had 74 rushing yards, 59 reception yards and a touchdown against Torrington Sept. 28.

Photo by Riley Klein
gnh football

WINSTED — In a rivalry game that came down to the wire, the Torrington Raiders won 28-25 against the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Yellowjackets Friday, Sept. 28.

Torrington's wildcat offense produced break-out runs and established an 18-point lead going into the fourth quarter. GNH battled back with two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and an onside kick recovery in the final minutes.

Torrington's defense held on for the win to remain undefeated in 2024. The Raider victory marked Torrington's first win over GNH since the 12-town co-op formed in 2021.

More than 1,000 were in attendance at Van Why Field in Winsted for the Friday night game between these two regional rivals. It was "Neon Night" in the student section, and gas-powered lights hummed on the field for a rare GNH night game.

Ty Devita threw for 63 yards and ran for 47 yards against Torrington.Photo by Riley Klein

GNH opened the game with a defensive fumble recovery on the opening possession followed by a strong drive down the field to give the Yellowjackets an early lead. Mason Sobol ran in the first score for GNH and then Esten Ryan kicked a field goal in the second quarter.

Torrington found success with its shotgun split back formations and convincing run fakes. The Raiders rushed in three touchdowns in the first half to take a 21-10 lead at the break.

The margin grew to 28-10 by the start of the fourth quarter. GNH came alive in the final 15 minutes.

Mason Sobol scored his second touchdown of the game with 9:40 remaining in the game. The Yellowjacket defense forced a punt on the next drive. QB Ty Devita then connected with WR Owen Riemer for a 35-yard touchdown pass. GNH converted for 2-ponts and brought the score to 28-25 with 3:37 left.

On the kickoff, Tyler Roberts recovered an onside kick to give GNH the ball at midfield. Torrington's defense held strong with a sack, a tackle-for-loss and two successful pass coverages to secure a turnover-on-downs with two minutes to play and knelt for the win.

The Raiders advanced to 3-0 with the victory in Winsted, while GNH moved to 0-3. Torrington totaled 239 rushing yards and 80 passing yards in the game.

GNH was led offensively by Owen Riemer with 74 rushing yards, 59 reception yards and a touchdown. Mason Sobol scored two touchdowns on 29 rushing yards. QB Ty Devita rushed for 47 yards and threw for 63 yards.

The Yellowjackets will host Woodland Regional High School on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at HVRHS Game Field in Falls Village.

GNH congratulates Tyler Roberts after recovering an onside kick late in the fourth quarter.Photo by Riley Klein

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Humans welcome too at ‘Dogs Only Hike’

Hikers of all shapes, sizes and species gather atop Cherry Hill to enjoy the morning sunshine.

Alec Linden

Rusty maple leaves shook overhead in a light morning breeze as hikers both human and dog mingled at the edge of a large field. Residents and their canine companions congregated the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Hart Farm Preserve for the Cornwall Conservation Trust’s (CCT) “Dogs Only Hike,” and pleasant chit-chat filled the air, interrupted by the occasional bark or whine.

Previously, the CCT’s guided walks did not allow dogs to join due to logistical and safety concerns such as trip hazards from leashes and excitable pets, CCT board member Katherine Freygang explained. She organized this outing so that residents could finally enjoy a guided walk on CCT managed land without leaving their furry friends at home.

community

Charlie Brown comes to town

Charlie Brown comes to town

Cast members each get to shine in the production at the Sharon Playhouse, running until Sept. 29.

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse opened the final production of their main season, “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” on Friday, Sept 20. The show will be open until Sept 29 and has a run time of one hour and forty minutes.

The popular “Peanuts” comic strip upon which the show is based lends an inspiration far beyond the characters and their likenesses. The vast majority of the play flows quickly from scene to scene. Most scenes are structured like a four panel comic strip and no central plot point in the show stays for more than a few minutes. These quick changes are intermingled with delightful musical numbers that cover a number of different styles in nearly every song, from opera, slow ballads, dream ballets and high energy showstoppers. Ultimately, this heavily works in the musical adventure’s favor. This snappy, ever shifting approach to the show gives the audience plenty of different vignettes to see these iconic characters interact in. There are plenty of laughs and a full range of antics to enjoy.

sharon playhouse

Tangled: August wrap-up

Tangled: August wrap-up

The author spent a lot of time in August catching largemouth bass, primarily on subsurface flies.

Patrick L. Sullivan

I spent August at the old farmhouse on Mt. Riga. Most of the time it was just me. The cousins came and went weekends, and Mom pretty much stayed down at base.

Because I tend to drop things in the morning until I ship some coffee aboard, I took to making it the night before and putting it in one of those big Thermos jugs with a dispenser thingy. If you prime the jug ahead of time with boiling water it really works well. Coffee that goes in the jug at 9 p.m. is piping hot at 6 a.m. This is much better than stumbling around waiting for the ancient percolator to do its thing.

tangled lines