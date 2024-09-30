Torrington defeats GNH under the lights

WINSTED — In a rivalry game that came down to the wire, the Torrington Raiders won 28-25 against the Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic Yellowjackets Friday, Sept. 28.

Torrington's wildcat offense produced break-out runs and established an 18-point lead going into the fourth quarter. GNH battled back with two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and an onside kick recovery in the final minutes.

Torrington's defense held on for the win to remain undefeated in 2024. The Raider victory marked Torrington's first win over GNH since the 12-town co-op formed in 2021.

More than 1,000 were in attendance at Van Why Field in Winsted for the Friday night game between these two regional rivals. It was "Neon Night" in the student section, and gas-powered lights hummed on the field for a rare GNH night game.

Ty Devita threw for 63 yards and ran for 47 yards against Torrington. Photo by Riley Klein

GNH opened the game with a defensive fumble recovery on the opening possession followed by a strong drive down the field to give the Yellowjackets an early lead. Mason Sobol ran in the first score for GNH and then Esten Ryan kicked a field goal in the second quarter.

Torrington found success with its shotgun split back formations and convincing run fakes. The Raiders rushed in three touchdowns in the first half to take a 21-10 lead at the break.

The margin grew to 28-10 by the start of the fourth quarter. GNH came alive in the final 15 minutes.

Mason Sobol scored his second touchdown of the game with 9:40 remaining in the game. The Yellowjacket defense forced a punt on the next drive. QB Ty Devita then connected with WR Owen Riemer for a 35-yard touchdown pass. GNH converted for 2-ponts and brought the score to 28-25 with 3:37 left.

On the kickoff, Tyler Roberts recovered an onside kick to give GNH the ball at midfield. Torrington's defense held strong with a sack, a tackle-for-loss and two successful pass coverages to secure a turnover-on-downs with two minutes to play and knelt for the win.

The Raiders advanced to 3-0 with the victory in Winsted, while GNH moved to 0-3. Torrington totaled 239 rushing yards and 80 passing yards in the game.

GNH was led offensively by Owen Riemer with 74 rushing yards, 59 reception yards and a touchdown. Mason Sobol scored two touchdowns on 29 rushing yards. QB Ty Devita rushed for 47 yards and threw for 63 yards.

The Yellowjackets will host Woodland Regional High School on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at HVRHS Game Field in Falls Village.