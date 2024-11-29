GNH wins Turkey Bowl

WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football ended the season with a 44-8 win against St. Paul Catholic High School Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28.

Cold, rainy conditions made for a ground and pound game with GNH scoring five rushing touchdowns. QB Owen Stimpson completed three passes, two of which were caught for long-distance touchdowns.

St. Paul's lone score came in the fourth quarter on an 80-yard scramble by RB Jack Dennehy.

GNH's Everett Rigby rushed for two touchdowns Nov. 28. Photo by Riley Klein

The Turkey Bowl marked the end of the season for both teams. St. Paul finished with a record of 2-8 and GNH ended at 3-7.

GNH Coach Scott Salius earned his 101st win with the team and wrapped up his 17th season.

It was about 39 degrees during the game with unrelenting precipitation Nov. 28.

Both teams struggled to hold on to the hard, wet ball, resulting in a combined five lost fumbles and two interceptions. About a dozen more botched snaps and hand offs were recovered by offense.

Fumbles were common in the cold, wet weather. Photo by Riley Klein

Wes Allyn, tight end for GNH, reported the field was "actually not that bad. There are spots that are slippery but for the most part it's not awful." The stadium announcer reported 400 in attendance, most of whom sought shelter beneath raincoats, umbrellas and tents.

To start the game, GNH's defense forced two consecutive turnovers in St. Paul's territory in the first quarter. Both resulted in rushing touchdowns: the first was a five-yard run from Owen Adams and the next was one-yard sneak by Owen Stimpson. GNH took a 12-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, GNH's Owen Riemer rushed down the middle and powered through contact, dragging several St. Paul defenders with him to the one-yard line. Everett Rigby finished the job with a one-yard touchdown. Riemer scored later in the quarter on a 19-yard run to give GNH a 24-0 lead at half time.

GNH's Owen Riemer ran in one touchdown and caught another Nov. 28. Photo by Riley Klein

Rigby added to GNH's total with another touchdown in the third quarter. He faked out the St. Paul defense with a reverse play for a nine-yard rush to the end zone.

GNH scored again in the fourth with a 28-yard passing touchdown to Esten Ryan, extending the lead to 36-0.

St. Paul responded on the next drive with an east-west scramble by RB Jack Dennehy that eventually found daylight and went the distance for an 80-yard touchdown. St. Paul connected on the two-point conversion and brought the score to 36-8.

GNH got the ball back with enough time for a drive. Owen Stimpson threw a screen to Owen Riemer, who sprinted 60 yards past the St. Paul defenders down the sideline and into the end zone. GNH scored the two-point conversion and ended the game 44-8.

St. Paul's jerseys didn't stay white for long. Photo by Riley Klein

The season finale marked the end of high school football for seven GNH seniors: Jeremiah Robles, Everett Rigby, Jackson Campbell, Leif Johnson, Owen Adams, Owens Stimpson and Nick Mambrino.

GNH's 22 juniors played considerable minutes this year and many were present for postseason runs in 2022 and 2023. The experienced roster will have its work cut out in the 2025 season as they look to return to tournament play in the Naugatuck Valley League.