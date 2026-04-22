guest commentary

A quiet moment with Secretariat, and a local Derby Day tradition

Long before the hats, the laughter and the rising hum of voices waiting for the starting horn, there was a quieter moment, one that has stayed with me far longer than any Kentucky Derby Day celebration.

It happened in the mid-1970s, during a private family invitation to Claiborne Farm.

We were invited to see Secretariat — the legendary American Thoroughbred known, somewhat mischievously, for tugging shiny hoop earrings from ladies’ ears.

Decades later, I still remember the anticipation, and then, the sudden stillness as the powerful stallion appeared.

Led from the barn by his handler, Secretariat stepped into view not with the thunder of hooves that defined his racing days, but with a calm, deliberate presence. Up close, he seemed even more extraordinary, his gleaming chestnut coat catching the light, his sheer size and strength unmistakable.

There was a brief moment of instruction, and I realized I was the only one in our small group wearing hoop earrings. Quietly, I slipped them off, suddenly aware of just how close we were about to get.

And then, just like that, I was within arm’s reach of Big Red.

There was no crowd, no grandstand roar, just our family, the handler nearby, and the soft sounds of the farm. And yet, the weight of what he had been**, and what he still was,** felt unmistakable.

This was the thoroughbred who stunned the world at the 1973 Belmont Stakes, winning by 31 lengths in a performance that still borders on the unbelievable.

But that afternoon, greatness was quiet.

It stood in the barnyard.

It breathed.

It watched.

And it let us come close.

That memory returns to me every year around the Kentucky Derby, especially now, as the Northwest Corner prepares for its own celebration.

At the Salisbury Rotary Club’s Kentucky Derby Social on May 2 at Noble Horizons, there will be no starting gate, no Churchill Downs stretch run. Instead, there will be neighbors gathered shoulder to shoulder, creative hats adorned with flowers and flair, a shared countdown to the horn, and the kind of collective anticipation that, for a moment, makes the room feel trackside.

As Rotary Club President Bill Pond has observed, you might think the crowd is actually at the Derby.

But what makes it matter isn’t the imitation of the race.

It’s the purpose behind it.

In small towns like ours — from Salisbury to North Canaan, Sharon to Cornwall — tradition often takes on a different shape. We recreate big moments in ways that are closer, more personal, more rooted in community. The energy at Noble Horizons will not be about wagers or winners, but about something quieter and more enduring: neighbors supporting neighbors.

It is, as Pond describes it, a circle of generosity.

Proceeds from the event ripple outward to local food banks, scholarships, backpacks for students heading back to school, and organizations that quietly meet needs many never see. The celebration becomes something more than a party; it becomes a way of sustaining the fabric of the community.

And that is what brings me back, unexpectedly, to that afternoon at Claiborne Farm.

Because what stayed with me about Secretariat was not just the magnitude of what he had done, but the quiet dignity that followed — the way greatness, once achieved, settles into something steadier, something lasting.

Not loud. Not fleeting. But present.

In its own way, that same spirit carries through Derby Day here in the Northwest Corner — the excitement, the laughter, the hats, the shared moment when the race begins, and the quieter understanding that what we’re really celebrating is connection.

A shared experience. A tradition that gives back.

Secretariat once ran a race the world has never forgotten. And a few years later, standing just a few feet away in that Kentucky barnyard, I learned something else about greatness:

Sometimes, it meets you in stillness.

And stays with you long after the race is over.

Debra Aleksinas is a freelance writer for The Lakeville Journal.

guest commentary
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Remembering George and Anne Phillips’ Edgewood restaurant in Amenia

Remembering George and Anne Phillips’ Edgewood restaurant in Amenia

The Edgewood Restaurant, a beloved Amenia roadside restaurant run by George and Anne Phillips, pictured during its peak years in the 1950s and ’60s.

Provided

With the recent death of George Phillips at 100, locals are remembering the Edgewood Restaurant, the Amenia supper club he and his wife, Anne Phillips, owned and operated together for more than two decades.

At the Edgewood, there were Delmonico steaks George carved in the basement, lobster tails from an infrared cooker, local trout from the stream outside the door, and a folded paper cup of butter, with heaping bowls of family-style potatoes and vegetables, plus a shot glass of crème de menthe to calm the stomach when the modest check arrived after dessert.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

Artist Alissa DeGregorio brings her work to Roxbury and New Milford

Artist Alissa DeGregorio brings her work to Roxbury and New Milford

Alissa DeGregorio, a New Milford -based artist and designer, has pieces on display at Mine Hill Distillery.

Agnes Fohn
When I’m designing a book, I’m also the bridge between artist and author, the ﬁnal step that pulls everything together.
— Alissa DeGregorio

A visit to Alissa DeGregorio Art, the website of the artist and designer, reveals the multiple talents she possesses.

Tabs for design, commissions, print club, and classes still reveal only part of her work.On the design page are examples of graphic and book design, including book covers illustrated by DeGregorio, along with samples of licensed products such as coloring pages and lunch boxes, and examples of prop design she has done for film.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Agnes Martin at Dia:Beacon

Agnes Martin at Dia:Beacon

Minimalist works by Agnes Martin on display at Dia:Beacon.

D.H. Callahan

At Dia:Beacon, simplicity commands attention.

On Saturday, April 4, the venerated modern art museum — located at 3 Beekman St. in Beacon, NY — opened an exhibition of works by the middle- to late-20th-century minimalist artist Agnes Martin.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Falls Village exhibit honors life and work of Priscilla Belcher

Falls Village exhibit honors life and work of Priscilla Belcher

Hunt Library in Falls Village will present a commemorative show of paintings and etchings by the late Priscilla Belcher of Falls Village.

Lydia Downs

Priscilla Belcher, a Canaan resident who was known for her community involvement and willingness to speak out, will be featured in a posthumous exhibition at the ArtWall at the Hunt Library from April 25 through May 15.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 25. The show will commemorate her life and work and will include watercolors and etchings. Belcher died in November 2025 at the age of 95.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Crescendo’s 'Stepping Into Song' blends Jewish, Argentine traditions

Crescendo’s 'Stepping Into Song' blends Jewish, Argentine traditions

The sounds of Argentine tango and Jewish folk traditions will collide in a rare cross-cultural performance April 25 and 26, when Berkshire’s Crescendo presents the choral program “Stepping Into Song.”

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s founding artistic director, described the concert as “a world-class, diverse cultural experience” pairing “A Jewish Cantata” with Martin Palmeri’s “Misa a Buenos Aires.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Salisbury Rotary brings Derby race-day flair to Noble Horizons for community fundraiser

Salisbury Rotary brings Derby race-day flair to Noble Horizons for community fundraiser
Salisbury Rotary Club President Bill Pond and his wife, Beth, dressed for the occasion during last year’s Kentucky Derby Social.
Provided

SALISBURY — As millions tune in to the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, a spirited local tradition unfolds in Salisbury, where the pageantry, fashion and excitement of race day are recreated — with a community purpose.

For the past six years in the Community Room at Noble Horizons, all eyes turn to the big screen as the crowd settles in, drinks in hand and anticipation building. Women in elaborate Derby hats — bursting with oversized silk flowers, feathers and playful cutouts — mingle with men dressed for the occasion in crisp jackets and bow ties, fedoras and the occasional red rose on a lapel.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.