A walk through the art of Sharon

Sharon has long been a place where artists come to live and work. On Saturday, Oct. 10, the town is inviting everyone else in for a look.

The inaugural Sharon Art Walk will turn the Sharon Green and surrounding streets into a self-guided tour of galleries, businesses, cultural institutions and private artists’ studios from 3 to 6 p.m., showcasing a creative community that organizers say has been hiding in plain sight.

“Sharon’s identity is becoming art, if you ask me,” said musician and artist John Brett, who also serves on the Sharon Board of Selectmen.

The idea for the Artwalk is a collaboration between a small group of organizers, including Brett, Vicky Morse of The Gallery of Dreams and TJ Murtagh, a member of the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon board.

“There are a lot of artists who live here,” Morse said. “And usually, we don’t have access to their studios.”

That access is at the heart of the afternoon. Visitors can wander at their own pace among participating locations on and around the Green, including the Sharon Historical Society, J.P. Gifford’s, Sharon Town Hall, Hotchkiss Library of Sharon, the Congregational Church and DUGAZON, along with private artists’ studios. Participating businesses will also host artists and their work. Maps will be available at locations along the route.

At Hotchkiss Library, local architect David Moore will be on hand to discuss the building’s architecture.

The event builds on an arts community that has become increasingly visible in Sharon. The town and surrounding area are home to a remarkable concentration of working artists, among them Jasper Johns, Warren Prindle, KK Kozik, Gail Rothschild, Colleen McGuire, Molly Gochman, Robert Kipniss and Pieter Lefferts to name just a few.

Gail Rothschild’s “Codex IV” (2023), acrylic on canvas, 42 by 66 inches, is part of the permanent collection of the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon. The work will be on view during the Sharon Art Walk on Oct. 10, when Rothschild will be present. Provided

“So, we’re thinking of this as a big event to drum up interest,” Brett said. “Art seems to bring people out. There’s the craft fair every year, and the Voice of Art on the Green, and there’s always a good turnout. I just think it’s a good thing for Sharon.”

The afternoon eventually moves off the Green and up to Gay Street, where The Gallery of will host an after-party beginning at 5 p.m.

Eighteen local artists will have work on view there: Jake Bell, Harper Blanchet, John Brett, Jane Capellaro, Scott Culbreth, Karen Culbreth, Sydnee Cafiero, KJ Grealish, Bob Green, Susan Hurlburt, Jesse Laliberte, Pieter Lefferts, Dyana Lin, Danielle Mailer, Bruce Morse, Isabel Rooney, Heather Thomason and Nancy Zarider.

The gathering is open to all and will include refreshments, a potluck dinner, a bonfire and live music by George Potts of the Joint Chiefs and Carol and Nick, The Small Band with the Big Sound.

Brett’s suggested itinerary is considerably less formal.

“Stroll, have a cup of coffee and move on to the next place and then end up at the Gallery of Dreams,” he said. “It’s gonna be fun.”