Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
exhibit

A walk through the art of Sharon

A walk through the art of Sharon

First selectman Casey Flanagan showing off the art in Sharon Town Hall.

John Brett

Sharon has long been a place where artists come to live and work. On Saturday, Oct. 10, the town is inviting everyone else in for a look.

The inaugural Sharon Art Walk will turn the Sharon Green and surrounding streets into a self-guided tour of galleries, businesses, cultural institutions and private artists’ studios from 3 to 6 p.m., showcasing a creative community that organizers say has been hiding in plain sight.

“Sharon’s identity is becoming art, if you ask me,” said musician and artist John Brett, who also serves on the Sharon Board of Selectmen.

The idea for the Artwalk is a collaboration between a small group of organizers, including Brett, Vicky Morse of The Gallery of Dreams and TJ Murtagh, a member of the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon board.

“There are a lot of artists who live here,” Morse said. “And usually, we don’t have access to their studios.”

That access is at the heart of the afternoon. Visitors can wander at their own pace among participating locations on and around the Green, including the Sharon Historical Society, J.P. Gifford’s, Sharon Town Hall, Hotchkiss Library of Sharon, the Congregational Church and DUGAZON, along with private artists’ studios. Participating businesses will also host artists and their work. Maps will be available at locations along the route.

At Hotchkiss Library, local architect David Moore will be on hand to discuss the building’s architecture.

The event builds on an arts community that has become increasingly visible in Sharon. The town and surrounding area are home to a remarkable concentration of working artists, among them Jasper Johns, Warren Prindle, KK Kozik, Gail Rothschild, Colleen McGuire, Molly Gochman, Robert Kipniss and Pieter Lefferts to name just a few.

Gail Rothschild’s “Codex IV” (2023), acrylic on canvas, 42 by 66 inches, is part of the permanent collection of the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon. The work will be on view during the Sharon Art Walk on Oct. 10, when Rothschild will be present.Provided

“So, we’re thinking of this as a big event to drum up interest,” Brett said. “Art seems to bring people out. There’s the craft fair every year, and the Voice of Art on the Green, and there’s always a good turnout. I just think it’s a good thing for Sharon.”

The afternoon eventually moves off the Green and up to Gay Street, where The Gallery of will host an after-party beginning at 5 p.m.

Eighteen local artists will have work on view there: Jake Bell, Harper Blanchet, John Brett, Jane Capellaro, Scott Culbreth, Karen Culbreth, Sydnee Cafiero, KJ Grealish, Bob Green, Susan Hurlburt, Jesse Laliberte, Pieter Lefferts, Dyana Lin, Danielle Mailer, Bruce Morse, Isabel Rooney, Heather Thomason and Nancy Zarider.

The gathering is open to all and will include refreshments, a potluck dinner, a bonfire and live music by George Potts of the Joint Chiefs and Carol and Nick, The Small Band with the Big Sound.

Brett’s suggested itinerary is considerably less formal.

“Stroll, have a cup of coffee and move on to the next place and then end up at the Gallery of Dreams,” he said. “It’s gonna be fun.”

Natalia Zukerman
Arts, Lifestyle and Enagement Editor
Natalia Zukerman is arts, lifestyle and engagement editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. She writes about the region's vibrant cultural life, produces the weekly What To Do newsletter and contributes a weekly cartoon to the newspapers. Beyond journalism, Natalia is an accomplished musician, painter, educator and cultural diplomat. Her boundless passion for the arts enriches communities worldwide. She lives in Millerton with her dog, Georgie.
exhibit

Latest News

Dinner with the dog

Dinner with the dog
Georgie, enjoying a late-summer “pup cup” on the porch at Grassland Dessert Cafe in Lakeville.
Natalia Zukerman

Dog owners know the dilemma: You’re out for the day with your four-legged sidekick when hunger strikes. Fortunately, a number of area restaurants, cafés and breweries welcome dogs, mostly at outdoor tables. Policies and outdoor seating can change with the season, so calling ahead is always a good idea.

The White Hart and Provisions in Salisbury is particularly pet-friendly. The inn welcomes pets on request, and its front porch and sprawling lawn make inviting places to settle in with a canine companion. They even welcome well-behaved patrons — bipedal and quadruped alike — in the cozy dining area.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets

A day in the life of a rescue dog

A day in the life of a rescue dog

Marsala is eager to go home with you.

Jennifer Almquist

“It’s unbelievable that this sweet, loving boy hasn’t found his home yet,” said Tiffany Lemelin, shelter manager of The Little Guild, whose mission is to rescue, love and heal homeless cats and dogs. She smiled at the small dog wagging his tail. “This is one of the most deserving dogs you could ever meet, with so much love to give.”

Marsala is an energetic, 1-year-old, 45-pound black Labrador mix waiting to be adopted. He arrived March 25 as a stray named “Chicken” from Toccoa, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets

A second chance in Wingdale

A second chance in Wingdale

Sampson, a playful and independent blind hound mix, explores the rescue’s large yard.

L. Tomaino

Meade Canine Rescue and Sanctuary is not the average rescue. Situated on a quiet dirt road on 8 acres in Wingdale, the dogs living there are, for the most part, uncaged, roaming the yard, sleeping in the house, resting in the shade of a tree or lounging in the open van that often takes them for rides.

“We go on lots of adventures,” said the rescue’s founder, Charlotte Meade.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

The bear necessities of living in bear country

The bear necessities of living in bear country

A bear outside Cornwall Consolidated School in West Cornwall.

D.H. Callahan
Take down bird feeders when bears are active. Secure garbage cans left outside, and never leave pet food or trash on porches, screened-in or otherwise.

This here is bear country. In fact, Connecticut has an unusually high rate of bear home entries compared with neighboring states. So far this year, the state has documented more than 60 home entries, and bears have been spotted in all 169 towns and cities.

Bears are also part of life in neighboring Dutchess County. But don’t worry. It’s not as bad as it sounds.

Keep ReadingShow less
wildlife

When your pet needs help after hours

When your pet needs help after hours

Newtown Veterinary Specialists

Provided

Anyone who has ever had a dog swallow something it shouldn’t, a cat suddenly struggle to breathe or a pet get hurt late at night knows how quickly panic can set in. In our corner of the world, there’s an added complication: emergency veterinary care may mean getting in the car and driving some distance.

That makes it worth knowing your options before you need them — and knowing the difference between a local veterinary practice that can handle an urgent case and a fully staffed, 24-hour emergency hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets

A home for the rest of their nine lives

A home for the rest of their nine lives

Lauren Mucha with a resident of The Last Post.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The first thing a visitor notices when entering the main building of The Last Post is the smell.

There isn’t one.

Keep ReadingShow less
pets
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.