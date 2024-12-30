2024 recap

A year of progress, cultural growth in Kent

KENT — Bellies are full, the air is brisk and the sun sits low and cold in the southern sky — it’s January in Kent, marking the close of a progressive year for the riverside town.

The Board of Selectmen reformed several subcommittees during the year, including the Broadband and Communication Working Group that has been busy trying to modernize and expand the town’s broadband connection. While internet service providers have been hard to reach and state-funding opportunities difficult to get a hold of, fiber optic cable is being laid in town, and the group is working hard to every residence in town wired with “future proof” broadband connection.

The creation of the Cemetery Committee bolstered the town’s volunteer roster. The management of the six town-owned cemeteries were transferred to the control of the newly-formed committee, which is overseen by the BOS.

The Cannabis Regulations Subcommittee formed within Planning and Zoning to help the town decide how to best update its regulation of recreational cannabis.

The Kent Sustainability Team was also reformed.

Aside from town governance, Kent’s cultural institutions saw growth and activity throughout the year. The Kent Memorial Library received two million dollars in funds at the October meeting of the Connecticut Bond Commission which will be put towards a large scale expansion project connecting the existing library to the adjacent old firehouse building. The idea is “more space for more people,” according to Library Director Sarah Marshall.

The Eric Sloane Museum and adjacent Connecticut Antique Machinery Association’s museum brought visitors from near and far to their tranquil grounds throughout the year. Their busy programming schedules ranged from CAMA’s Spring Startup locomotive ride in April to Kent-based non-profit TradesUP’s third annual SPARK event in October introducing children to the many worlds of the trades industries.

Alterations to municipal life have had mixed popularity with the public over the past year. The “orange bag” municipal waste program saw the completion of a successful trial period, reducing waste levels in the town while offering a unit-based pricing system for residents.

A push to install traffic safety cameras along Route 7 in downtown Kent was met with controversy, with some deeming them intrusive or unnecessary while others said such a move is long overdue. Originally scheduled for Dec. 6, the town vote on traffic cameras has been pushed to Jan. 7.

2024 recap

Latest News

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero in front of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Natalia Zukerman

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.

A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”

Keep ReadingShow less
the stissing center

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Far left: Filmmaker Kip Williams moderates the question and answer period of the special screening of The Millers in Marriage as the cast answers questions. Brian d’Arcy James, Campbell Scott, Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt. Burns wrote and directed the film.

L. Tomaino

The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.

The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Scoville unveils renovated building

Scoville unveils renovated building

Kyla DeRisi with bound copies of The Lakeville Journal.

Patrick L. Sullivan

A group of 20 or so patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library took a tour through the nooks and crannies of the building on Friday evening, Dec. 20.

The tour was a repeat of last year’s tour, but everybody who showed up was new to it.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Classifieds 1/2/25

Classifieds 1/2/25

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Keep ReadingShow less