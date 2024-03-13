‘Adopt-a-garden’ in North Canaan

Gardens will be chosen on a first come, first serve basis.

Submitted
gardening

‘Adopt-a-garden’ in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — Dwindling membership in the Beautification Committee has prompted officials to seek solutions for maintenance of public gardens.

At a Monday, March 4, meeting of the Board of Selectmen (BOS), First Selectman Brian Ohler announced a new plan to partner with local landscapers to create “live advertisements.”

Professionals will be able to adopt town-owned garden beds and will subsequently be responsible for the planting and upkeep of the plots.

Ohler stated, “North Canaan is home to so many talented landscapers and to organizations who continuously ask how they can help out our town. This is how communities come together, to show off just how amazing our small blue-collar town is.”

Bunny McGuire of the Beautification Committee said just four volunteers remain actively involved and outside help “would be a godsend.”

BOS identified six gardens around town that will be eligible for adoption.

“It’s worth a shot,” said Ohler.

Newsletter

In an effort to improve communication between Town Hall and residents, BOS will begin releasing a digital newsletter.

Ohler said the newsletter will be distributed via email and will include town updates, meeting agendas, “you name it.”

It will be distributed through Constant Contact, a service that provides templates, analytics, and mailing list coordination of up to 2,500 users for a fee of $45 per month.

Selectman Jesse Bunce presented his draft for the March newsletter, which included information on upcoming events, such as the drone and fireworks show planned for the 60th annual Railroad Days this summer, and a warning about bears waking from hibernation.

Information on how to join the mailing list will be released by the end March.

Appointments

BOS made several appointments to town commissions during the March 4 meeting.

Inland/Wetlands Commission

Matthew Freund

Barry Brown

Robert Jacquier

Michael O’Connor

Recreation Committee

Justin Ellison

Economic Development Commission

Kyle Considine

gardening

Latest News

Bunny Williams's ‘Life in the Garden’

Bunny Williams's ‘Life in the Garden’
Rizzoli

In 1979, interior decorator Bunny Williams and her husband, antiques dealer John Rosselli, had a fateful meeting with a poorly cared for — in Williams’s words, “unspoiled” — 18th-century white clapboard home.

“I am not sure if I believe in destiny, but I do know that after years of looking for a house, my palms began to perspire when I turned onto a tree-lined driveway in a small New England village,” Williams wrote in her 2005 book, “An Affair with a House.” The Federal manor high on a hill, along with several later additions that included a converted carriage shed and an 1840-built barn, were constructed on what had been the homestead property of Falls Village’s Brewster family, descendants of Mayflower passenger William Brewster, an English Separatist and Protestant leader in Plymouth Colony.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening

The Creators: Sitting down with Garet Wierdsma

The Creators: Sitting down with Garet Wierdsma

Garet&Co dancers

Jennifer Almquist

On Saturday, March 9, the people of Norfolk, Connecticut, enjoyed a dance performance by northern Connecticut-based Garet&Co, in Battell Chapel, titled INTERIOR, consisting of four pieces: “Forgive Her, Hera,” “Something We Share,” “bodieshatewomen,” and “I kinda wish the apocalypse would just happen already.”

At the sold-out show in the round, the dancers, whose strength, grace and athleticism filled the hall with startling passion, wove their movements within the intimate space to the rhythms of contemporary music. Wierdsma choreographed each piece and curated the music. The track she created for “Something We Share” eerily contained vintage soundtracks from life guidance recordings for the perfect woman of the ‘50s. The effect, with three dancers in satin slips posing before imaginary mirrors, was feminist in its message and left the viewer full of vicarious angst.

Keep ReadingShow less
dance

Kevin McEneaney, voice of The Millbrook Independent

Kevin McEneaney, voice of The Millbrook Independent

Kevin McEneaney

Judith O’Hara Balfe

On meeting Kevin McEneaney, one is almost immediately aware of three things; he’s reserved, he’s highly intelligent and he has a good sense of humor.

McEneaney is the wit and wisdom behind The Millbrook Independent, a blog that evolved from the print version of that publication. It's a wealth of information about music venues in this part of Dutchess County interspersed with poetry, art reviews, articles on holidays and other items, and a smattering of science.

Keep ReadingShow less
journalism