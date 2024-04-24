Affordable housing hearing in Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) will hold a public hearing Monday, May 20, 6:45 on Zoom on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s (SHT) application to build two affordable housing houses on town-owned property on Undermountain Road and Grove Street.



The commission received the application at its April 15 meeting.

The site is currently used in part for parking for employees of the White Hart Inn.

On Feb. 5, the P&Z determined that the proposal for affordable housing is in agreement with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). That was in response to the Board of Selectmen’s January referral of the proposal to the commission for an “8-24 review.”

This refers to section 8-24 of the Connecticut General Statutes, which requires that selling or leasing town-owned property be referred to the PZC to determine whether the proposed use is consistent with the town’s POCD.

The SHT application can be seen on the town website, salisburyct.us (click on Planning and Zoning meeting documents).