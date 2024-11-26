Aija - Indulgence Without Excess
Aija - Indulgence Without Excess

The Royal Arcanum Building, 3 Station Place, Norfolk, CT | (860) 605-6306 | Social: @Pixbybella

Aija will be back in Norfolk for the holidays showcasing, as always, an eclectic collection of affordable and unusual gifts and accessories perfect for gift giving as well as a little self-indulgence. Including one-off vintage pieces curated by the owner, Bella Erder, during her travels in Asia over the last 40+ years. A signature of Aija, and customer favorite, is the array of scarves and shawls with assorted textures and colors from recycled silk sari scarves, pure wool and cotton shawls to soft and fluffy winter shawls and infinity scarves.

Tabletop accessories including glassware, cocktail shakers, guest and dish towels, beeswax candles, Asia Luna essential oil products and quirky paper cocktail napkins.

Interesting jewelry including Asian necklaces made from natural materials including wood, stone and pearl.

Full gift-wrapping service will be offered.

Fluffy wool free shawl ($30)

Charcoal organza shawl with silver thread ($20)

Holiday follies 100 percent cotton dish towel ($12) 

Chinese carved pendant with tassel ($55)  

Sevya pure wool shawl with embroidered border ($65)

 ‘Natasha’ bracelet ($20)

‘Lola’ faceted necklace ($40)

Livenza Champagne flutes($68)

Mixed set made from high quality borosilicate glass, set of 6

True mixologist bartender set ($40)

‘Cebu’ hand strung wood necklace ($30)

Jennifer Almquist

Vintage Chinese teacups ($25 each)

Holiday Gift Guide 2024

House of Books

House of Books
10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

100 Main

100 Main
100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

