holiday gift guide 2024

The Sharon market square has held plenty of shops over the years, but few are such a mainstay as the Sharon Pharmacy. Established 63 years ago, this family owned business currently headed by Joseph and Christopher Heacox, assisted by their siblings, has helped locals with their medicine efficiently and with a smile year after year. However, anyone who has been inside knows there is plenty more to find than your prescription.

Scarves ($18.99)

Warmies ($27.99 to $34.99)

Stuffed animals you can put in microwave

Assorted Gifts ($4.99 to $24.99)

Stuffed animals ($19.99)

Wavertree and London soaps ($7.99)

House of Books

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

100 Main

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

