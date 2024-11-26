House of Books

Latest News
100 Main
100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst
Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.
There are dozens of options at 100 Main, and the best way to proceed is to just wander around and take it all in. One thing’s for sure — you won’t have to worry about giving someone the same thing everyone else is giving.
Natural, plant-based soaps ($10)
Patrick L. Sullivan
We started with the least expensive items: Soaps from Hudson Naturals ($10). These come in scents such as “Woods” or “Lavender and Orange.” Just the thing to spring on someone who stubbornly insists on using whatever’s on sale that week at the supermarket.
Noodle bowl ($75) and pillow ($210)
Patrick L. Sullivan
McCarron steered the reporter to a noodle bowl from Daniel Bellow Pottery in Great Barrington, and a pillow with an Alice in Wonderland motif. McCarron said the stock at 100 Main consists of “things that are not found elsewhere.”
Campaign chair ($2,800)
Patrick L. Sullivan
A British officer campaign chair caught the eye. Constructed of wood, leather and brass and sporting buckles, it’s also comfortable to sit in.
Jewelry (starting at $70)
Patrick L. Sullivan
There is a display of jewelry made by Salisbury’s Adelaide Harris. McCarron, sensing the reporter’s complete ignorance of the subject, pointed out necklaces and earrings and a paper clip chain.
Aija - Indulgence Without Excess
The Royal Arcanum Building, 3 Station Place, Norfolk, CT | (860) 605-6306 | Social: @Pixbybella
Aija will be back in Norfolk for the holidays showcasing, as always, an eclectic collection of affordable and unusual gifts and accessories perfect for gift giving as well as a little self-indulgence. Including one-off vintage pieces curated by the owner, Bella Erder, during her travels in Asia over the last 40+ years. A signature of Aija, and customer favorite, is the array of scarves and shawls with assorted textures and colors from recycled silk sari scarves, pure wool and cotton shawls to soft and fluffy winter shawls and infinity scarves.
Tabletop accessories including glassware, cocktail shakers, guest and dish towels, beeswax candles, Asia Luna essential oil products and quirky paper cocktail napkins.
Interesting jewelry including Asian necklaces made from natural materials including wood, stone and pearl.
Full gift-wrapping service will be offered.
Fluffy wool free shawl ($30)
Charcoal organza shawl with silver thread ($20)
Holiday follies 100 percent cotton dish towel ($12)
Chinese carved pendant with tassel ($55)
Sevya pure wool shawl with embroidered border ($65)
‘Natasha’ bracelet ($20)
‘Lola’ faceted necklace ($40)
Provided
Livenza Champagne flutes($68)
Provided
Mixed set made from high quality borosilicate glass, set of 6
True mixologist bartender set ($40)
Provided
‘Cebu’ hand strung wood necklace ($30)
Jennifer Almquist
Vintage Chinese teacups ($25 each)
Provided