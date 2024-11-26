10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

Movie Posters ($95) Provided Movie Posters is a comprehensive collection of movie poster art that spans decades. From silent masterpieces to the psychedelic imagery of the 1960s (like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Star Wars), this extraordinary collection (which comes with its own “suitcase”) will thrill both film lovers and anyone interested in advertising and design.

Winter Homes ($40) Provided Stylish Living for Cool Climates covers a wide range of residences from across the globe. Illustrated with design examples for warm and cozy houses in wintery conditions. Beautifully illustrated and best enjoyed with a hot drink in front of a warm fireplace.

Pens (starting at $2.25) Provided Come and see our incredible Great Wall of Pens, including high quality fountain pens from Kaweco, Lamy, and OHTO. Our ballpoints range in price from $2.25 to $20 with fountain pens reaching a higher price point to make a long-lasting and thoughtful gift.

A World of Flavor ($29.95) Provided A World of Flavor invites children to explore more than forty countries through the universal language of food. Accessible to all cooking skill levels, these mouth-watering recipes range from Vietnamese pho and Mexican salsa verde cruda, to Italian focaccia and Nigerian jollof rice. Perfect for young chefs and families who love to spend time in the kitchen together!







