Latest News
House of Books
10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct
Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.
Movie Posters ($95)
Movie Posters is a comprehensive collection of movie poster art that spans decades. From silent masterpieces to the psychedelic imagery of the 1960s (like 2001: A Space Odyssey and Star Wars), this extraordinary collection (which comes with its own “suitcase”) will thrill both film lovers and anyone interested in advertising and design.
Winter Homes ($40)
Stylish Living for Cool Climates covers a wide range of residences from across the globe. Illustrated with design examples for warm and cozy houses in wintery conditions. Beautifully illustrated and best enjoyed with a hot drink in front of a warm fireplace.
Pens (starting at $2.25)
Come and see our incredible Great Wall of Pens, including high quality fountain pens from Kaweco, Lamy, and OHTO. Our ballpoints range in price from $2.25 to $20 with fountain pens reaching a higher price point to make a long-lasting and thoughtful gift.
A World of Flavor ($29.95)
A World of Flavor invites children to explore more than forty countries through the universal language of food. Accessible to all cooking skill levels, these mouth-watering recipes range from Vietnamese pho and Mexican salsa verde cruda, to Italian focaccia and Nigerian jollof rice. Perfect for young chefs and families who love to spend time in the kitchen together!
Aija - Indulgence Without Excess
The Royal Arcanum Building, 3 Station Place, Norfolk, CT | (860) 605-6306 | Social: @Pixbybella
Aija will be back in Norfolk for the holidays showcasing, as always, an eclectic collection of affordable and unusual gifts and accessories perfect for gift giving as well as a little self-indulgence. Including one-off vintage pieces curated by the owner, Bella Erder, during her travels in Asia over the last 40+ years. A signature of Aija, and customer favorite, is the array of scarves and shawls with assorted textures and colors from recycled silk sari scarves, pure wool and cotton shawls to soft and fluffy winter shawls and infinity scarves.
Tabletop accessories including glassware, cocktail shakers, guest and dish towels, beeswax candles, Asia Luna essential oil products and quirky paper cocktail napkins.
Interesting jewelry including Asian necklaces made from natural materials including wood, stone and pearl.
Full gift-wrapping service will be offered.
Fluffy wool free shawl ($30)
Charcoal organza shawl with silver thread ($20)
Holiday follies 100 percent cotton dish towel ($12)
Chinese carved pendant with tassel ($55)
Sevya pure wool shawl with embroidered border ($65)
‘Natasha’ bracelet ($20)
‘Lola’ faceted necklace ($40)
Livenza Champagne flutes($68)
Mixed set made from high quality borosilicate glass, set of 6
True mixologist bartender set ($40)
‘Cebu’ hand strung wood necklace ($30)
Jennifer Almquist
Vintage Chinese teacups ($25 each)
