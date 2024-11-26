100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan
holiday gift guide 2024

100 Main

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

There are dozens of options at 100 Main, and the best way to proceed is to just wander around and take it all in. One thing’s for sure — you won’t have to worry about giving someone the same thing everyone else is giving.

Natural, plant-based soaps ($10)

Patrick L. Sullivan

We started with the least expensive items: Soaps from Hudson Naturals ($10). These come in scents such as “Woods” or “Lavender and Orange.” Just the thing to spring on someone who stubbornly insists on using whatever’s on sale that week at the supermarket.

Noodle bowl ($75) and pillow ($210)

Patrick L. Sullivan

McCarron steered the reporter to a noodle bowl from Daniel Bellow Pottery in Great Barrington, and a pillow with an Alice in Wonderland motif. McCarron said the stock at 100 Main consists of “things that are not found elsewhere.”

Campaign chair ($2,800)

Patrick L. Sullivan

A British officer campaign chair caught the eye. Constructed of wood, leather and brass and sporting buckles, it’s also comfortable to sit in.

Jewelry (starting at $70)

Patrick L. Sullivan

There is a display of jewelry made by Salisbury’s Adelaide Harris. McCarron, sensing the reporter’s complete ignorance of the subject, pointed out necklaces and earrings and a paper clip chain.

holiday gift guide 2024

House of Books

Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

Aija - Indulgence Without Excess

Provided

The Royal Arcanum Building, 3 Station Place, Norfolk, CT | (860) 605-6306 | Social: @Pixbybella

Aija will be back in Norfolk for the holidays showcasing, as always, an eclectic collection of affordable and unusual gifts and accessories perfect for gift giving as well as a little self-indulgence. Including one-off vintage pieces curated by the owner, Bella Erder, during her travels in Asia over the last 40+ years. A signature of Aija, and customer favorite, is the array of scarves and shawls with assorted textures and colors from recycled silk sari scarves, pure wool and cotton shawls to soft and fluffy winter shawls and infinity scarves.

