J.McLaughlin
holiday gift guide 2024

J.McLaughlin

3282 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY | (845) 677-6197 | www.jmclaughlin.com | Social: @Jmclaughlin

Appropriate attire for every country casual holiday invitation. Your holiday gift selections from our collections are sure to be happily received. J.McLaughlin stands ready to welcome shoppers at our convenient corner location in Millbrook. Come in and experience our tradition of “timeless style and a spirit of connection.”

Collis Shirt in Plaid ($148)

“While our classic Collis Shirt comes in many different colors and patterns, the red plaid version is the perfect holiday statement!”

Sarita Scarf in Fairfax Crest Corner ($228)

“A luxurious piece to give or get: the Sarita Scarf, crafted in cashmere and silk in a classic heraldic print can be worn with everything from jeans to a fancy dress.”

Dina Cashmere Sweater ($398)

“Gift Colorfully this holiday season! Our favorite Dina Cashmere Turtleneck comes in every color! Not interested in cashmere? We carry the Dina Cotton Turtleneck as well!”

The Stanley Weekender Bag ($348)

“Suave yet functional, the Stanley Weekender Bag takes you from city to country. It comes in both olive and navy. Looking for a smaller gift? Check out our matching Butler Dopp Kits priced at $98.”

Pernille Woven Leather Clutch ($268)

“Designed in rich woven leather, the Pernille puts a unique spin on the evening-ready clutch with an asymmetric, bamboo-style closure.”

House of Books

House of Books
10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

