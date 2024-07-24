Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

A serene scene from the Amenia garden tour.

Photo by Leila Hawken
column

Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

AMENIA — The much-anticipated annual Amenia Garden Tour drew a steady stream of visitors to admire five local gardens on Saturday, July 13, each one demonstrative of what a green thumb can do. An added advantage was the sense of community as neighbors and friends met along the way.

Each garden selected for the tour presented a different garden vibe. Phantom’s Rock, the garden of Wendy Goidel, offered a rocky terrain and a deep rock pool offering peaceful seclusion and anytime swims. Goidel graciously welcomed visitors and answered questions about the breathtaking setting.

Amenia Finance Director Charlie Miller welcomed visitors to his Bog Hollow Road garden in Wassaic, a manicured expansive yard with well-placed garden beds framing a far-reaching view. He said he plans carefully each winter for the next spring’s improvement.
The organic, environmentally responsible Maitri Farm was next, a lesson in coordinating agriculture with natural balance. The farm stand and a walk among the greenhouses brought visitors together.

Near the center of Amenia was the garden of Polly Pitts-Garvin, offering a chance to visit a robust vegetable garden with raised beds to be envious of and a remarkable absence of any insects or usual vegetable garden problems.

At Chez Cheese, the vast garden acreage surrounding the 1850s historic home of Joan Feeney and Bruce Phillips in Millerton, visitors could begin at refreshment stations where walking tour maps of the 15-acre property were available. There were streams and ponds with docks, and a dozen bridges arranged around the landscape. In the 19th-century, the property had been the home of the Wilson Cheese Factory, inspiring the name of the estate.

The Amenia Garden Tour was supported this year by Paley’s Garden Center in Sharon.

column

Latest News

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Abstract art display in Wassaic for Upstate Art Weekend, July 18-21.

Photo by Mia Barnes

WASSAIC — Art enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley to participate in Upstate Art Weekend, which ran from July 18 to July 21.

The event, which “celebrates the cultural vibrancy of Upstate New York”, included 145 different locations where visitors could enjoy and interact with art.

Keep ReadingShow less
art

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Gary Dodson working a tricky pool on the Schoharie Creek, hoping to lure something other than a rock bass from the depths.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

PRATTSVILLE, N.Y. — The Schoharie Creek, a fabled Catskill trout stream, has suffered mightily in recent decades.

Between pressure from human development around the busy and popular Hunter Mountain ski area, serious flooding, and the fact that the stream’s east-west configuration means it gets the maximum amount of sunlight, the cool water required for trout habitat is simply not as available as in the old days.

Keep ReadingShow less
column

Norfolk rocks as storm rolls in

Norfolk rocks as storm rolls in

FALLS VILLAGE — Close to 70 music lovers gathered at Robertson Plaza on Saturday, July 20 as the Joint Chiefs, an Americana band, played a free concert sponsored by the Friends of Robertson Plaza.

An hour into the concert, the western sky began to show threatening signs of bad weather, but the band persevered and the crowd just pulled out umbrellas and rain gear, checking cellphones for weather updates.

Keep ReadingShow less

Renovations underway at HVRHS

Renovations underway at HVRHS

Facilities manager Jeff Lloyd showed off the renovations taking place at HVRHS's auditorium Friday, July 19.

Photo by Patrick Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The auditorium looked much smaller without anything in it. Multipurpose Room 133 was covered with plastic sheeting. The cafeteria was stripped down to the bones, and workers were on the scaffolding at the front of the building.

That was the scene at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Friday, July 19, when Facilities Manager Jeff Lloyd took a reporter around to see the ongoing renovations and capital improvements.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs