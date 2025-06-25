cornwall bos

Bears entering Cornwall homes

CORNWALL — “Bears are back,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway at the start of a selectmen’s meeting Tuesday, June 17. “Since we last met [June 3] we’ve had three homes in Cornwall broken into on Cherry Hill, Whitcomb Hill and Town Street.”

Homeowners were present during two of the incidents, but no injuries were reported. Ridgway noted the distance between impacted homes would suggest it was not the same bear.

On Town Street, the bear opened the refrigerator for a snack before ransacking the house and leaving. The next day, Transfer Station Coordinator Ted Larson was present to scare away the bear when it returned for seconds.

Troop B and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were called to respond and reportedly tagged one of the bears.

A fourth bear was hit by a car on Route 4 June 21. Ridgway said the injured bear wandered away from the scene, resting near a tree before disappearing into the woods. Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the incident approximately four hours after the fact.

Bear sightings have been common in Cornwall this spring. Ridgway said he saw a mother with four cubs in his driveway recently.

“It’s a problem,” said Ridgway, encouraging people to report encounters to Town Hall. “If they have a real emergency, of course, call 9-1-1. But if you want to report damage, report it to the selectmen’s office. We are keeping track.”

Cornwall submitted 45 pages of bear incident reports to the state from last year, but “the environment committee did not send a bear bill out,” said Ridgway. “It seems to be a western Connecticut problem... they’re not paying attention to what’s happening here.”

Ridgway heard from residents who have grown fearful to leave their homes. “I think it really is a public safety issue,” he said.

ZEO retiring

Zoning Enforcement Office Karen Nelson will be stepping down at the end of June.

Spencer Musselman, of Goshen, has been hired to fill the role effective July 1. Musselman also serves as the land use administrator of Litchfield.

Ridgway said after the interview process, “We were all very impressed by his resume, his references and his knowledge of the field.”

A farewell party was planned for Nelson, to be held at Cornwall Library June 24.

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Bach and beyond

The Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) of Stockbridge will present a concert by cellist Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Provided

The mission statement of the Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) reads: “Our mission is to preserve the cultural legacy of Baroque music for current and future audiences — local, national, and international — by presenting the music of J.S. Bach, his Baroque predecessors, contemporaries, and followers performed by world-class musicians.”

Its mission will once again be fulfilled by presenting a concert featuring Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 29 Main Street, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

