Cornwall creates fund for hurricane victims in Asheville

CORNWALL — In response Hurricane Helene’s destruction in and around Asheville, North Carolina, Cornwall’s Transfer Station crew has created a fundraising effort.



Crewmember Will Berry proposed the idea to the Board of Selectmen at a meeting Oct. 15. He said the victims need assistance in the areas of food, water, shelter and clothing, but the most effective way to help is to send money.

He identified a grassroots organization called Beloved Asheville that had made a significant impact on those affected. Through a network of volunteers and host families in the area, support is provided on the ground to those who need it most.

BOS got on board with the initiative and offered to help organize and distribute the donations.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway suggested kick-starting the fund with $1,000 from the town’s Can and Bottle Fund. The motion passed unanimously.

Donations will be collected at Town Hall and the Transfer Station. Checks should be made out to the Town of Cornwall with “Aid to Asheville” in the memo.

Donors will be acknowledged for their contribution. Call the Selectmen’s Office at (860) 672-4959 for more information.

Knotweed

Japanese knotweed has been found growing at the Transfer Station. A roughly 300-foot patch is located at the site of the old land fill, and further back is another growth of approximately the same size.

“It’s a pretty nasty weed that spreads easily and grows fast,” said Berry. “We really have to be aggressive with it for about two years.”

Berry proposed treating the knotweed with Glyphosate herbicide and cutting the stalks until it is eradicated. BOS voted to approve the treatment plan.

Equipment needed for the work includes a spot sprayer ($149), 2.5 gallons of 41% Glyphosate ($75) and protective gear ($100).

Berry will renew his herbicide/pesticide applicator license this winter. The spraying is expected to begin next June.