Bike ride concludes with pig roast

Norfolk’s Tour de Forest Oct. 19 ended with a pig roast at the curling clubhouse.

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Curling Club Pig Roast Fundraiser went down at the team’s clubhouse on Saturday, Oct. 19, capping off a day of cycling through the town’s bucolic back roads for the Tour de Forest and Icebox Gravel bike rides.

Curling Club member Bob Gilchrest said that the “first annual” designation was a little cheeky, but he does hope it happens again next year.

Gilchrest is the chair of Norfolk’s Rails to Trails Committee and organizes the yearly bike rides to fundraise for the development of the town’s rail trail that stretches down to Winchester. He first ran the event in 2018 as a way to bring awareness to the rail trail and also to “have an event that involves the whole town” and brings cyclists to Norfolk’s gorgeous roadways, he said.

The Tour de Forest course snaked its way up Wangum Road and back down through the Great Mountain Forest’s dirt roads, while the Icebox Gravel track explored the town’s northern country routes. “Having the Great Mountain Forest be a quarter of the town and having the course track through its dirt roads is really a treat,” said West Lowe, who volunteered to help set the courses.

Gilchrest and others emphasized that this event was not a race and there would no winners, a sentiment which several participants apparently took quite seriously. When a group of cyclists didn’t return after the sweeper had made it back to the finish line, an envoy was dispatched to locate the missing riders. They were found happily enjoying a pint in the sunshine at Norbrook Farm Brewery.

The pig roast, which was a new addition this year, followed the rides at the Curling Club which also served as the start and finish to the bike rides. The bike rides were the main event, Gilchrest maintained. The pig roast “piggybacked” on the cycling – “no pun intended.”

Secondary or not, the jovial atmosphere at the pig roast indicated that it was a fun way to raise money for the Club, whose season begins in a few weeks.

The pig was prepared courtesy of five-year Curling Club member Bryant Massey, who said he roasted the 120 lb. animal outside the clubhouse. His wife Gail was in the indoor kitchen and “did pretty much everything else,” Massey said. The results were delicious, this reporter assures.

Wake Robin applicants revise proposal; neighbors remain opposed to renovation

Wake Robin applicants revise proposal; neighbors remain opposed to renovation

SALISBURY — Altered plans were presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 16 at the third round of a public hearing to redevelop the Wake Robin Inn.

“Not one of these changes downsizes the enormity of this project,” said Lakeville resident Darryl Peck, encapsulating much of the public response to the amended plans.

Dam walk yields views and warnings

Dam walk yields views and warnings

Natural Resource Specialist James Jylkka explains the mechanics of the dam.

Alec Linden

COLEBROOK — A dozen or so people ambled across the concrete and stone behemoth of the Colebrook River Dam under a crisp autumn sky on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 5 while a bald eagle circled overhead, occasionally divebombed by an angry avian neighbor. It was one of the final Housatonic Heritage Walks of the season, and the topic was floods.

“As a Corps, we’ve gotten away from saying flood prevention because it’s just not realistic to prevent floods,” said Natural Resource Specialist James Jylkka of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District. He clarified that the Corps uses the terms “flood risk management” or “flood mitigation” because, as Jylkka said, “If there’s a major event like there was in ’55, there’s going to be damage downstream.”

Police Blotter: Troop B

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Car collides with downed tree, damages other vehicle

Paws and feet hit the street for Run and Wag 5K

Paws and feet hit the street for Run and Wag 5K

Brittany Telke and Mazikeen, winners in the women’s category of the team of dog and person at the Little Guild’s Run and Wag 5K. Their time was 19 minutes, two seconds. It was their fourth win at the event.

L. Tomaino

CORNWALL — A beautiful autumn day welcomed dogs and people to Little Guild’s 11th annual Run and Wag 5K in Cornwall Village.

In a fair-like atmosphere of live music played by Relatively Sound, food trucks and booths with local goods, people and dogs gathered before the race set off at noon.

