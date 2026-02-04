education

Board of Ed. grapples with insurance costs

Board of Ed. grapples with insurance costs

Sharon Center School

Riley Klein

SHARON — As budget season gets underway, the Sharon Board of Education has begun reviewing compensation packages for non-certified staff, as sharply rising health insurance costs continue to put pressure on school budgets.

During two special meetings held Jan. 15 and Jan. 27, the board discussed how to balance wage increases with higher employee health insurance contributions, with an emphasis on ensuring that non-certified employees still see income growth.

Region One Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley said during the Jan. 27 meeting that the goal is “to make sure that longitudinally everyone is becoming positive in this experience.”

At the Jan. 27 meeting, board members discussed a potential 3.75% wage increase paired with a 2% increase in the employee insurance cost-share. The figures remain preliminary and may change as the budget process continues. Under the proposal, all non-certified employees who elect health insurance would still see salary growth in the coming year.

Non-certified employees include Sharon Center School staff without teaching credentials, such as the school nurse, custodians, paraeducators, secretary, and facilities and cafeteria managers.

In 2025-2026, five of the school’s non-certified employees elected for the state plan the school offers, known as the Connecticut Partnership Plan, which Brady-Shanley characterized as “the best plan there is… it’s the Cadillac of plans.”

Rates range from around $14,500 per year for a single plan to nearly $38,000 for a family plan.

The school’s non-certified employees currently pay a 5% cost-share – set to be raised to 7% with the proposed changes – of the overall rate. SCS’s non-certified employee cost-share contributions are low and will remain low for the region at large, Brady-Shanley said, noting that Connecticut employees average between 20% and 30% cost-shares.

“We want our employees to move forward,” she said.

Brady-Shanley reported that insurance rates are expected to rise by approximately 13.5% this year, and then closer to 9% in subsequent years.

“That is going to have a drastic increase on our overall insurance programs,” Brady-Shanley said.

education

Latest News

Classifieds - February 5, 2026

Classifieds - February 5, 2026

Help Wanted

PART-TIME CARE-GIVER NEEDED: possibly LIVE-IN. Bright private STUDIO on 10 acres. Queen Bed, En-Suite Bathroom, Kitchenette & Garage. SHARON 407-620-7777.

The Scoville Memorial Library: is seeking an experienced Development Coordinator to provide high-level support for our fundraising initiatives on a contract basis. This contractor will play a critical role in donor stewardship, database management, and the execution of seasonal appeals and events. The role is ideal for someone who is deeply connected to the local community and skilled at building authentic relationships that lead to meaningful support. For a full description of the role and to submit a letter of interest and resume, contact Library Director Karin Goodell, kgoodell@scovillelibrary.org.

Keep ReadingShow less

Legal Notices - February 5, 2026

Legal Notices - February 5, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2026-0307 by Amber Construction and Design Inc for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 120 Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, Map 36, Lot 09 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The Owners of the property are Joseph Edward Costa and Elyse Catherine Nelson. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.

Keep ReadingShow less

Putting a stamp on Norfolk

Putting a stamp on Norfolk

Antonio Alcalá

Provided

As part of the Norfolk Economic Development Commission’s campaign to celebrate the Norfolk Post Office and the three women who run it — Postmaster Michelle Veronesi and mother-and-daughter postal clerks Kathy Bascetta and Jenna Brown — the EDC has invited USPS art director and stamp designer Antonio Alcalá for a visit.

Postage stamps designed by Antonio Alcalá.Provided

Keep ReadingShow less
talks

The color of music: Sarah Davis Hughes’ ‘The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths’

The color of music: Sarah Davis Hughes’ ‘The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths’
Sarah Davis Hughes demonstrates Colorways, a visualization tool she developed that maps musical notes to colors by aligning the circle of fifths with the color wheel.
L. Tomaino

Artist Sarah Davis Hughes had always loved music, but after winning an accordion from the New England Accordion Connection and Museum in Canaan, that love became a musical journey, ultimately leading to her book “The Colorways and the Circle of Fifths.”

Hughes explained that the idea for the book came after studying with Paul Ramunni of the Accordion Connection for a year. “He introduced a piece of music that I knew well by ear but had never seen written down.” Upon seeing the music, Hughes described a sense of blindness. “The chords looked like thorny blueberry bushes on the page,” she said.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances