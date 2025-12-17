Taking a closer look at HVRHS’s course levels

HVRHS offers courses at four levels: college prep (CP), honors, Early College Experience (ECE) and Advanced Placement (AP). Students can choose between these different levels, but their trajectory is largely dependent on what their middle school teachers recommend them for.

The major differences between AP/ECE classes and CP classes are rigor and the credits received from taking that particular class. AP/ECE classes are weighted more when a student’s GPA is calculated. “There is also an increased rigor in AP/ECE curriculum, with an emphasis on preparing students for college level expectations,” said Karen Littau, HVRHS’s Counseling Department Chair.

While AP provides more credits and harder classes, CP classes allow for subject exploration. “It provides students with the ability to try many of the courses we offer — both to reach graduation requirements and also the opportunity to use elective space for class exploration,” Littau said. These classes are also a lower-stress alternative to AP or ECE courses. “If a student has no plans of pursuing a career that has to do with one of the higher level courses, they can take a lower level that will still give them information on the course and the skills needed to grow as a learner without taking on the intense stress of a higher level class,” said Sara Ireland, an HVRHS senior.

In terms of what these classes have to offer, it varies from student to student. “I think that all of the classes have something to offer, it really just depends on what a student is willing to put in and what they’re looking to get out of a class,” said Elizabeth Forbes, an HVRHS senior.

The variety of offerings gives students the ability to tailor their schedules to their goals and interests. “It really depends on the student specifically and their interests/ post graduation goals,” said Littau. They also allow a student to pick classes that fit their academic abilities or styles. “Each level of rigor for CP and AP classes will reflect a student’s ability to remain organized and on task with course understanding and work completion,” Littau said.

Students may find that, as they grow throughout high school, their needs are not being met where they were initially placed. Students can request more or less rigorous courses if needed. “To switch to a higher level class, first you need an approval from the teacher that you’re ready to take the classes and that they think you can handle it. Then you need to fill out a Level Change form from the Counselors, informing them of what classes you wish to switch into and a signature from your parents affirming that they want you to be in the higher level classes,” Ireland said.

Students reported some differences in their experience changing levels to more rigorous classes. “I think that when you are put in a class level, you really have to advocate for yourself and say ‘I’m ready to move up or down in this class,’ because teachers will just recommend you for the same class levels for the next year, sometimes without talking with you about it beforehand,” Forbes said “You really have to tell them yourself.” While some students feel they had to self-advocate, others felt completely supported in their efforts. “I felt supported by my teachers when I changed levels,” Ireland said. “They were very accommodating to my switch, giving me extensions on the earlier projects to help me adjust to both the curriculum and the pace the Honors kids worked at.”

Among the student body, class levels perpetuate some harmful stereotypes. “AP students have a lot expected of them,” Ireland said. “There are less chances to try again and the classes generally contain a harder curriculum.” Ireland further explained there is a stigma around CP classes. “CP classes and students generally have a stereotype of being ‘dumb’ or ‘taking the dumb classes.’ This is unbelievably incorrect,” Ireland said. “While it was not the right pace for me, the CP level courses still taught me a lot. There’s nothing ‘dumb’ about the CP classes or those who take them.”

While competition and bias may persist, it’s important to recognize the importance of both AP and CP classes. “Enrolling in a variety of classes opens the door to new opportunities for students,” Littau said. “It allows them to take a plethora of courses offered at HVRHS, and to educate themselves with many different learning pathways.”