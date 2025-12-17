Taking a closer look at HVRHS’s course levels
HVRHS offers courses at four levels: college prep (CP), honors, Early College Experience (ECE) and Advanced Placement (AP). Students can choose between these different levels, but their trajectory is largely dependent on what their middle school teachers recommend them for.
The major differences between AP/ECE classes and CP classes are rigor and the credits received from taking that particular class. AP/ECE classes are weighted more when a student’s GPA is calculated. “There is also an increased rigor in AP/ECE curriculum, with an emphasis on preparing students for college level expectations,” said Karen Littau, HVRHS’s Counseling Department Chair.
While AP provides more credits and harder classes, CP classes allow for subject exploration. “It provides students with the ability to try many of the courses we offer — both to reach graduation requirements and also the opportunity to use elective space for class exploration,” Littau said. These classes are also a lower-stress alternative to AP or ECE courses. “If a student has no plans of pursuing a career that has to do with one of the higher level courses, they can take a lower level that will still give them information on the course and the skills needed to grow as a learner without taking on the intense stress of a higher level class,” said Sara Ireland, an HVRHS senior.
In terms of what these classes have to offer, it varies from student to student. “I think that all of the classes have something to offer, it really just depends on what a student is willing to put in and what they’re looking to get out of a class,” said Elizabeth Forbes, an HVRHS senior.
The variety of offerings gives students the ability to tailor their schedules to their goals and interests. “It really depends on the student specifically and their interests/ post graduation goals,” said Littau. They also allow a student to pick classes that fit their academic abilities or styles. “Each level of rigor for CP and AP classes will reflect a student’s ability to remain organized and on task with course understanding and work completion,” Littau said.
Students may find that, as they grow throughout high school, their needs are not being met where they were initially placed. Students can request more or less rigorous courses if needed. “To switch to a higher level class, first you need an approval from the teacher that you’re ready to take the classes and that they think you can handle it. Then you need to fill out a Level Change form from the Counselors, informing them of what classes you wish to switch into and a signature from your parents affirming that they want you to be in the higher level classes,” Ireland said.
Students reported some differences in their experience changing levels to more rigorous classes. “I think that when you are put in a class level, you really have to advocate for yourself and say ‘I’m ready to move up or down in this class,’ because teachers will just recommend you for the same class levels for the next year, sometimes without talking with you about it beforehand,” Forbes said “You really have to tell them yourself.” While some students feel they had to self-advocate, others felt completely supported in their efforts. “I felt supported by my teachers when I changed levels,” Ireland said. “They were very accommodating to my switch, giving me extensions on the earlier projects to help me adjust to both the curriculum and the pace the Honors kids worked at.”
Among the student body, class levels perpetuate some harmful stereotypes. “AP students have a lot expected of them,” Ireland said. “There are less chances to try again and the classes generally contain a harder curriculum.” Ireland further explained there is a stigma around CP classes. “CP classes and students generally have a stereotype of being ‘dumb’ or ‘taking the dumb classes.’ This is unbelievably incorrect,” Ireland said. “While it was not the right pace for me, the CP level courses still taught me a lot. There’s nothing ‘dumb’ about the CP classes or those who take them.”
While competition and bias may persist, it’s important to recognize the importance of both AP and CP classes. “Enrolling in a variety of classes opens the door to new opportunities for students,” Littau said. “It allows them to take a plethora of courses offered at HVRHS, and to educate themselves with many different learning pathways.”
What started with one unexpected donation of clothes has grown into a quietly impactful resource for all students at HVRHS: the Community Closet. Now located in a spacious area above the cafeteria, the closet offers free clothing to any student for any reason.
The idea began a few years ago when a community member reached out to the former superintendent wondering if anyone at the school could benefit from used clothing that would otherwise go to waste. The superintendent then got in contact with Rachel Novak, the school social worker. “Once I had all those bags of clothes in my room, I was like, ‘I should put this in a space,’” Novak said. Her simple idea eventually became a full-sized closet accessible to all students.
From the beginning, Novak envisioned the closet as an inclusive space. “It’s open to anybody, it’s not just based on economic needs,” she said. Sustainability also plays a role. “Thinking about the environment, some students like to thrift and just get clothes that way,” Novak said.
After the initial donation, contributions continued to grow. “I reached out to our staff members and faculty,” Novak said. The most consistent donations come from the faculty at HVRHS and a few community members who learned about the closet. Finding teenage-appropriate clothes has been a challenge. “I get a lot of donations that are nice, but I don’t think teenagers would want to wear them,” Novak said.
Another ongoing obstacle has been awareness. Many students don’t know the closet exists at all. “That’s been the hard part,” Novak said. “Getting it out to the wider community of the school.” Novak is looking for students and staff to spread the word. “It helps because our school nurse knows and other faculty members,” she said. “When they know a student needs something, they just bring them up.”
Looking ahead, she hopes to promote the space more actively. “When we come back from this break, I do plan to … get fliers and all that up and going,” Novak said. There may even be an upcoming expansion — she has discussed the possibility of turning part of the area into a food pantry. “That would be more of a need-based system for students,” she said. “But right now, promoting it is where I’m at.”
The Community Closet is well-stocked currently. “Just because of the amount of clothes I have, I’m not accepting any more donations until I clear some stuff out,” Novak said. She is still willing to make room for more fashionable, teen-friendly items donated by students. “That way I’ll have more teenager approved clothes.”
Above all, she wants students to know that no one is limited to using the space. “Sometimes there’s a stigma around it … like, ‘I don’t need help. I don’t want to take away from anybody else that may need it,’” Novak said. Due to the amount of clothes, students should feel welcome to use the closet for any reason. Some students even grab items last minute for sports and activities. “It’s important for kids to know it’s for everyone.”
Whether a student wants to thrift clothes sustainably, forgot to pack clothes for an after-school practice, or is in need of a new outfit, the Community Closet is a resource for all.
Now in its second year, the Housy Shack is a hit among students. The special education department-run store that sells warm cookies, drinks and other snacks to students and teachers draws people to a room in the back hallway every time it’s open.
The smell of warm cookies welcomes visitors to the store with snacks, drinks and even Housy merchandise for sale. The cookies are definitely the favorite, sometimes lines go out the door to get one before they sell out.
The cookies are so popular that the store had to increase prices from 50 cents to a dollar and implement a four cookie per person maximum. The Shack sells about 40-100 cookies per day and has about 20-60 HVRHS customers visiting per day.
Julie Browning and Heather Strid, two of the HVRHS faculty members that help run the Shack, said their goal was to create real-world job experiences as well as real-world shopping experiences for students at HVRHS. “Learning the skills to work in the world can be taught in a classroom, but the lessons are more meaningful and valuable when they are applied in real work situations, which is what we create through the school store,” Browning said.
The original purpose for the store seems to be working, as several students are learning important skills. Students said the store taught them skills like counting money, checking inventory and cleanliness along with social skills and customer service that could help in the professional world after high school.
The Housy Shack open sign, welcoming customers in for cookies.Anna Gillette
As the store quickly became a hit, organizers were faced with the challenge of finding funding. “When we started planning to start the school store two years ago we needed money to buy equipment, supplies and food to start it up but were not sure how to get it,” Browning said. “Mrs. Strid came up with the idea of applying for a grant from the 21st Century Fund to help us get started and they were so generous.” That grant has been crucial to the success and growth of the school store.
Not only does the Housy Shack benefit the special education department, students said it fosters a sense of community throughout the school. “School store cookies are my favorite thing ever. They brighten up my day,” said Eliana Lang, a sophomore at HVRHS. Dayana, one of the student staffers at the Housy Shack, said her favorite part of working in the school store is when students come in to make purchases. She enjoys talking to them and ringing up their orders on the cash register. The Housy Shack brings people together and offers the opportunity for students to connect with each other.
As the school year continues, the members of the school store look forward to expanding their inventory by creating and selling a variety of Housy merchandise — t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, and more. “I have had several students put in requests for certain hats, key chains, etc. … so there will be more of that to come,” Browning said. Last school year, profits were all invested back into the school store. “This year we are hoping to make more of a profit and will look to use the money that we make for field trips, outings as well as opportunities to donate and give back to the community,” Browning said. They also would like to use the school store to fundraise for other causes. “Right now we are collecting donations for The Little Guild Animal Shelter, so if anyone has pet supplies they would like to donate please drop them off in exchange for a cookie,” Browning said.