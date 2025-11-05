Astronomy Night at CCS
Tricia Collins
A group of 14 Cornwall Consolidated School students gazed into outer space Tuesday, Oct. 28, during Middle School Astronomy Night. Science teacher Joe Markow reported that 6th graders studying the properties of light looked at Saturn, the moon and the Andromeda galaxy through a reflector telescope. Constellations were identified including Ophiuchus, Andromeda, Cassiopeia, Cygnus and Pegasus. Several meteors were spotted, giving 5th graders a chance to compare and contrast stars and shooting stars.
SALISBURY/SHARON — The governor’s office announced on Oct. 29 that the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will receive a state grant to implement a unit-based pricing system —known as UBP or “pay as you throw” — and expand its composting operations.
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) awarded the transfer station $266,692 through its Sustainable Materials Management grant program. The funds will support a gradual, three-phase transition to a pay-per-bag model to replace the current $150 flat fee paid by households. Both the Salisbury and Sharon selectboards endorsed the application when it was submitted in June.
Under the new system, residents would pay based on the amount of trash they generate rather than a single flat rate. Smaller households, such as retirees or couples, would pay less, while larger families that produce more garbage would pay more.
Per the application, “the goal of the three-phase process is to gain as much support as possible for the program.”
On Oct. 30, Brian Bartram, manager of the transfer station, said efforts to switch to a UBP system began in 2000 when the proposition was met with community backlash. Another attempt to look into UBP was initiated in the early 2010s, but it didn’t go anywhere, said Bartram.
UBP is controversial because while it brings costs down for some, it will not benefit the larger households who have grown used to the flat rate. There is evidence, though, especially from nearby Massachusetts, that the system lowers overall residential and commercial waste production.
The application estimates a UBP model at the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station will lower waste yields by 25-40% in the two towns, as it has in other Connecticut towns like Woodbury and Guilford/Madison.
Part of the waste reduction comes from diverting food scraps out of the trash. The savings to the town with the program will help further develop the transfer station’s growing composting initiative. Cornwall was also awarded an SMM grant on Oct. 29 in the sum of $15,000 to build its own composting program.
Bartram said the purpose of the phased strategy is to allow for “parachutes” or “fire extinguishers” in case the system proves to be inappropriate for the towns or widely unpopular. In the immediate term, the selectmen have the right to decline the grant money, even though they signed on to the application in the early summer.
Bartram said if the two selectboards choose to accept, the first step will be to compile an advisory committee for the project with members on both sides of the UBP issue.
Once that team is assembled, the first phase will be “groundwork” and will begin with deliberating implementation specifics about pricing, bag distribution andpublic outreach efforts.
As of Monday, both first selectmen expressed enthusiasm at the transfer station’s success with its application and for beginning the initial process.
Following the groundwork stage is the “launch”phase in which the Committee will initiate widespread community engagement as the program kicks off for a mandatory 1-year run, which will have to be approved by both selectboards. The final phase outlined in the application is the “monitoring” phase where feedback and program results are reviewed and the system is streamlined for long term success.
Bartram said he was confident in the plan, but that he understands the difficulty in bringing an unfamiliar program to the transfer station. “I think it’s a good idea but there are so many nuances,” he said. He stated it will be the job of the committee to discern the best way to move forward with a program that could help the state mitigate its waste crisis.
Since the closure of the Materials Innovation and Recycling facility in Hartford in 2022, Connecticut has shipped more than 40% of its municipal and commercial waste to landfills across state borders, which is expensive to the state, towns and ultimately residents.
NORTH CANAAN — Father and daughter team Thom Wilson and Emily Peterson were excited to open their new business, “Whistle Pig Books,” at 62 Main St. in North Canaan on Oct. 11.
The duo shares a lifelong love of books. “For years I’ve dreamed of creating a space to share my love of literature, after retirement,” Wilson said. “The opportunity presented itself earlier than we imagined and we took the leap together.”
A writer himself, Wilson said the project has been a long-time dream.
They chose the name Whistle Pig Books because, “‘Whistle Pig’ is another name for a groundhog or woodchuck. It felt like the perfect mascot for a bookstore because they are such curious creatures. Plus, it is a bit whimsical and a name that makes people smile, and we love that,” Wilson explained.
Almost everything in the store is second-hand, even the books.
“We want books to find new readers and keep circulating, rather than going into a landfill. We find our books everywhere,” Wilson said. They also have a continuous stream of donated books and plenty in storage for the future.
“The front counter was converted from an old bar and is covered in wallpaper that looks like shelves of old books,” Wilson said. “One of our favorite pieces is a table we built out of old dictionaries and encyclopedias.” This table rests beside a cozy armchair, a perfect spot for browsing through books.
At the back of the store there is a carpeted spot with low shelving and books for children.
Wilson and Peterson “hope to host community events and partner with local businesses.” They plan to have author readings and signings and will participate in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, which celebrates and supports local businesses.
“The overwhelming response since opening has been positive and quite frankly heartwarming,” the pair said. “People have come in with stories about their favorite books and authors. Seeing readers of all ages smile as they discover something on our shelves has made every bit of work worthwhile!”
Whistle Pig Books is open Thursday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit whistlepigbooks.com
KENT — After two years of complaints from neighbors, the Kent Planning and Zoning Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order directing Motoriot, an auto business located at 21 Bridge St., to stop its employees from parking their vehicles on public streets such as Elizabeth Street.
The order stems from repeated violations of the company’s zoning permit, which requires employees and customer vehicles to be parked on the business property. Residents living nearby say the overflow of vehicles has made their street unsafe and created traffic hazards.
The decision came during a special meeting on Oct. 28, when P&Z members voted by consensus to authorize the enforcement action. The members said Motoriot’s continued street parking left the business out of compliance with its previously approved permit.
Barry Enis of Elizabeth Street, who testified at the meeting, has been vocal about the problem of cars parked in front of his and his neighbors’ properties, and notes that the vehicles leave large puddles of oil and block mailboxes. At one point, tensions between Enis and Motoriot owner Jason Doornick escalated, he said, leading state troopers to intervene at his property.
Alessa Helm, the president of the Homeowners Association at Riverview condominiums on Elizabeth Street, also testified and spoke about the problems she and her fellow condo residents have allegedly had with Doornick. She labeled him “rude and aggressive” when she and others approached and asked to have the vehicles moved.
Helm said cars have blocked a space where a woman parks for easy access to her vehicle for her handicapped husband. Helm also described how on Oct. 28, Motoriot’s employees parked on the southeastern side of Elizabeth Street, causing a traffic jam when the Kent Center School buses were trying to get through.
Darlene Brady, the town clerk who also lives on Elizabeth Street, asked commissioners to review the application and conditions imposed, saying “We need long-term solutions.”
Tai Kern, the town’s land use official, agreed that the commission needed to take action. “I’ve tried for two years to bring him into compliance. The intensity of this business has been misrepresented to the commission.”
Kern pointed out the regulations require all businesses to keep their employees’ and clients’ vehicles parked on their premises, which is being violated. Additionally, on-site car shows were not approved and at least one has been held with notices about others.
“The Planning and Zoning Commission wanted to support a business, but the public seems to be suffering,” said Kern.
Doornick, who said he was unaware of the meeting and did not attend, told The Lakeville Journal on Oct. 28 that he intends to work with the town to resolve the parking issue.
P&Z issued a modified permit in August that was meant to address the parking issue, but during discussions with the Commission that month, Doornick said that since parking on Elizabeth Street was (at that time) unrestricted, his employees had every right to park on the residential street.
The town’s regulations, however, state otherwise, leading First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer to advocate for P&Z as the most effective town body to deal with the issue in an Oct. 21 email to town officials: “Utilizing the enforcement arm of P&Z to address any violations of zoning regulations is a direct approach, but one that has yet to be put in place.”
While the P&Z works to resolve the matter, Lindenmayer has taken action in the short term.On Monday, Oct. 27, the town installed parking ban signs along the northwestern side of Elizabeth Street, from Lane to Bridge streets.
In terms of P&Z, Doornick has 30 days from last Wednesday to appeal to the Zoning Board of Appeals. If the violations continue, it can become a court matter providing the town with greater ability to impose fines.
Lindenmayer talked about the parking ban he instituted, saying Doornick has been discourteous to the neighbors. He said he’ll see to the ban enforcement.
Commissioners agreed with the idea of a cease-and-desist order.
Larry Dumoff said, “He’s out of accordance with the regulations and the town needs to be made aware of it.”
Sarah Chase said, “We’ve given him plenty of time. We need to use the enforcement process,” while Anne McAndrew said he’s acting willfully and unfairly: “They [Motoriot] continue to overstep”.
“It’s time to take action,” Shelby Green said, “The violations are flagrant. We need to address them.”
Doornick said he loved Kent and was raised in the town. He said he understood the cease-and-desist order had to happen.
“It’s a real issue and we take full responsibility for that. What was difficult to hear, however, are the personal comments made about my character and our team.”
He said some of the comments were misleading and that “we always complied when asked to move cars or adjust our operations, even when it required repeated changes. While that’s been challenging, we’ve worked hard to follow every request made of us...Mistakes have been made and we’re committed to correcting every one of them.”
He said the rear of his property is being reevaluated to free up some parking spaces. “This will give us the proper space for our team to ease the strain on the neighborhood.”
Residents across the Northwest Corner cast their ballots Nov. 4, if not earlier, in the 2025 municipal election.
While most towns reported expected outcomes, the race for first selectman in North Canaan was so close that a recount will be required. Final tallies were separated by just a handful of votes, and officials said the official result will not be certified until the recount is completed. This is anticipated to be this week.
In contrast, none of the other towns in the region reported any surprises, with incumbents or heavily favored candidates maintaining their expected positions.
In Falls Village, poll workers described the turnout as "steady." Within the first few hours of Election Day, there were reportedly more voters than there were throughout the two-week early voting period.
There was some question about the new tabulators, which were distributed by the Secretary of the State ahead of the election. While it helped with alerting voters of improperly completed ballots, it was limited to reading a single type of ballot, meaning absentee ballots had to be fed through a different machine. Registrars were unsure if this would delay the tally after the polls closed.
At about 1:30 p.m. in Salisbury, there was a detour for voters heading for Town Hall from Lakeville. A tree blew over on the utility lines on Main Street (Route 44), and the road was closed between Brook Street and Salmon Kill Road. But inside Town Hall, poll workers said there had been a consistent stream of voters thus far.
In Kent, Ed Matson, a petitioning candidate for selectman, was outside Town Hall. He said he was surprised by the high turnout, especially considering his town saw more than 300 early voters.
Voters in Sharon were asked what brought them out to vote Nov. 4. Suzanne Oliver put it simply: "Participation." Another voter who identified herself as Jane said, "Everything that has a vote, you should vote for... it's the only power we have."
Results by town below. Winners are in bold.
Early voting in Connecticut began Oct. 20 and concluded Nov. 2. Election Day was Nov. 4.Photo by Riley Klein
First Selectman:
Gordon Ridgway (D) 402
Selectman:
Rocco Botto (D) 332
John Brown (R) 123
Town Clerk:
Kathryn Lee (D/R) 469
Town Treasurer:
Richard Bramley (D) 434
Board of Finance:
Gary Steinkohl (D) 392
Carl Hermann (R) 201
Board of Finance (2 year):
Kate Sandmeyer Ward (D) 439
Board of Finance (Alternate):
Richard Wolkowitz (D) 389
Cody Gillotti (R) 134
Board of Education:
Martha Buehl (D) 392
Anna Kallman (D) 366
Katherine Scoville (R) 200
Kathleen Bodwell (R) 134
Board of Assessment Appeals:
Richard Wolkowitz (D) 344
David Cavalier (R) 124
Planning and Zoning Commission:
Phillip West (D) 346
Stephen Saccardi (R) 313
Zoning Board of Appeals:
Lynn Scoville (R) 316
Christi Bodwell (R) 234
Falls Village voters re-elected their three selectmen to another term on the Board. Photo by Riley Klein
First Selectman:
Dave Barger (D/R) 300
Selectman:
Chris Kinsella (D) 202
Judy Jacobs (R) 112
Board of Finance:
Ginger Betti (D) 215
Andrea Downs (R) 146
Richard Berzine (D) 154
Karl Munson (R) 111
Board of Finance (2 year):
Martin Deeg (D) 210
Marisa Ohler (R) 102
Board of Finance (Alternate):
Vanessa Pereira (D) 177
Henry Todd (R) 129
Board of Finance (Alternate - 2 year vacancy):
Hazel McGuire (R) 239
Board of Education:
Adam Sher (D/R) 281
Patricia Allyn Mechare (D) 222
Scott Miller (R)
Board of Assessment Appeals:
Hazel McGuire (D/R) 297
Tami Reid (D/R) 274
Zoning Board of Appeals:
Louis Timolat (R) 232
Stephen Dean (R) 232
Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):
Vance Cannon (D) 237
Lee Baldwin (R) 77
Constables:
Timothy Downs (R) 199
Thom Wilson (D) 181
Dennis Jacobs (R) 168
Donna Heinz (D) 159
Louis Timolat (R) 152
Elizabeth Pierce (D) 140
Matthew Hansen (R) 128
Regional Board of Education:
Patricia Allyn Mechare (D/R) 371
New voting tabulators were distributed to polling stations across Connecticut this year.Photo by Riley Klein
First Selectman:
Eric Epstein (D) 844
Selectman:
Lynn Mellis Worthington (D) 657
Lynn Harrington (R) 208
Edward Matson (U) 116
Town Clerk:
Darlene Brady (U) 622
Tax Collector:
Deborah Devaux (D) 843
Board of Finance:
Glenn Sanchez (D) 769
Nancy O'Dea Wyrick (R) 442
Board of Education:
Heather Brand (D) 686
Anthony DiPentima (R) 291
Board of Education (2 year):
Cinda Clark (D) 794
Board of Assessment Appeals:
Gary Ford (D) 679
David Yewer (R) 252
Planning and Zoning Commission:
Darrell Cherniske (D) 740
Karen Casey (R) 466
Donna Hayes (R) 461
Zoning Board of Appeals:
Stephen Pener (D) 722
Justin Potter (D) 707
John Johnson (D) 637
Nick Downes (R) 331
Mark Cowan (R) 221
Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):
Adam Manes (D) 756
Sewer Commission:
Elissa Potts (D) 764
Catherine Mazza (D) 718
Carmel Karina O'Meara (R) 266
Cannabis Regulation:
Yes 243
No 201
Rosemary Keilty, the Republican registrar, working at the North Canaan voting site Friday, Oct. 31. Christian Murray
First Selectman: (Recount required)
Jesse Bunce (D) 572
Brian Ohler (R) 569 - will become Selectman
Selectman:
Melissa Pinardi (R) 559
Joe Sebben (U) 374
Town Clerk:
Krysti Segalla (R) 750
Town Treasurer:
Melanie Neely (D) 632
Emily Minacci (R) 487
Tax Collector:
Rebecca Mochak (R) 707
Board of Finance:
John Jacquier (R) 633
Emily Bottum (D) 518
Christian Allyn (U) 352
Brian Allyn (WI) 159
Board of Education:
Christopher Jacques (D) 541
Gina Terwilliger (D) 628
Amy Dodge (R) 698
Caitlin Tomko (R) 541
Amy Helminiak (D) 536
Board of Assessment Appeals:
David Jacquier (R) 754
Planning and Zoning Commission:
Cooper Brown (D) 679
Dalton Jacquier (R) 710
Walter Schneider (R) 595
Planning and Zoning Commission (Alternate):
Brian Allyn Jr. (R) 738
Tucker Whiting (R) 660
Zoning Board of Appeals:
Brian Allyn (D) 702
Matthew Freund (D) 709
Scott Zinke (R) 676
Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):
Joe Cieslowski (D) 690
Regional Board of Education:
Craig Whiting (R) 765
Shall Treasurer be appointed?
Yes 355
No 743
Shall Town Clerk be appointed?
Yes 350
No 743
Shall Tax Collector be appointed?
Yes 349
No 741
Salisbury's polling station was at Town Hall. Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
First Selectman:
Curtis Rand (D) 1,071
Selectman:
Barrett Prinz (D) 935
Kitty Kiefer (U) 516
Don Mayland (R) 457
Board of Finance:
Emily Vail (D) 1,064
Board of Education:
Lauren Brown (D) 999
Elizabeth Dittmer (D) 979
Natalia Smirnova (WI) 36
Board of Assessment Appeals:
William Tedder (D) 962
Peter Becket (R) 244
Planning and Zoning Commission:
Cathy Shyer (D) 994
Allen Cockerline (D) 930
Danella Schiffer (D) 926
Planning and Zoning Commission (Alternate):
Beth Wells (D) 984
Jen Ventimilia (D) 925
Zoning Board of Appeals:
Roxanne Belter Lee (D) 1,020
M.E. Freeman (D) 925
Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):
Cori Daggett (D) 1,001
Regional Board of Education:
Flora Lazar (D) 1,021
Voters in Sharon re-elected all three selectmen to another term on the Board.Alec Linden
First Selectman:
Casey Flanagan (D) 647
Selectman:
Lynn Kearcher (D) 606
John Brett (U) 344
Town Clerk:
Biance DelTufo (D) 643
Town Treasurer:
Tina Pitcher (D/R) 686
Tax Collector:
Donna Christensen (D/R) 692
Board of Finance:
John Hecht (D) 593
Mary Robertson (D) 312
Board of Finance (4 year vacancy):
Mary Anne Toppan (R) 388
Board of Finance (2 year vacancy):
Michele Pastre (R) 402
Board of Education:
Terry Vance (D) 496
Pam Jarvis (D) 484
Cathy Winburn (R) 191
Chip Kruger (R) 168
Board of Education (2 year vacancy):
Peter Birnbaum (D) 612
Board of Assessment Appeals:
Debbie Hanlon (D) 628
Planning and Zoning Commission:
Stanley MacMillan Jr. (D/R) 668
Susan Lynn (D) 590
Planning and Zoning Commission (Alternate):
Andrus Nichols (D) 622
Zoning Board of Appeals:
James Wexler (D) 593
Scott Pastre (R) 296
Zoning Board of Appeals (2 year vacancy):
Theodore Coulombe (D) 613
Zoning Board of Appeals (Alternate):
Pauline Moore (D) 620
Regional Board of Education:
Sara Cousins (D) 618
D: Democrat
R: Republican
D/R: Cross endorsed
U: Unaffiliated/Petitioning
WI: Write In
Results compiled from town halls and the Secretary of the State's website.