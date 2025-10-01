Housatonic students break ground on outdoor experiential learning facility
Alec Linden
FALLS VILLAGE— Work has begun in earnest to install a “land lab” for the Agricultural Science and Technology Education department at the Housatonic Valley Regional High School, marking first step in realizing the fruition of a plan that has been well over a decade in the making.
On Monday, Sept. 22, droves of HVRHS students in the ASTE program visited the newly acquired, 2-acre plot of open field and grove-like woodland set just a half mile up Warren Turnpike past the school’s entrance. Up to 20 high schoolers at a time, including a number who labored the whole day, visited the property during their ASTE classes to assist in clearing a lightly forested section of a tangle of brush that has overtaken the understory.
The area is planned to be a native forest management area meant to teach students about the health and maintenance of an ecosystem, but the first step was to make it passable.
“It was a terrible mess,” explained Bruce Bennett, chairman of the ASTE advisory board. Just that morning, the area was an impenetrable “wall of vines and shrubs,” he said while gesturing at the now spacious expanse, partially shaded by a smattering of cigar trees, maples, white pines and cedars. Eventually, the property, which is owned by Eversource Energy but signed for use by the school, is planned to also host plots for horticultural learning and practice, landscape construction learning, a flower garden and shop, a farm-to-table garden, and other uses.
“All day the kids have been chipping, moving branches… ignoring us,” said Megan Gawel with a joking smile as she glanced at her son Michael, an HVRHS junior, who was moving roots and shrub debris with an excavator some hundred yards away.
Megan and her husband Mike run M&M Excavating out of Sheffield, Massachusetts, and had donated their time and equipment on Monday — plus an hour of brush mowing on Sunday — to help the project get up and running. In addition to the excavator, they had brought along a skid steer, a mulcher, brush mower, and a dump truck to move wood chips that will eventually surface an interpretive pathway through the educational woodland.
Along with their son, the family had been at it since 8 a.m., but Megan figured Michael wasn’t too upset about the change of curriculum — “he got a field trip today,” she said with a grin.
Both Megan and Mike are graduates of HVRHS and the ASTE program. Megan was an officer of the school’s FFA chapter, which she said taught her valuable skills that apply as much in meeting rooms as they do in the field.
ASTE students load cut vegetation into a wood chipper. The resulting material will be used to surface pathways throughout the natural forest zone of the property. Megan Gawel
Bennett said the land lab concept was designed to promote the type of hands-on learning that solidifies long-lasting and far-reaching knowledge and teaches real-world problem solving. “We’re trying to create a space where students can experience hands on examples of what they learn in the classroom,” he explained.
“They don’t know what it’s like to plant a row of tomatoes and have it get phytophthora disease.”
The agriculture and technology program, which is over 80 years old and one of only 21 curriculums of its kind in Connecticut, already reaches every student in the school when they take the Life Skills course as freshman, explained ASTE educator Sheri Lloyd, who was present at Monday’s inaugural landscaping project.
She said the new facilities will be a valuable asset to the program’s already formidable offerings, which include a farm-to-table kitchen, mechanics shop, animal care centers, greenhouse, and a forest laboratory. Essentially, it will help the program teach students how to be “informed stewards” of the land, Lloyd explained.
Even on the land lab’s unofficial first day in action, the students are already gaining valuable experience. One student in the ASTE department spent the day cutting problematic trees and branches with a chainsaw – certified by the program, of course. He’s already aspiring to be an arborist, which are “much needed” in Connecticut, said Bennett.
The next step for the property is to seed the forest floor that Monday’s undergrowth exorcism had left bare. This process will be handled by Matt Schwaikert, longtime ASTE advisory board member and graduate of the program himself.
He emphasized that the loyalty of ASTE graduates is its strength. “That’s the best part of this community — always available to help.”
HVRHS Principal Ian Strever came to admire the progress as Mike and Michael cleared the last of the woody debris from the forest floor. “It just adds to what is already a beautiful campus,” he observed.
“This would be impossible without the volunteers,” he said, glancing around at the soil-stained laborers.
With four urgent care centers and an emergency room, there are a number of options for immediate care in Torrington.
Emergency rooms are intended to treat severe conditions such as major trauma, chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke, head trauma, neck or spine injury, severe bleeding, seizure lasting longer than 3 minutes, severe burn, vision loss, choking, electric shock or struck by lightning.
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital emergency roomRiley Klein
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, part of the Hartford HealthCare system, operates an emergency room in its main location at 540 Litchfield St. Live wait times can be checked online at charlottehungerford.org/services/emergency-room
Urgent cares often treat conditions such as colds, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, emphysema, minor skin lacerations, cuts, burns, urinary tract infections, sport or occupational injuries, sprains and strains. Many locations offer x-rays, drug screening, biometric testing and physicals.
Hartford HealthCare GoHealth on East Main St.Riley Klein
Hartford HealthCare GoHealth operates two urgent cares in Torrington: The location at 996 East Main St. is open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone: 860-866-5809; the location at 112 South Main St. is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-387-4365
Hartford HealthCare GoHealth on South Main St.Riley Klein
Concentra urgent careRiley Klein
Concentra operates an urgent care at 333 Kennedy Dr. Suite 202, which is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-482-4552
American Family Care (AFC)Riley Klein
American Family Care (AFC) operates an urgent care at 1171 East Main St., which is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-407-5048
In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.
Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.
The hospice benefit is available in a patient’s home, a nursing facility, an assisted living community or an inpatient hospice center. Patients can continue receiving hospice as long as they remain eligible, and they may stop hospice care at any time if they choose to pursue curative treatment again.
The Hudson Valley Hospice in Poughkeepsie (phone: 845-485-2272) covers all of Dutchess County including the northeast corner. Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Litchfield County provides care in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut (Phone: 860-379-8561, Winsted office). In addition, your doctor or nursing facility may recommend private hospice services, which are also available at no cost.
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND
Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.
“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
Originally from Rhinebeck, the purchase of her new home and business at 40 Gay Street was serendipitous. “We moved here in the height of COVID,” said Wing. “We didn’t have housing worked out, and by some miracle, we got this house.” The building, formerly a doctor’s office, seemed meant to be.
A graduate of naturopathic school in Seattle, Wing brings extensive experience to her practice. She primarily treats endocrine disorders, digestive issues, and autoimmune conditions, with a particular focus on reducing inflammation and improving overall health.
“New patient appointments are anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours,” said Wing. “We go through a full health history and there’s a lot of time for education around how certain things in the body are connected. For example, why your gut problems could be connected to your eczema, or how gut problems can also end up with some hormone dysregulation.”
The clinic offers unique services, including quarterly CT thermography imaging and constitutional hydrotherapy, which every new patient receives for free. “It helps calm the nervous system and helps with detoxification,” Wing explained. “This treatment has been shown to increase white blood cell count for several hours afterwards.”
Wing is accepting new patients and the wait time for an appointment is generally less than two weeks. “I’m personally pretty committed to trying to be as accessible as possible,” she said. “I try to be really good about responding to messages. That old kind of country doctor feel is kind of what I have in mind.”
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder
Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.
“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.
“When you watch someone losing their ability to live life the way they’re used to, there’s a freedom in it,” she explained. “I realize now that I don’t see old age, sickness, and death as something to fear.” Her specialty is working with dementia patients, an area she approaches with remarkable humor and compassion. “I have to confess, I have a blast with dementia,” she said. “I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.” This approach allows her to create meaningful connections with her clients.
Currently managing four caregiving cases, Lolly maintains a diverse income stream by continuing her gardening business. She sees her work as part of the “Berkshire Shuffle,” maintaining multiple skills in a rural community. “At the end of the day, it’s about observing and tracking what matters,” she noted, describing her meticulous approach to tracking patient care through detailed graphs of food, fluids, and medical output. For Lolly, caregiving gives her a deeper appreciation for life, with all of its difficulties and all of its beauty.
“The relationship goes on,” she said, reflecting on the lasting impact of her work with clients. “There’s something beautiful about witnessing someone’s final chapter.”