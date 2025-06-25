education

HVRHS fourth quarter 2024-25 honor roll

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the fourth quarter marking period honor roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2024-25 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

Grade 9

Mia Belter (Salisbury), Cody Bodwell (Cornwall), Zaira Celso-Cristobal (Sharon), Sadie Chapell (Salisbury), Louise Faveau (Salisbury), Madeline Johnson (Salisbury), Eliana Lang (Salisbury), Alison McCarron (Kent), Katherine Money (Kent), Mira Norbet (Sharon), Abigail Perotti (North Canaan), Christopher Piscitello (North Canaan), Nova Pratt (North Canaan), Bridger Rinehart (Salisbury), Owen Schnepf (Wassaic), Schuyler Thompson (Falls Village), Juliette Trabucco (Kent), Federico Vargas Tobon (Salisbury), Payton Wagner (North Canaan), Collin Walsh (North Canaan).

Grade 10

Olivia Claydon (North Canaan), Georgie Clayton (Salisbury), John DeDonato (Salisbury), Adelyn Diorio (North Canaan), Carmela Egan (Salisbury), Kellie Eisermann (Salisbury), Grace Graney (Falls Village), Alexa Hoadley (Kent), Sydney Howe (North Canaan), Jonas Johnson (North Canaan), Finian Malone (Sharon), Meadow Moerschell (Kent), David Nam (Sharon), Jackson Olson (Falls Village), Logan Padelli (North Canaan), Gustavo Portillo (North Canaan), Ishaan Tantri (Salisbury), Ivy Zheng (North Canaan).

Grade 11

Lily Beurket (Cornwall), Genesis Bravo Guilcashina (North Canaan), Olivia Brooks (Salisbury), Victoria Brooks (Salisbury), Allegra Ferri (North Canaan), Evelyn Flores-Hernandez (North Canaan), Mollie Ford (Falls Village), Anna Gillette (Salisbury), Madelyn Johnson (North Canaan), Neve Kline (Salisbury), Alexa Meach (North Canaan), Ibby Sadeh (Falls Village).

Grade 12

Daniela Brennan (North Canaan), Kaylin Clark (North Canaan), Madeline Collingwood (South Egremont), Amelia Dodge (North Canaan), Madison Gulotta (Sheffield), Harper Howe (North Canaan), Dustin Kayser (North Canaan), Katelin Lopes (Falls Village), Tess Marks (Salisbury), Manasseh Matsudaira (Cornwall), Jassim Mohydin (Salisbury), Olivia Robson (Salisbury), Gabriela Titone (Salisbury), Elinor Wolgemuth (Salisbury).


High Honor Roll

Grade 9

Lyla Banffy (Kent), Travis Barber (Cornwall), Paige Beeman (North Canaan), Max Bochnovich (Salisbury), Nico Bochnovich (Salisbury), Jackson Brammer (Sharon), Logan Bronson (Cornwall), Lucius Bryant (Cornwall), Winter Cheney (Cornwall), Alisa Christiansen Madsen (North Canaan), Tess Churchill (Salisbury), Niki Clark (Salisbury), Luca Floridis (Salisbury), Celestia Galvin (Sharon), Samuel Garcia Pulido (North Canaan), Beatrice Gifford (Kent), Angel Gonzalez (Salisbury), Addison Green (Kent), Baxter Hayhurst (Falls Village), Chase Kading (Millerton), Kogan Lawrence (Amenia), Paul Losh (Falls Village), Wyatt Merwin (Salisbury), Logan Miller (Falls Village), Vilija Salazar (Salisbury), Camdyn Tallon (North Canaan), Erick Trotta (North Canaan), Olivia Whitney (North Canaan), Nathan Young (Cornwall).

Grade 10

Adelaide Almeida (Salisbury), Hayden Bachman (Falls Village), Bennett Bayer (Salisbury), Selena Black (Cornwall), Sophia Camphouse (Sharon), Christian DeDonato (Salisbury), Natasha Dennis (North Canaan), Layla DiDomenico (Kent), Levi Elliott (Millerton), Lydia Fleming (North Canaan), Aiden Krupa (Torrington), Daniel Lesch (Cornwall), Makenzie Lidstone (Salisbury), Jackson McAvoy (Salisbury), Francisco Mendoza Ratzan (North Canaan), Daniel Moran (Norfolk), Jasper Oyanadel (Falls Village), Rivers Richard (North Canaan), Carson Riva (North Canaan), Blake Whitney (North Canaan), Darwin Wolfe (Falls Village), Nathan Zani (Ashley Falls).

Grade 11

Peter Austin (Kent), Steven Barber (Cornwall), Everet Belancik (Cornwall), Ileana Carter (Salisbury), Carlos Castellanos Cruz (Falls Village), Christopher Crane (North Canaan), Katherine Crane (North Canaan), Richard Crane (North Canaan), Arianna Danforth Gold (Cornwall), Mia DiRocco (Cornwall), Shanaya Duprey (North Canaan), Elizabeth Forbes (Wassaic), Nicolas Gonzalez (Salisbury), Maureen Graney (Falls Village), Adam Hock (Kent), Hannah Johnson (North Canaan), Madison Melino (Austerlitz), Lennin Torres Pineda (North Canaan), Celeste Trabucco (Kent), Silas Tripp (Falls Village), Alex Woodworth (Salisbury).

Grade 12

Tyler Anderson (Sharon), Zachary Bezerra (Kent), Bernice Boyden (Sharon), Lucas Caranci (North Canaan), Ian Crowell (North Canaan), Tessa Dekker (Falls Village), Andy Delgado (Sharon), Justin Diaz (Falls Village), Ava Gandarillas (North Canaan), Lou Haemmerle (Salisbury), Abigail Hogan (North Canaan), Ellanor Karcheski (North Canaan), Kylie Leonard (North Canaan), Khyra McClennon (Amenia), Katerin McEnroe (Sharon), Patrick Money (Kent), Mason O’Niel (Salisbury), Tristan Oyanadel (Falls Village), Olivia Peterson (Sharon), Mikayla Pfeifer (Kent), Emil Urbanowicz (Cornwall), Jayme Walsh (Salisbury), Abigail White (North Canaan).


Honor Roll

Grade 9

Krystin Ackerman (North Canaan), Baylee Alderman (Kent), Edwin Alonzo Alonzo (North Canaan), Robert Boyden (Sharon), Annabelle Carden (Salisbury), Lily Danforth Gold (Cornwall), Logan Dolan (Cornwall), Clark Farr-Killmer (Amenia), Ayva Fenn (Torrington), Kartel Henry (North Canaan), Aryanna Horton (Salisbury), Avery Hutton (North Canaan), Marlow LaPointe (Falls Village), Ayden Lemmy (Falls Village), Joseph Linkovich (North Canaan), McKenzie Lotz (Ashley Falls), Lily McCabe (Salisbury), Nassim Nirschel (Falls Village), Chayton Pastre (Cornwall), Vladyslav Petrenko (Salisbury), Camila Sanchez Guerrero (Cornwall), Henry Skuza (Millbrook), Oliver Storm (Salisbury), Soren Trivelli (Sharon).

Grade 10

Byron Bell (Cornwall), Sofia Bindley (Cornwall), Karen Chavez-Sanchez (Salisbury), Sophia DeDominicis Fitzpatrick (Sharon), Braeden Duncan (Salisbury), Wiley Fails (Salisbury), James Flores (Kent), Guadalupe Flores-Hernandez (North Canaan), Brayan Lopez-Gonzalez (North Canaan), Islay Sheil (Salisbury), Juan Xeche Coche (North Canaan).

Grade 11

Wesley Allyn (North Canaan), Henry Belancik (Cornwall), Hayden Bell (Cornwall), Anthony Foley (North Canaan), Kierra Greene (North Canaan), Marc Hafner (Falls Village), Chloe Hill (Salisbury), Sara Ireland (Salisbury), Eric Lopez Espinosa (Salisbury), Simon Markow (Cornwall), Owen Riemer (North Canaan), Tyler Roberts (Sharon), Melanie Rundall (Kent), Cole Simonds (North Canaan), Ayden Wheeler (Amenia).

Grade 12

Hyde Beach (Cornwall), Jasper Cole (Norfolk), Dylan Deane (North Canaan), Madison DeWitt (North Canaan), Leontine Galvin (Sharon), Sophie Nason (North Canaan), Diana Portillo (North Canaan), Bakary Toure (Salisbury).

Joseph Robert Meehan

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Bach and beyond

Bach and beyond
The Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) of Stockbridge will present a concert by cellist Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Provided

The mission statement of the Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) reads: “Our mission is to preserve the cultural legacy of Baroque music for current and future audiences — local, national, and international — by presenting the music of J.S. Bach, his Baroque predecessors, contemporaries, and followers performed by world-class musicians.”

Its mission will once again be fulfilled by presenting a concert featuring Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 29 Main Street, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

