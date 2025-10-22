education

Seniors dish out the scoop on personalized learning projects

Housatonic Valley Regional High School
During senior year, students at HVRHS have the ability to make one of the blocks in their schedule, which would typically be taken up with a study hall, into a personalized learning project. In order to find out about this, you may have to talk to your teachers and counselors.

This is good for students, said Hannah Johnson, who is doing a project related to FFA and developing leadership “It’s more personalized, gear it towards your personal interests and office on what you want to focus on rather than following a traditional curriculum,” Johnson said. Because Johnson is not taking an Ag class right now, she still wants to be a part of the FFA community through her leadership position as vice president of the chapter. This personalized learning will allow her to take this free block in her schedule to help plan out the FFA activities at the end of the year.

Madison Graney is also doing a project, which she learned was available from her history teacher. “I wanted to do more and go beyond the classroom learning,” she said. She found inspiration from her summer history program, and is now working on an article to be published from her research. “It’s different from just taking a history class because it’s very personalized, what you put into it is what you get out of it, pick and choose what you want to study based on your interests,” Graney said. “If you’re really passionate about something specific like I am, you can develop a dedication to this in a specific amount of time to learn more about that specific field.”

The process to get ideas and approval for a project is first to talk to your teachers and counselor about your interest. “I talked to counselors and found an advisor in my history teacher,” Graney said. Then, you have to fill out the form, Johnson said. “Write about what you’re doing and why you are doing it and find a teacher to mentor you, get their signature, your parents signature, and an administrator’s signature.”

After it is all approved, students can get started with their independent project. The only thing left to do is make a plan with an advisor and stay accountable to a set timeline of moving forward with goals, Johnson said.

This is an incredible opportunity that students that have the interest and time should use to their advantage. This not only allows them to further their learning, but to open their perspective on the structure of learning new things. These are skills very valuable for after high school, like time management, independence, and creativity.

Classifieds - October 23, 2025

Help Wanted

Weatogue Stables has an opening: for a full time team member. Experienced and reliable please! Must be available weekends. Housing a possibility for the right candidate. Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Housy takes on Halloween

Housatonic Valley Regional High School
As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

