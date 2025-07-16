education

Cranford Club’s Book Award scholarship goes to MacNeil

Liam MacNeil received this year’s of the Cranford Club’s Book Award scholarship. Presenting to MacNeil are, from left, Ruth Adotte, Diane Cieslowski, Cathy Wheeler, Bonnie Kinsman and Anne Rabeuf.

Ruth Epstein

NORTH CANAAN — The Cranford Club may not be familiar to everyone in the town, but its members have been making important contributions to enhance and promote their community for more than 125 years.

The group, made up of women, was organized in November 1897. Since then, it has made its mark by contributing to a wide range of efforts, most recently the revitalization of Canaan Union Station and its railroad museum. Members have also been active on the town’s Beautification Committee.

For the third year, it has presented its Book Award scholarship and the latest recipient is Liam MacNeil, who just graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Previous winners were Lily Najdek and Spencer Jasmine.

MacNeil, 18, will be attending the Universal Technical Institute in Exton, Pennsylvania, for nine months this fall to study welding, with the goal of establishing his own business. His interest in the skill was piqued by the metals class he took at HVRHS and in the ag mechanics class in the FFA program.

Scholarship hopefuls are required to write an essay. In his, MacNeil said, “I enjoy working with my hands. Welding requires you to be methodical and creative at the same time. After successfully passing the American Welding Society certification exam, I hope to begin a career in fabrication or structural welding.”

He said he is most proud of becoming an Eagle Scout in February 2023. His project was the completion of a permanent firepit for flag retirement ceremonies for Couch Pipa VFW. He talked about how he improved his leadership skills during his involvement with the Scout troop, we well as his love for the outdoors.

He was also a member of the school’s robotics team. “Working with the mentors, I learned to work as a team to solve problems,” he wrote in his essay. “I also learned time management because of the intense time commitment during the build season.”

For his supervised agricultural experience, he began a landscaping business. For several years he’s been mowing lawns for residents in his East Canaan neighborhood and now that he drives, he’s been able to increase his client base.

The school provides no dormitories, but has an arrangement with a housing association for short-terms leases for its students. MacNeil said he plans to work while at school to help pay for room and board.

He expressed his gratitude to the Cranford Club for the $500 scholarship that will help a lot with his schooling.

Bonnie Kinsman, president of the club, presented MacNeil with a certificate as well as a check and wished him well in all his future endeavors.

