education

SPARK brings hands-on trade experiences to Kent

SPARK brings hands-on trade experiences to Kent

Masonry was one of the trades that kids could try at SPARK in Kent Oct. 25.

Lans Christensen

KENT — The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association grounds were bustling on Saturday, Oct. 25, as trades professionals of every kind gathered for SPARK, a hands-on event designed to introduce young people to careers in the trades.

The event offered children and teens the chance to try their hand at masonry, carpentry, plumbing, electricity, tree work and even architecture.

Participants built stone walls, hammered nails and wired circuits, and — harnessed and roped — climbed trees to experience arboreal work.

The event was sponsored by TradesUp, a nonprofit offering free opportunities to “experience the joy of hands-on creating,” per its website.

Lans Christensen

Architecture

education

Latest News

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Keep ReadingShow less

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

Keep ReadingShow less
film