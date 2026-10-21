Growing up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, October meant one thing: pheasant hunting season. For generations, it’s been a cherished tradition bringing family and friends together, both in the fields and around the dinner table.
Our family’s annual pheasant hunt has continued for 43 years, spanning three generations. It’s a tradition filled with crisp autumn mornings, great stories and memories that last a lifetime. And although I’ve traded the South Dakota prairies for the hills of northwest Connecticut, my love of pheasant season has followed me home.
Each year, after the big hunt, Matt and I gather friends around our table to enjoy this special treat. For many, it’s their first taste of pheasant, and even Matt, who didn’t grow up with the tradition, has come to love it.
Of course, the evening is about more than what’s on the plate. It’s about setting a beautiful table, lighting the candles, opening a good bottle of wine and making everyone feel welcome. To us, that’s the true gift of hospitality: sharing something you love with the people you love.
And no pheasant season would be complete without our family’s favorite pheasant casserole. It’s the very dish Matt and I serve each year after the big hunt, a recipe passed down through generations and still marked “our family favorite!” in our original cookbook.
It’s comforting, delicious and perfect for a table full of friends. Best of all, it can be prepared ahead of time, leaving more time for what matters most: enjoying the company around your table.
Bobby’s Pheasant Casserole
Serves 6
Ingredients
• 12 ounces mild pork sausage
• ½ pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
• 8 ounces water chestnuts, chopped
• 1 large onion, finely chopped
• 1 (6-ounce) box wild rice mix
• ¼ cup all-purpose flour
•¼ cup butter
• ½ cup milk
• 1¾ cups chicken broth
• Juice of ½ lemon
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Original Cajun Seasoning
• ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
• 2 cups cooked, boned pheasant (or turkey or chicken)
• ½ cup slivered, toasted almonds
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet, sauté the pork sausage until browned. Drain well, reserving a little of the drippings.
Sauté the onion and mushrooms in the reserved drippings until softened. Add the chopped water chestnuts toward the end of cooking. Squeeze the lemon juice over the mixture.
Prepare the wild rice according to package directions.
In a separate saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Whisk in the flour and gradually add the milk and chicken broth, stirring until smooth and thickened. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large casserole dish, gently combine the cooked pheasant, sausage, wild rice and mushroom mixture. Pour the cream sauce over everything and toss gently to combine.
Bake for approximately 1 hour, until heated through and bubbling. Sprinkle with toasted almonds just before serving.
NOTE: This is a wonderful dish for entertaining because it can be made ahead. As our original family recipe reminds us, the flavors only get better as the casserole rests. If holding it warm before serving, keep it at 140 degrees or above.
Each month, Bobby Graham and Matthew Marden, owners of Dugazon in Sharon, share a recipe inspired by traditions, stories and a sense of welcome.