Buffet bingo brings smiles at Interlaken

Jenna Vanicky of the Interlaken Inn (center) and Jessica Sherwood (left) and Shannon Conklin of the Lakeville Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary at a Bingo fundraiser at the Inn Wednesday, May 7.

Patrick L. Sullivan
LAKEVILLE — Jenna Vanicky was looking for a way to bring the community together while raising funds for area nonprofits. Then bingo! She came up with an idea.

An avid player of the game herself, the marketing coordinator at the Interlaken Inn decided to combine the restaurant’s Wednesday buffet dinner with bingo games. Each session is devoted to a particular charity that receives $500 from the proceeds of the evening. Representatives of each group oversee the playing.

“The community needed something to do on winter nights, and I really love the game,” said Vanicky, who lives in Cornwall. However, with winter over, the evenings will continue because of their popularity.

Those attending get to enjoy the all-you-can-eat buffet, along with some specialty drinks, and then the games begin. The response has been very positive, with some nights drawing as many as 80 participants.

Vanicky is very pleased with the outpouring of support from local businesses which have provided prizes to game winners. The inn supplies everything needed to play, including daubers, cards and the game cage.

Some groups have added incentives, such as a 50-50 raffle, to increase the proceeds.

“Bingo night at the Interlaken Inn was a blast and a huge success,” said Donna Lloyd Stoetzner of the Jane Lloyd Fund, which raises money to assist cancer victims with their everyday expenses. “We are so grateful to the Interlaken Inn for their hospitality and generosity. I had so much fun I attended one for another nonprofit. We’ll be back for another.”

Kristen van Ginhoven, executive director of Project SAGE. said there were plenty of laughs throughout the evening, “which is something we all need.”

Other organizations that have taken part in the game nights are Project SAGE, the Little Guild, Animal Farm Foundation, Salisbury Central School’s eighth-grade class trip to Washington, D.C., Housatonic Child Care Center, Alzheimer’s Association and the Lakeville Hose Company’s Ladies Auxiliary.

Anna Pattison of the Lakeville Hose Company’s Ladies Auxiliary said they had such a great time at last week’s game. “I think we brought the most people out so far. It was so cool to see families taking part. We’d definitely do it again.”

The following are scheduled: Animal Farm Foundation on May 14; Lady of Hope Blessing Box of Copake, May 28; Salisbury Youth Hockey, June 4; Healing Hoofbeats of Connecticut, June 11; Connecticut Alliance of Foster and Adoptive Families, June 18; Canaan Child Care Center, July 2; Salisbury Rotary Club, July 9 and Canaan Lions Club, Oct. 15.

To schedule a game, call Vanicky at 860-435-9878.

