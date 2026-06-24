Bugs! crawl their way into Upstate Art Weekend

Artist and curator Charlotte Woolf thinks bugs get a bad rap. Her new multimedium show at Foxtrot Farm and Flowers in Stanfordville seeks to change how people see these creepy-crawly creatures.

This time of year, there’s no way to escape the onslaught on bugs closing in from the wild. The little flyers and crawlers somehow penetrate even the tightest window screens. If there’s a crack in a floor board, it might as well have a big neon “Enter” sign. Like zombies from “Night of the Living Dead,” they approach with dispassionate determination.

But bugs aren’t just trying to make you squirm. Woolf’s show, “Bugs!,” highlights the underappreciated roles that insects, arachnids and myriapods play in our lives. They break down natural waste, serve as food for birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and mammals, and pollinate about 75% of the food humans eat. Without bugs, our world simply doesn’t work.

To shine a different light on them, Woolf has enlisted more than 40 artists working in a wide variety of media, from fiber artists and tattooists to writers, sculptors and painters for a full weekend of art and activities.

The “Bugs!” show is part of Upstate Arts Weekend, an ever-growing celebration of the arts happening throughout the Hudson Valley. This year, the weekend kicks off on Thursday, June 25, at Olana State Historic Site, the estate of celebrated American painter Frederic Church, whose 200th birthday will be part of the celebration.

Events are being held all over the valley, including a dance party at Assembly in Kingston on Friday night. Beyond the official gatherings, Upstate Art Weekend is a chance to find new art and interact with artists and like-minded creative people.

The shows themselves are far too numerous to list. Even the official Upstate Art Weekend website has more information than a mere mortal could comprehend. But with a little determination, visitors can sift through filters to organize events by region, medium or price, though many of the shows are free to the public. There’s even a feature to help plot an itinerary, complete with recommended routes based on drive time, location and preferred pace, making it easier than ever to see as much art as the human heart desires.

For more info about Upstate Art Weekend, visit upstateartweekend.org and for more info on “Bugs!” visit foxtrotfarmflowers.com/events.