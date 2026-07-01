Kent pop-up art installation seeks to highlight truth-telling Americans
Allison Gollenberg
KENT – A new public art installation featuring a rotating display of portraits will be on view at the Kent Green until July 15 as part of the town’s America 250 celebration. The portraits depict prominent Americans known for promoting civic engagement, social justice, and environmental stewardship.
Currently, the display includes five portraits and will remain there until July 1, when they will be replaced with five different images. Kent Memorial Library will show a film about the stories behind the portraits on July 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Exhibit organizer Megan Haney said the purpose of art is to “raise people’s awareness of themselves, their own potential and their responsibility to keep up the struggle to maintain American ideals.”
She said that while it is important to celebrate America, it is equally important to correct the course of the country “by asking, ‘Are we doing a good enough job?’ And frankly, we’re not.”
The exhibit was created by Maine artist Robert Shetterly and his nonprofit arts and education group, Americans Who Tell the Truth. Founded in 2002, it uses original portraits set against vibrant colors depicting courageous citizens. Each portrait is accompanied by a biography and quote for visitors to take home.
Haney and a friend learned about the project from a PBS documentary, inspiring them to bring the show to the Northwest Corner.
“If one person is affected by this exhibit, I think it will be a success,” said Lynn Gray, who also organized the exhibit. “Sometimes it just takes one.”
Shetterly started painting the portraits in the years after 9/11, riddled with grief but also upset with the Bush administration for lying about weapons of mass destruction to promote the war in Iraq, he said.
“I thought, what can I do as an artist?” he said. “I thought, why don’t I surround myself with Americans who make me feel good about the country? I did it to make myself feel better. They’d be with me because I was painting their portraits.”
Shetterly said his goal was to create 50 paintings, but today he’s made 290 and they’ve travelled to 40 states. Now, he said he hopes to paint 300. All the portraits can be viewed at americanswhotellthetruth.org.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever been at more of a time in our history when we’ve needed courageous citizenship,” Shetterly said. “I don’t want people to look and see superheroes. They’re not to be up on pedestals, in fact, they’re models of how we can be. Everyone I’ve painted was flawed, but also did something courageous.”
D.H. Callahan
On Thursday, June 25, a collection of eager art enthusiasts gathered at Olana State Historic Estate in Hudson to kick off the seventh annual Upstate Art Weekend (UAW).
Helen Toomer, founder, was joined by sculptors Ellen Harvey, Jean Shin and Gabriela Salazar to discuss their work and the legacy of painter Frederic Church. Church, whose 200th birthday is being celebrated this year, is widely credited as one of the founding members of the Hudson River School of painting. The discussion took place at Olana, Church’s grand estate, where the three artists’ installations are on view.
Church’s status as an early environmentalist was mentioned repeatedly during the conversation. Shin’s sculpture “Fallen,” which graced the lawn next to the estate’s main house during last year’s event, featured a fallen hemlock tree trunk planted by Church over 150 years earlier which had been wrapped in tanned leather. She described the work as a direct reference to Church’s experience witnessing the eradication of the area’s hemlocks as the leather tanning industry wreaked havoc on the natural environment of the Hudson Valley in the mid-19th century.
The relationship between art and the environment wasn’t isolated at Church’s former home. Instead, it seemed to be found all over UAW.
Now in its seventh year, UAW works to take the art world out of the city. At its best, the weekend gives artists and curators the opportunity to interact with unfamiliar environments. Just as often, however, it serves as a literal escape, allowing New York City galleries to bring works to pop-up spaces assembled for the express purpose of displaying fine art. The “Loading…” group show in Hudson did just this.
Transplanting six New York City galleries into an intimate event space, “Loading…” featured a wide variety of artists from around the globe. Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe, an Indigenous artist from Venezuela, takes ancient practices and translates his observations of the Amazon into minimalist works. Michael Assif’s “Plant a Weed” highlights the human impact on a natural landscape while feeling like a marshmallow dream. And Margaret Curtis’ “ ‘S ” uses the backdrop of a Hudson River School-style sunset to highlight the chaos of today’s state of the American dream.
The flip side of this art-world field trip is the variety of makeshift galleries in the garages and barns of the Hudson Valley. Places like Ugly Mud Studios and Ten Barn Farm, both in Ghent, along with Foxtrot Farm and Flowers in Stanfordville, housed unexpectedly refined exhibitions. These venues all integrate sustainable practices into their business: Foxtrot is a regenerative flower farm, Ugly Mud uses locally sourced clay, and Ten Barn Farm operates a farm-to-table restaurant called The Kitchen.
But at the end of the day, UAW is about getting the art world into the wild. So it was no surprise to see a panoply of eye-catching outfits, and out-of-this-world works at Art Omi, the sculpture and architecture park in Ghent, on Saturday evening. Complete with avant-garde ambient operatic metal, the Summer Kickoff event served as a testament to the continued growth of UAW. It seems the seeds that Toomer and her collaborators planted seven years ago are flourishing, with no signs of slowing down.
Jennifer Almquist
Creating a home is, at its core, an act of love.
— Benjamin Reynaert
Benjamin Reynaert is focused on creative direction and interior styling. He is market director at Elle Décor, a design consultant, and author of “The Layered Home: Inspiration for Crafting Cozy, Collected Rooms,” published this year by Clarkson Potter. He co-founded Ticking Tent, a market featuring antiques, luxury items and vintage treasures. The biannual event is held in New Preston, Connecticut, and Bedford, New York.
Adopted from South Korea at 3 months old, Reynaert grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He always knew he wanted to be an artist. “I just loved drawing. I loved making things with clay,” he said. “Remembering what it felt like to be creative as kids and applying that to our creativity as adults is essential.” A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where he earned a BFA and a degree in architecture, Reynaert also studied bookbinding in Rome. His attention to detail and aesthetic sense reflect years of training and a finely tuned eye for objects. “Attending RISD nurtured my creativity and taught me how to problem-solve,” he said.
His career began at Martha Stewart Living. A contributor to Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, House Beautiful and Veranda, Reynaert has also served as style director at Domino. He has worked with Farrow & Ball, Chairish, Neiman Marcus, Sunbrella, Anthropologie, Gap, Bunny Williams Home and Stella Artois. He shares his work on Instagram via @aspoonfulofbenjamin.
“I’ve been fortunate to travel the country and abroad for Elle Decor, covering design fairs and trade shows like Deco Off in Paris, London Design Week in England, Cersaie Tile Show in Bologna, Italy, High Point in North Carolina and the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Las Vegas,” he said. He is drawn to unique objects and textiles. “As a market editor, the pieces that stick with me are not the newest. They are the ones I stumble upon and imagine living with.”
Reynaert is also co-founder of Ticking Tent with Christina Juarez, president of Christina Juarez & Company. The biannual event has become a destination for collectors and designers seeking curated antiques and design objects.
“I met Ben about 15 years ago when he was a young editor and design communications strategist,” Juarez said. “We immediately clicked. I was impressed by his multidisciplinary creative talents — styling, writing, vision and impeccable eye — and his passion for the thrill of the hunt. I could not ask for a better partner and friend — my brother from another mother — and a yin to my yang. Two creatively minded people with a love of old and new beautiful things, and the ability to curate what the luxury shopper doesn’t know they need and most definitely wants.”
Reynaert described the most recent Ticking Tent as the largest yet. “We hosted over 2,000 guests and transacted our most sales to date with 75 vendors,” he said. “The most exciting part is seeing friends and watching new connections being made. I’m excited for the next event, Nov. 13–14, in Bedford, N.Y.”
Butter Wakefield’s kitchen from“The Layered Home” by Benjamin Reynaert.Manuel Rodriguez
For Reynaert, objects are defined as much by narrative as by design. “An object is about the story — whether it’s passed down in your family, something you worked hard for, bought on a trip, or a friend gave you,” he said. “With that added narrative, it doesn’t need to be the most aesthetically pleasing thing. The memory attached makes it beautiful. I like the idea of simple, seemingly insignificant items having a ton of meaning. Treat a thrift store painting as you would a Picasso.”
Greg Domres and Peter Nichols’ residence in Litchfield, which they share with their miniature schnauzer, Bunny, is one of 15 homes featured in Reynaert’s book, “The Layered Home.” The couple hosted a book signing at George Home in Washington Depot. “I first met Ben at press events during my time at John Derian,” Domres said. “We became friends and stayed connected professionally over the years.”
The book spans interiors from Eric Goujou’s shop The Wolf Tile in Paris’ 5th arrondissement to textile designer Schuyler Samperton’s Litchfield farmhouse. “Sharing the stories of talented, stylish people I’ve met during my tenure in magazines has been a privilege,” Reynaert said. “The most inspiring interiors are layered — with personality, patina and the poetry of a life lived. This book is my love letter to that idea.”
Reynaert said he would like to travel to Japan and Australia and hopes to develop his own product line in the future. “Balancing work and life is a challenge,” he said. He spends downtime with his husband, Luis Illades, in Delaware, where they are renovating a Victorian home.
“I feel incredibly fortunate to blend my work and my life in the home I share,” he said. “Creating a home is, at its core, an act of love.”
D.H. Callahan
On Friday, June 26, patrons at the Moviehouse in Millerton were treated to a performance by local artist and musician Vemilo, who returned to the theater’s biggest room for a second full-length show.
Regular patrons will know Theatre Three as the setting for post-screening interviews, Q&As, discussions and the theater’s monthly movie trivia night. Vemilo’s performance entirely reimagined the space. With just a few props and pieces of furniture, the stage was transformed into Vemilo’s sanctuary.
Vemilo, who grew up in the area and lives in Millerton, defines himself as “a pop performance artist whose purpose in life is to break boundaries, stigmas and bring people together through his music, fashion and visuals.” To breathe life into that vision, Vemilo changes genres, outfits and even gender expressions throughout his performances.
The show, entitled “Metaonoia,” took the enthusiastic audience through multiple, often emotional stages of what Vemilo refers to as his rebirth. Short vignettes set up original songs about identity and relationships, with the audience clapping along to the beat.
Moviehouse manager Jeremy Boviard is excited about alternative uses for the theatre. It could potentially act as a midsize venue for musical, literary and other artistic performances. The nearby Colonial Theatre in North Canaan has dipped its toes into live performances, but with that property up for sale, that momentum seems to be slowing.
With such a vibrant artistic community in the Northwest Corner and Dutchess County, another quality performance space would be a welcome addition. After all, if Vemilo’s performance taught us anything, it’s about the power of transformation and versatility.
D.H. Callahan
Scott Siegler is bored of success stories. But Scott Siegler has had the kind of successful Hollywood career that people write books about.
Before he was 30, he’d earned three degrees. Before he moved to Hollywood, he’d already won an Emmy for one of the nine documentaries he directed and produced. Before he helped launch Netscape, bringing the Internet to the public, he’d already started his own Hollywood studio.
Siegler’s had a lot of success in his life, but he’s not going to talk about it unless you ask him directly. He’ll reluctantly tell you about defending “Married… With Children,” the longest-running live-action sitcom ever aired on Fox, when groups of concerned parents tried to get it banned from Television. But bring up a real struggle, like the time he led the board of Pandora through 25 unprofitable quarters, and he lights up. The challenges thrill him more than the successes ever could.
Now, after spending a lifetime rising to business challenges of every stripe, he’s settling into a more creative role. According to his longtime friend David Chase, creator of “The Sopranos,” it’s about time. Chase, who wrote the foreword to Siegler’s debut book, “Mobsters in the Mansion,” reminisces about meeting Siegler over 40 years ago. While Siegler had all the business sense of a top executive, Chase could tell that there was something wilder and more mischievous than the average Hollywood suit.
That mischief springs to life on the pages of“Mobsters in the Mansion.” The loosely autobiographical collection dives into the humor of hubris and failure. The stories unfold chronologically, from adolescence to midlife, but the characters don’t adhere to any timeline. Instead, Siegler uses new people and perspectives to personify the stories he tells, allowing readers to immerse themselves in the emotional truth of the experiences rather than the particulars of one life.
Writing fictionalized stories based in reality freed Siegler from writing the truth. He believes the heart of the story is what matters more than the literal details. “It’s true,” he claimed during a conversation about his book, “but that doesn’t mean it actually happened.”
On Tuesday, July 7 at the Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, Siegler will appear in conversation with renowned journalist Brian Ross. Ross has won six Peabodys, six duPont-Columbia Awards and is the author of the New York Times bestseller, “The Madoff Chronicles.” His career in journalism — a profession that leaves little room for creative liberties — should provide an intriguing foil to Siegler’s relationship with the truth.
To register for the event, visit scovillelibrary.org
Lakeville Journal
Crescendo, the Lakeville-based nonprofit specializing in early and rarely performed classical music, is taking a deep dive into the works of Johann Sebastian Bach this summer as artistic director, Christine Gevert, explores the genius of one of history’s greatest composers through a series of public masterclass workshops at Saint James Place in Great Barrington. More information at crescendomusic.org.
Alec Linden
KENT – In celebration of the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday, the Kent Historical Society has opened an exhibit that shifts the focus from the battlefield to the home. The domestic sphere and the women who ran it, the installation argues, were no less important in the cause of American independence than the treaties and military campaigns that dominate U.S. history education.
“Homespun Kent: Revolutionary Households” kicked off with appropriate Revolutionary fanfare for an evening reception on Saturday, June 27, at the Historical Society’s Seven Hearths Museum. Approximately 100 history enthusiasts enjoyed the detailed tour of Kent’s home life during the Revolutionary Era, which took full advantage of the preserved interior of the 1751 building.
“Women were the architects of an economic force that encouraged domestic self-reliance,” states an informational video that ran in a cozy parlor at the start of the tour. The homespun fabric movement was a women-led effort to domesticate cloth production in protest of imported British merchandise in the years leading up to the Revolution, which the exhibit professes both helped cultivate a spirit of independence at a crucial moment while also servicing the practical need for wartime supplies.
“It’s more important than tea because you need cloth to wear clothes!” said Deborah Chabrian, board president of the Kent Historical Society.
She explained that beyond the focus on fabrics, the exhibit is meant to amplify a quieter but no less important story of the American Revolution. “I had never really thought deeply about how it affected someone at home,” Chabrian said.
“The women had to be just as strong,” she continued. “They had to hold the country together” while the men were on the battlefield.
The Seven Hearths Museum is an ideal venue for the exhibit as a Revolutionary home itself, explained Christine Adams, executive director of the Historical Society. Built originally as a combined residence and general store, by 1776 it was occupied by Daniel Beebe, Esther Pratt Beebe and their two children.
Daniel and his son Daniel Jr. would both leave to fight for the Patriots, leaving Esther to presumably operate the store, as well as an active fur trading post upstairs and a butchery, by herself as one of the few active supplies purveyors in early “frontier” Kent.
According to an informational pamphlet distributed at the event, Esther is one of many “resilient housewives, mothers, and spinners who labored over spinning wheels, grew and carded flax, and wove wool to clothe their families, effectively anchoring early American domestic life.”
“These were stories I never heard growing up,” Adams said.
The opening reception also featured several live demonstrations of Revolutionary Era home life. In a sunny corner room, Kent Art Association Executive Director Deborah Shiflett-Fitton, dressed in colonial garb, operated an antique “walking wheel” or wool wheel which would have been used by homespun fabric makers in colonial America.
It had been sitting in the building’s attic for years, she said as she deftly operated the device, and was revived in preparation for the exhibit by accomplished furniture restorer and Historical Society Vice President Roger Gonzales.
In the kitchen, Chabrian, also clad in antique clothing, cooked corn chowder over a wood fire in one of the museum’s namesake hearths. She explained that the soup was thickened with crackers according to an old technique that would have been used by cooks in chowders in the Revolutionary days.
Once finished, the ample pot was emptied in seconds by eager guests. Attendees then moved on to an eclectic selection of small bites that had been brought in colonial potluck fashion, complimented by beer, wine, cider and charcuterie, courtesy of the Historical Society.
Chabrian said that the overarching motivation behind the whole effort, which involved months of researching books, local history accounts and even original 18th century documents still on file at Town Hall, is to “to bring an awareness to the history that we have here,” and hopefully inspire more to help steward it.
“Homespun Kent: Revolutionary Households” is on display until Oct. 31 at the Seven Hearths Museum. The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment.