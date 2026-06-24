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Ken Musselman marks new chapter with farewell exhibition

Ken Musselman marks new chapter with farewell exhibition

Ken Mussleman with his paintings “Red Apple #2” and “Nine Servings Daily.”His show, “Time Passages,” opens Saturday, June 27, at Hunt Library in Falls Village.

L. Tomaino

Hunt Library in Falls Village will host a farewell show of the work of well-known local artist Ken Musselman, beginning with an opening reception on June 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. The show will run until July 31.

Musselman, a longtime resident of the Northwest Corner, recently moved to Woodbury, Connecticut, where he will begin a new phase of his life.

After the loss of his wife of 43 years, Cathy, three years ago, the prolific artist took a break from painting.

“I am finally getting back on my feet,” he said.“I am beginning to paint again.”

“Time Passages” is a collection of his paintings from past years. With this show, he said, he will be “getting rid of the old and starting new.” He intends to “move in a different direction,” which involves a monochromatic palette. “I am in a sepia mood right now,” he explained.

Musselman has long been known for his whimsical paintings. He recalled his first one, depicting deer ice skating, which was sold at P S Gallery in Litchfield.

He explained how he gets his ideas. “I sit and visualize things,” said Musselman. “I paint from my head.”

He is also known for local landscapes, still lifes and flowers. His wife was from East Canaan, and her family’s Ford Farm inspired many of his paintings.

Musselman, who always loved drawing, was studying to be an aviation structural mechanic in the Navy when he painted a mural in the mess hall. He recalled, “They told me, ‘You’re wasting your time being a mechanic.’” So he painted murals and created technical illustrations instead.

After the Navy, while living in Florida, an opportunity arose for a job as a graphic designer at Dotty Smith’s in Lakeville, a women’s fashion and jewelry company that closed in 2001. Musselman applied and moved to the region where his wife had grown up.

Later, he worked full time as a painter, with work in five galleries. He was in his studio “14 hours a day, seven days a week” to keep the galleries supplied.

“Time Passages” contains favorite Musselman themes, including cowscapes, local landscapes, still lifes, flowers and barns, on both large canvases and 4-by-4-inch canvases, in styles ranging from whimsical to realistic.

He is now semi-retired. Future plans include painting portraits inspired by family photos. “I’m not going to chase it anymore. I’ll let it come.”

Musselman is concentrating on a “leap of faith, a new chapter in life.”

For more information, visit huntlibrary.org/
art-wall/.

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