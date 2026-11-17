After the crushing midterm defeat, Trump may be even more preoccupied with creating a suitable legacy to leave behind for posterity.Despite reports to the contrary, President Trump may be reconsidering his negative stance with regard to the newly empowered Democrats and be thinking about a a more peaceful, cooperative relationship with his “enemies”. As a “lame duck” his powers are more limited and anything that he can pursue with the Democrats might help him in the future become a more highly regarded former president.

He was not willing to underplay his presidency like so many who served before him and whose names most of us can barely remember (such as Polk, Buchanan, Harrison or Arthur). He has even imagined himself as an additional chiseled portrait atop Mt. Rushmore joining Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Roosevelt!

He set about trying to win a Nobel Peace Prize but rather than work diligently for peace, he engaged actively as a partisan in seven wars (none of which turned out well).

Trump became interested in the nineteenth century Monroe Doctrine which fitted well with his own America First opinions. Before long he was telling people that he needed to “take” Greenland!While the takeover of Venezuela kept alive Trump’s international attempts at becoming historically significant, his unsuccessful war in Iran has caused him to turn his mind to more local accomplishments, specifically several in the nation’s capital.

This started with redecorating most of the White House complex and its surrounding landscape and has grown to tearing down the entire East Wing and replacing it with a giant ballroom way out of scale with the White House. The demolished remains of the former East Wing Trump had dumped in a huge pile in the middle of the popular public East Potomac Park that he intends to convert into a championship golf course for professional play.

Several new and renovated monuments are in the works, most recently the repaired Reflecting Pool extending from the Lincoln Memorial to the Washington Monument. A massive “triumphal” arch at least twice the size of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris is planned between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery .A National Garden of American Heroes featuring oversized statues of 250 individuals chosen by Trump himself for special memorialization is to be located in West Potomac Park.

He took over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, replaced most of the board and made himself Chairman. He is currently fighting three lawsuits challenging his insistence that his name be placed on the front of the building.

Every one of President Trump’s “Vanity Projects”, as they now are popularly known, has proceeded without legal authorization, a requirement in nearly every case. Despite several pending lawsuits, it seems doubtful that any of these projects will be stopped by the courts.

All of Trump’s attempts to increase his legacy have been self-centered, not the sort of efforts that might bring him greater admiration.

Historians (and architects) will probably continue to look disdainfully at Trump’s Ballroom and Triumphal Arch as aesthetic eyesores pathologically obsessed with size.

And then there’s the money. The original estimate of $1.5 million for the Reflecting Pool is currently expected to cost at least$16 million; the Ballroom budget, originally $200 million (of private money) is now estimated at more than $600 million and likely much more (mostly taxpayer funding). All told, it would not be unreasonable to assume that the final bill for all these nearly thirty vanity projects may total at least $3 billion dollars which most voters see as arrogant follies.

Judging by the election results and his continuing low poll numbers Trump’s efforts to improve his standing for posterity have not been successful. Under these circumstances, he might benefit from a different approach.

He might look at how several of the late 19th century Robber barons seemed to become more public-spirited in their later years.John D. Rockefeller, Andrew Carnegie, Cornelius Vanderbilt and even Henry Ford gave enormous amounts to charitable foundations to do work in the public interest. This definitely put them in a much more favorable place in history.

President Trump’s declared Federal income for 2025 was more than $2.2 billion dollars and he continues to rake in much more. Perhaps he might begin a new route towards improving his legacy by putting much of his newfound wealth to benefitting the American people. While it’s unlikely he could have a marvelous epiphany like Mr. Scrooge in Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, we can hope, can’t we?

G. Mackenzie Gordon, architect, A.I. A. lives in Lakeville.