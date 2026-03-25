occasional observer

Trump’s war in Iran

Campaigning for a second term, Donald Trump emphasized domestic issues and told everyone that the Biden administration had been too preoccupied with foreign affairs and not enough with solving problems at home. This seemed to appeal to much of his audience; soon after being re-elected he began promoting himself as a “peacemaker”, starting with Gaza and Ukraine where similar efforts during his first term had gotten him some attention but no positive results. His apparent chumminess with President Putin may have helped bring him to the negotiating table but the Russian hasn’t moved an inch towards compromise. Despite helping to negotiate a cease fire in Gaza, the Netanyahu government continues its war against its Muslim neighbors as if no ceasefire had been agreed to.

Trump felt that his efforts at peacemaking should put him in line forthe prestigious Nobel Peace Prize, the highest award for engendering a specific instance of significant peace. He campaigned widely as if he were a candidate in a political race, trying to persuade world leaders and influential individuals to promote his candidacy. When the choices were announced by the Nobel Committee Trump was a sore loser, complaining to the Norwegian Prime Minister (who had nothing to do with the selection) thus making a fool of himself.

Several commentators and Prime Minister Netanyahu have said to Trump that despite his claim of having “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear facilities last year, Iran will be able and willing to launch a nuclear attack against Israel (and the US) in a matter of months. Therefore we needed to attack when we did.

Knowledgeable observers have estimated that U.S. military costs for the war so far have been between one and two billion dollars per day.

Why are we fighting a war against Iran? What do we hope to accomplish and when? Are we requiring a regime change? Do we need to have a land force on the ground? The questions go on and on but there don’t seem to be any real answers. When questioned, the President, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense give inconsistent and often contradictory answers; taken together they suggest that Israel and Netanyahu told Trump that now before Iran became nuclear-ready they needed to attack and Trump assented.

But Trump’s ego had been swellingsince his re-election. Having been doing pretty much whatever he wanted without much resistance at home and having been involved in at least seven foreign wars including most recently Venezuela, he probably felt nearly unstoppable.

Despite the damage done to Iran by both Israel and the U.S., their new leader is the equally hostile son of the one we just killed. Regime change seems very unlikely unless we pursue a protracted, much broader ground war. How would the American electorate feel about that?

Three weeks after the start of the war we have little idea when or how it will end. Until now Trump has been successful in his military adventures and even has more possible attacks on other countries in mind (Cuba, Mexico, Columbia etc.). However, Iran has shown no intention of accepting Trump’s demand for “total surrender”.

It’s worth asking why would Iran want to launch a nuclear attack against Israel?

In the Middle East, like in the UnitedStates, the prevailing wind blows from west to east. Nuclear bombs detonated over Israel would do almost unimaginable damage and would continue the killing with its residue of nuclear fallout. But the prevailing winds would carry the bulk of the fallout to the east where it would spread its radioactive pollution over much of the Middle East, especially poisoning Iran. In addition, they know that the Israelis also have nuclear weapons and might be willing to use them. The Iranian leaders may be evil, religious fanatics; but they are not stupid.

Trump’s ignorance of and contempt for climate science makes it hardfor him to size up the situation.

How can we end Trump and Netanyahu‘s failed wars before it triggers a worldwide economic depression and possibly a third world war?Our best bet would be to keep Iran as sane and calm as possible.

We can stop supporting Netanyahu which will perhaps stop much of his attack on his neighbors. And stop our own war-making which probably means removing President Trump from office before he creates more war and destroys our democracy.

Architect and landscape designer Mac Gordon lives in Lakeville.

occasional observer
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

To mow or not to mow?

To mow or not to mow?

A partially mowed meadow in early spring provides habitat for wildlife while helping to keep invasive plants in check.

Dee Salomon

Love it or hate it, there is no denying the several blankets of snow this winter were beautiful, especially as they visually muffled some of the damage they caused in the first place.There appears to be tree damage — some minor and some major — in many places, and now that we can move around, the pre-spring cleanup begins. Here, a heavy snow buildup on our sun porch roof crashed onto the shrubs below, snapping off branches and cleaving a boxwood in half, flattening it.

The other area that has been flattened by the snow is the meadow, now heading into its fourth year of post-lawn alterations. A short recap on its genesis: I simply stopped mowing a half-acre of lawn, planted some flowering plants, spread little bluestem seeds and, far less simply, obsessively pluck out invasive plants such as sheep sorrel and stilt grass. And while it’s not exactly enchanting, it is flourishing, so much so that I cannot bring myself to mow.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

Where the mat meets the market

Where the mat meets the market

Kathy Reisfeld

Elena Spellman

In a barn on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington, Kathy Reisfeld merges two unlikely worlds: wealth management and yoga, teaching clients and students alike how stability — financial and emotional — comes from practice.

Her life sits at an intersection many assume can’t exist: high finance and yoga. One world is often reduced to greed, the other to “woo-woo” stretching. Yet in conversation, she makes both feel grounded, less like opposites and more like two languages describing the same human need for stability.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Capitol hosts first-ever staging of Civil War love story

Capitol hosts first-ever staging of Civil War love story

Playwright Cinzi Lavin, left, poses with Kathleen Kelly, director of ‘A Goodnight Kiss.’

Jack Sheedy

Litchfield County playwright Cinzi Lavin’s “A Goodnight Kiss,” based on letters exchanged between a Civil War soldier and the woman who became his wife, premiered in 2025 to sold-out audiences in Goshen, where the couple once lived. Now the original cast, directed by Goshen resident Kathleen Kelly, will present the play beneath the gold dome of Connecticut’s Capitol in Hartford as part of the state’s America250 commemoration — marking what organizers believe may be the first such performance at the Capitol.

“I don’t believe any live performances of an actual play (at the Capitol) have happened,” said Elizabeth Conroy, administrative assistant at the Office of Legislative Management, who coordinates Capitol events.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Hunt Library launches VideoWall for filmmakers

Hunt Library launches VideoWall for filmmakers

Yonah Sadeh, Falls Village filmmaker and curator of David M. Hunt Library’s new VideoWall.

Robin Roraback

The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village, known for promoting local artists with its ArtWall, is debuting a new feature showcasing filmmakers. The VideoWall will premiere Saturday, March 28, at 6 p.m. with a screening of two short films by Brooklyn-based documentary filmmaker and animator Imogen Pranger.

The VideoWall is the idea of Falls Village filmmaker Yonah Sadeh, who also serves as curator. “I would love the VideoWall to become a place that showcases the work of local filmmakers, and I hope that other creatives in the area will submit their work to be shown,” he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

A bowl full of stars

A bowl full of stars

A bowl full of stones.

Cheryl Heller

There’s a bowl in my studio where pieces of the planet reside. I bring them home from travels, picking them up not for their beauty or distinction but for their provenance. I choose the ones that speak to me — the ones next to pyramids, along hiking trails, on city sidewalks or volcanic slopes.

I like how stones feel in my hand: weighty, grounding. I don’t mind them making my pockets and suitcase heavier. The bowl is about the size of an average carry-on. It has been years since it was light enough for me to lift.

Keep ReadingShow less
writer's notebook

One-woman show brings Mumbet’s fight for freedom to Scoville Library

One-woman show brings Mumbet’s fight for freedom to Scoville Library
One-woman show brings Mumbet’s fight for freedom to Scoville Library
One-woman show brings Mumbet’s fight for freedom to Scoville Library

On March 29, writer, producer and director Tammy Denease will embody the life and story of Elizabeth Freeman, widely known as Mumbet, in two performances at the Scoville Library in Salisbury. Presented by Scoville Library and the Salisbury Association Historical Society, the performance is part of Salisbury READS, a community-wide engagement with literature and civic dialogue.

Mumbet was the first enslaved woman in Massachusetts to sue successfully for her freedom in 1781. Her victory helped lay the legal groundwork for the abolition of slavery in the state just two years later. In bringing Mumbet’s story to life, Denease does more than reenact history.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.