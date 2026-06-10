Canaan residents among earliest to challenge British rule

FALLS VILLAGE – Residents of Canaan were among the earliest in the nation to publicly challenge British rule, according to local historian and author Peter Vermilyea.

Vermilyea shared that perspective during the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society’s first “First Tuesday at 7” lecture of the season June 2 at the South Canaan Meetinghouse. His presentation, “Liberty and Property: Canaan in the Revolutionary War,” explored the town’s surprisingly vocal role in the fight for American independence.

Displaying a Connecticut map from 1776, Vermilyea – who is also the social studies department chairman at Housatonic Valley Regional High School – noted that Litchfield County was once considered an undesirable place to settle because of its rugged terrain and poor roads.

“But that was seen as positive because it made the county inaccessible to the British,” he said. “So Litchfield County became a hotbed of the patriotic movement.”

He also pointed to the region’s large Congregationalist population as a factor in its strong support for the Patriot cause, noting that Loyalists were more commonly affiliated with the Anglican Church.

“Few towns embraced the war more than Canaan,” he said.

He then turned to the subject of the Boston Tea Party and Britain’s response, which included threats to close Boston Harbor.

“There were rallies held in Litchfield County, with citizens believing if they can do it in Boston, they can do it here,” Vermilyea said.

One of Canaan’s most significant acts came on June 21, 1774, when residents raised a 78-foot liberty pole to symbolize the resistance to British authority and support for colonial rights. While such poles existed in other towns, one that tall was uncommon, Vermilyea said.

Following the raising, residents gathered at the Lawrence Tavern, which still stands, and imbibed and offered a series of toasts. “They called it an act of defiance in honor of liberty,” he said.

The pole was called “Liberty and Property,” reflecting the belief that the protection of property rights was essential to preserving freedom. The townspeople also adopted a resolution when it protested stating that the illegal and cruel proceedings by the British parliament would lead to the colonists having no liberty or property.

Such a resolution was incredible, said Vemilyea, in that very few towns – only Fairfax, Va., and Farmington, Conn. – adopted statements earlier than Canaan.

“That showed a remarkable show of support from the people of Canaan,” he said. “They were radicalized, principled and constitutional in their efforts. And they were early.”

As the news of Lexington and Concord reached the Northwest Corner, muskets from Hartford were sent to local towns. Canaan received seven.

The war came to Canaan in 1778 when thousands of British and Hessian soldiers were being marched 880 miles from Boston to Charlottesville, Va., coming through Litchfield County. “They came right along there outside those windows,” Vermilyea said excitedly. Lt. Ashel Beebe, for whom Beebe Hill Road is named, opened his home to the soldiers, showing hospitality and humanity between enemies.

“Litchfield County’s isolation shaped its revolutionary experience,” Vermilyea said. “It was the bastion of the American cause. Canaan exemplified this steadfast resolve.”