Celebration of Life: Evelyn Boge Tompkins

Celebration of Life for Evelyn Boge Tompkins will be held on Saturday April 27 at 11 a.m. at Sharon United Methodist Church, Sharon, CT.

Memorial Service: Doris Palmer

A memorial service for Doris Palmer will be held Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m. St. Andrews Church, Kent, CT

Lynn Louise Rhoades

MILLERTON — Lynn Louise (Brunese) Rhoades of Naples, Florida passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Lynn was born in Sharon, on May 10, 1955. She was a graduate of Webutuck Central School and Krissler Business School.

John Walter Preston

WEST CORNWALL —John Walter Preston (“Jack”), 84, of 294 West Cornwall Road, passed peacefully at his home. He was the husband of the late Patricia Ann (White) Preston. Jack was born Nov. 4, 1939, at Sharon Hospital. He was the son of the late Walter A. and Josephine (Cochrane) Preston.

Jack worked for the Connecticut Department of Transportation for 34 years. He began his career as a snowplow driver for the state and retired as the Manager of the Connecticut DOT. Jack served his community in many ways, most notably as an active member of the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department for 63 years. He also enjoyed spending time at his home in East Falmouth on Cape Cod. But Jack’s true passion was providing for his wife, Patty, and their three daughters. A close second was the meticulous care he gave to his property, especially his lawn.

Hobart Clark Terhune

SALISBURY — Hobart Clark Terhune peacefully passed away on April 2, 2024. He was born the only son of Elizabeth Hobby and Sidney Terhune.

Noble was a kind and thoughtful friend who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed growing up in the Twin Lakes area in the town of Salisbury. Hobie was a graduate of Indian Mountain School in Lakeville where he started his love of skiing. He and his dad had many enjoyable skiing adventures together in several New England locations. Hobie won the Junior CT ski jumping championship twice and also won the slalom, downhill and cross-country state championship. Hobie enjoyed participating in the sports of football, skiing and golf. He was a true Giants fan, a lover of fast cars and he enjoyed having fun with friends.

