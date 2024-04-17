Celebration of Life: Evelyn Boge Tompkins

Lynn grew up in Millerton and married Martin Rhoades of Lakeville.

In 1977 she and her family moved to Naples, Florida, where she continued her postal career until retirement in 2015.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, going to the beach, gardening, decorating for the holidays, cooking, traveling and being in nature. In her younger years she had a passion for ice skating.

Lynn had an immense love for dachshunds and anything that sparkled, as it was a reflection of her bright personality.

She is survived by her husband, Martin Rhoades, two daughters, Crystal and Ashley, stepson Aaron Rhoades, brother John Brunese, sister Lori Brunese of Millerton, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial services will be announced at a future date.

Donations can be made to Avow Hospice Services, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105.