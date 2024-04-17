Celebration of Life: Evelyn Boge Tompkins

Latest News
Memorial Service: Doris Palmer
Apr 17, 2024
Lynn Louise Rhoades
MILLERTON — Lynn Louise (Brunese) Rhoades of Naples, Florida passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Lynn was born in Sharon, on May 10, 1955. She was a graduate of Webutuck Central School and Krissler Business School.
Lynn grew up in Millerton and married Martin Rhoades of Lakeville.
In 1977 she and her family moved to Naples, Florida, where she continued her postal career until retirement in 2015.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, going to the beach, gardening, decorating for the holidays, cooking, traveling and being in nature. In her younger years she had a passion for ice skating.
Lynn had an immense love for dachshunds and anything that sparkled, as it was a reflection of her bright personality.
She is survived by her husband, Martin Rhoades, two daughters, Crystal and Ashley, stepson Aaron Rhoades, brother John Brunese, sister Lori Brunese of Millerton, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial services will be announced at a future date.
Donations can be made to Avow Hospice Services, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105.
Keep ReadingShow less
John Walter Preston
WEST CORNWALL —John Walter Preston (“Jack”), 84, of 294 West Cornwall Road, passed peacefully at his home. He was the husband of the late Patricia Ann (White) Preston. Jack was born Nov. 4, 1939, at Sharon Hospital. He was the son of the late Walter A. and Josephine (Cochrane) Preston.
Jack worked for the Connecticut Department of Transportation for 34 years. He began his career as a snowplow driver for the state and retired as the Manager of the Connecticut DOT. Jack served his community in many ways, most notably as an active member of the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department for 63 years. He also enjoyed spending time at his home in East Falmouth on Cape Cod. But Jack’s true passion was providing for his wife, Patty, and their three daughters. A close second was the meticulous care he gave to his property, especially his lawn.
Jack is survived by his three daughters; Robin Preston of Ashford, Connecticut, Debra Preston of West Cornwall and Kim Preston Dube and her husband Norm of Charlottesville, Virginia. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Kyle Strong and his wife Taylor, Katherine Strong, Ryan Dube and his wife Margaret. Jack is also survived by his two great-grandsons; Bryson and John.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday April 16, 2024, at the Cornwall Cemetery Cornwall, CT. Memorial donations may be sent to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department 289 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 or charity of your choosing. Arrangements were under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.
Keep ReadingShow less
Hobart Clark Terhune
SALISBURY — Hobart Clark Terhune peacefully passed away on April 2, 2024. He was born the only son of Elizabeth Hobby and Sidney Terhune.
Noble was a kind and thoughtful friend who lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed growing up in the Twin Lakes area in the town of Salisbury. Hobie was a graduate of Indian Mountain School in Lakeville where he started his love of skiing. He and his dad had many enjoyable skiing adventures together in several New England locations. Hobie won the Junior CT ski jumping championship twice and also won the slalom, downhill and cross-country state championship. Hobie enjoyed participating in the sports of football, skiing and golf. He was a true Giants fan, a lover of fast cars and he enjoyed having fun with friends.
Upon high school graduation from HVRHS, he joined the Navy and served in Newfoundland as a Petty Officer Second Class. He made his parents extremely proud by being named “Navy Man of the Year” in his division. Upon getting out of the service Hobie attended McPherson College in Kansas.
Hobie relocated to Vermont as a young man to join the ski scene. He married Doss and together they had a son, Shephard. Eventually he started his Mountain Excavation Inc. business in West Dover, Vermont. Hobie can be credited for the installation of many sewer lines in the area and later he became a general contractor for several homes. He also enjoyed completing the golf course design and turf management course at UMASS.
Hobie served his community on the North Branch Fire District Prudential Committee for 23 years and he also played a very active role in the Dover Manor Road Association. Hobie was a generous and proud supporter of the VFW, American Legion, Special Olympics, the Jimmy Fund, Salvation Army, USO and Boy’s Town.
Upon retirement, he found great enjoyment in golfing in Florida and Vermont. Later in life he reconnected with Betty Ann Patchen Poll, a friend from high school. They enjoyed relaxing and spending time together.
Hobie was predeceased by his son, Shephard Terhune, his parents and his sister Suzette Terhune Dakin. Hobie will be greatly missed by all and he will be remembered for his kindness, honesty and willingness to help others in need.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Hobie’s hometown of Salisbury. Memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics in Hobie and Shep’s memories.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading