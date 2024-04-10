Choir Rehearsal

Letters to the Editor - 4-11-24

The attacks are starting early

Area Dems are starting early to attack Congressional candidate George Logan. An intelligent, articulate and genuinely nice man, Logan served two terms in the Connecticut Senate and is now running for the 5 th District Congressional seat currently held by Jahana Hayes.

In 2000, Ms. Hayes narrowly defeated Mr. Logan despite outspending him by a margin of 3 to 1.

Less favoring of fossil fuels?

Congress has a “fiscal and moral responsibility to stop taxpayer dollars from padding the profits of an industry that is destroying our planet.” —Senator Bernie Sanders

Last December at the U.N. Environmental Conference in Dubai,U.A.E., one positive accomplishment was a document signed after much argument by representatives of each of the 197 countries attending the conference. For the first time, the individual countries pledged to “transition” away from fossil fuels toward cleaner sources of energy. And for the first time a U.N. document used the term “climate change”.

occasional observer

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – April 1924

LIME ROCK – Several cars got stuck Sunday near the Belter farm, owing to the bad condition of the roads.

Waste not, want not

Trying to reduce food waste, Jane Kellner of Salisbury took a turn at processing cooked and overripe raspberries for shrub, a beverage.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — If you’ve ever looked into the refrigerator only to find elderly onions and then either a) hurled said onions into the trash with extreme prejudice or b) conscientiously placed said onions into the food waste bag ready to take to the transfer station…

Stop.

