Circuit-savvy students gear up for robot competitions

FALLS VILLAGE — It’s build season for the robotics team at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Strewn about the students’ workspace are wheels, cylinders, belts and drives; wooden frames and machined metal plates; parts scrapped from retired robots, and whiteboards crammed edge-to-edge with new designs. As they work at a feverish pace toward their March 7 competition deadline, there is electricity among the members of Team 716.

As members of the FIRST Robotics Competition, the team’s primary goal is to design a robot to operate on the FIRST competition circuit. Advertised by FIRST as “the ultimate sport for the mind,” this year’s contest takes the form of a team-based game in which robots — piloted remotely by humans — race to score points in a nautically-themed arena by completing tasks. The game, called REEFSCAPE, abstracts the complexities of a coral reef, wherein robots seed coral to reefs, harvest algae, and make deliveries.

The uniqueness of each year’s competition format means that teams must purpose-build robots, from the ground up, during the intensive build season. Currently in the season’s early stages — the game is only revealed to contestants in early January — the team is still working to nail down the final design of their robot.

“First, we prototype for about a week,” said team captain and HVRHS senior Jassim Mohdin as he tested the fit of a custom-machined part against the developing robot’s chassis.

“We draw up designs,” detailed Adelyn Diorio — working with teammate Finn Malone on a prototype coral pick-up mechanism — “then put them together and evaluate them on a matrix.” The matrix, populated by contributions from the entire team, includes parameters such as ease of build, simplicity, reliability and durability.

At the other end of the workspace, sophomore Byron Bell writes code that will be used to control the robot. He seeks to maximize the robot’s capabilities while keeping it reasonably easy to operate, noting that a driver will only be chosen from among the team after a “practice driving bracket” later in the season.

As the students bustle away, mentors Andy Brockway and Michael Ellington provide oversight with a light touch. “It’s truly a student-led effort,” said Ellington, who believes in allowing students the freedom to experiment, take creative risks and “develop their superpowers.”

Now in his ninth year serving as mentor, Ellington reports that this year’s team is the largest he has advised. Despite growing student interest, school staff and team mentors are concerned that the program may be at risk without a new coach.

Brockway, Team 716’s lead mentor, has advised the team for nearly 25 years; during the last five, he and Ellington have sought to bring on additional help and prepare for changes in leadership.

“Most people don’t realize just how competitive a sport it is,” said HVRHS principal Ian Strever. Under the current student-driven model, Strever said the most essential characteristic of leadership is not necessarily technical knowledge, but a “desire to work with students and coach them to believe in themselves.”

Echoing Strever, the team mentors pointed out that — while experience with mechanical, electrical and pneumatics systems are a strong asset — coaching involves the essential functions of team management: among them logistics, paperwork, scheduling and outreach.

“This program has so much to give,” Ellington said, observing that many students grow in skill, confidence and autonomy as they deepen their participation. Further, he has found reward in seeing the doors that the program has opened for special needs and at-risk students; many of whom discover paths toward personal development, college programs and future professions through their participation on the team.

By promoting mentorship of Team 716 to a coaching position and adjusting compensation to account for the time and dedication involved, Strever hopes to “find the right person in the community” to continue the storied 25-year legacy of robotics at HVRHS.

Interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to Michael Ellington at 860-824-5123 ext.1283 or via email at mellington@region1schools.org .

Information on the upcoming regional FIRST competition, which is open to public attendance, is available at frc-events.firstinspires.org/2025/ctwat.