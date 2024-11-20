Classifieds 11/21/24

Help Wanted

Daycare Teacher - Undermountain Child Care Center: Now hiring a Floater/Toddler teacher position at Undermountain Child Care Center on the campus of Berkshire School, Monday through Friday. Experience is preferred, but we are willing to train the right person. Teacher certification a plus but not required. CORI and other background checks required. Submit resume and letter of interest to Tammy Wysocki, Director of UMCC, Berkshire School. twysocki@berkshireschool.org. Phone: 413-229-1850.

Full Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that:indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Rooms For Rent

Room for rent in Cornwall: Small house w/ one other person + cat. $1,000/mo + 1/2 utils. You must have steady job + good credit. No drugs, smoking, other pets. maja.gray@gmail.com.

Tag Sales

Lakeville, CT

Moving sale: Sat 11/23 only. 10-3. Reservoir Rd. Lakeville. Look for signs.


Latest News

Tablescapes that captivate

Tablescapes that captivate

Jesse-Sierra Ross preps a festive table setting at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Nov. 10. Her book, "Seasons Around the Table," and blog inspires recipes and decorations for every season.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.

Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.

Keep ReadingShow less
holidays

A journey to self-care and healing

A journey to self-care and healing

Julianne Roshan Dow guides healing in Kent.

Yana Russell

Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.

The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.

Keep ReadingShow less
health