Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
concerts

Close Encounters with Music celebrates 35 years of musical discovery

Close Encounters with Music celebrates 35 years of musical discovery

Close Encounters with Music’s 35th season opens with “Saluting the Clarinet” featuring clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein.

Provided

For 35 years, cellist Yehuda Hanani has been inviting audiences to experience classical music in unexpected ways. As founder and artistic director of Close Encounters with Music, Hanani has built a concert series that goes beyond the music itself, exploring connections to literature, history, politics and the human experience.

This year, Close Encounters celebrates its 35th season with “Celebration & Discovery,” a seven-concert series that opens Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

From Mozart and Gershwin to a cabaret inspired by Paris and Weimar Berlin, a full orchestra and the world premiere of a commissioned work, the season reflects Hanani’s longstanding belief that classical music should be accessible, adventurous and relevant.

As classical music has moved further from the cultural mainstream, Hanani has looked for creative ways to bring audiences into the concert hall.

“We try to figure out ways of drawing them into the concert hall,” he said. “This was the idea behind thematic programs. Every concert had a theme, and my goodness, after 35 years, we’ve covered hundreds of themes.”

Those themes haven’t always been strictly musical. Over the years, Close Encounters has explored the relationship between creativity and mental illness, celebrated women’s suffrage with a program featuring 15 female composers and presented music of political protest in response to a proposed cement plant along the Hudson River.

For Hanani, these connections are part of what makes the series distinctive.

This season opens with “Saluting the Clarinet,” featuring acclaimed clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein alongside pianist Michael Chertock, violinists Xiao-Dong Wang and Helena Baillie, violist Daniel Panner and Hanani on cello.

Why the clarinet?

“It’s so versatile. It can be velvety and smooth and sexy, and it can be brash and biting and it can bend notes,” he continued. “It’s perfectly suitable for jazz. It’s prominent in operatic literature. It’s symphonic. It’s all over the place.”

The opening program demonstrates that versatility with works by Beethoven, Mozart, Bartók and Gershwin. Among the highlights is Bartók’s “Contrasts,” commissioned by jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman and violinist Joseph Szigeti, with Bartók himself at the piano for the premiere.

The program also includes a jazz-inspired reimagining of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” by a female composer, which Hanani described as “a pretty crazy kind of jazzy piece of music.”

The concert concludes with Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet.

The musical variety continues Dec. 13 with “Come to the Cabaret! Paris and Weimar Berlin,” featuring Israeli singer and actress Yael Rasooly in her Close Encounters debut. The theatrical program draws on the music of Édith Piaf, Marlene Dietrich and the cabaret traditions of interwar Europe, complete with elaborate costumes and life-size puppets.

On Feb. 21, pianist Simone Dinnerstein joins Hanani and cellist Hannah Sohn for a more intimate program at Saint James Place devoted to Bach and Handel.

Although the two Baroque composers are often grouped together, Hanani is interested in their differences.

“It sounds like the same Baroque music, two guys with a big wig on their head,” he joked. “But they were so, so different.”

“Handel was affluent and lived in style, and he owned two Rembrandts, believe it or not,” Hanani said. “Very worldly. And Bach, of course, is in another sphere altogether.”

The season continues March 14 with the four-time Grammy-nominated Skylark Vocal Ensemble, presenting music inspired by gardens, birdsong and the natural world.

On April 18, Close Encounters turns to Dvořák, whose music bridges European and American traditions. The program includes the composer’s “American” Quartet, Piano Quintet and vocal selections performed by baritone Tyler Duncan.

“We are going to just have a musical portrait of Dvořák, including some of his songs that are very seldom heard, sung in Czech,” Hanani said.

Another milestone arrives May 16 with “The Golden Chain of Classical Music,” featuring the 26-member Vivace Orchestra under conductor Joshua Gerson. The program includes Haydn’s “Surprise” Symphony, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante and Beethoven’s First Symphony.

“We’re having something we’ve never done before,” Hanani said, describing the orchestral program as a way to illustrate “the three golden rings linked, which really make the foundation of the classical style.”

The season concludes June 13 with perhaps its most personal offering: the world premiere of “Metamorphosis: Love,” a work commissioned by Close Encounters from Cuban composer Jorge Martín.

The piece was inspired by the writings of Matt Morris, a young poet and librettist whom Hanani befriended in the Berkshires. Morris studied at the Royal Academy in London and struggled with serious mental health challenges before dying by suicide.

“We became very close,” Hanani recalled. “What we did is we collected all his writings, his poems, his musings, even his libretto.”

Martín used those writings to create a work for soprano and tenor with an unusual instrumental ensemble. The tenor represents Morris, while the soprano takes the role of his muse.

“Very unusual combination of sounds,” Hanani said. “Very eerie, kind of very spiritual.”

The new composition is part of a commissioning tradition that has become central to Close Encounters’ identity. More than 20 composers have created works for the organization over the years, often bringing together musical traditions that might seem worlds apart. After 35 years, that spirit of exploration remains at the heart of Close Encounters.

“This is the nature of our series,” Hanani said, “exploring old masterpieces, sometimes neglected masterpieces, commissioning a lot of composers and looking forward to the future.”

Close Encounters with Music opens its 35th season Sunday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m. with “Saluting the Clarinet” at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington. The seven-concert season runs through June 13, 2027, with performances at the Mahaiwe and Saint James Place. Tickets and information are available at cewm.org.

Natalia Zukerman
Arts, Lifestyle and Enagement Editor
Natalia Zukerman is arts, lifestyle and engagement editor for The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. She writes about the region's vibrant cultural life, produces the weekly What To Do newsletter and contributes a weekly cartoon to the newspapers. Beyond journalism, Natalia is an accomplished musician, painter, educator and cultural diplomat. Her boundless passion for the arts enriches communities worldwide. She lives in Millerton with her dog, Georgie.
concerts

Latest News

A life reshaped by clay in “Matin”

A life reshaped by clay in “Matin”

Left to right: Hannah Wheeler, Matin Malikzada and Yonah Sadeh.

D.H. Callahan

On Monday, Oct. 26, a group of students, teachers and local residents gathered at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville for a screening of the new short documentary “Matin.” The film tells the story of Matin Malikzada, a seventh-generation Afghani potter making a new life in New Milford, Connecticut. The film was made by local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh, creator of the Video Wall at the David M. Hunt Library, and Berkshires-based potter Hannah Wheeler, who were both present for the screening, along with Malikzada himself.

As a member of the seventh generation of his family to master the art of pottery, Malikzada had done things the way his family had for over a century. Istalif, the village where his family has lived for generations, was known throughout Afghanistan for its pottery, with wares sent across the country for use as everyday cups, bowls, plates and other vessels. The pottery-making families of Istalif gathered clay from the same mountain, about 30 to 45 minutes away by donkey. Every July, they would head north toward the Uzbekistan border to gather ishkar, a plant they processed by hand to make their signature glazes.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Meg Sher finds her calling among the stacks

Meg Sher finds her calling among the stacks

Meg Sher, executive director of the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village.

L. Tomaino

When Meg Sher came to Falls Village in 2006 from Old Lyme, Connecticut, where she grew up, she never imagined she’d someday be the executive director of the David M. Hunt Library.

Although, in hindsight, perhaps it makes sense.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

A feast of cookbooks in Wassaic

A feast of cookbooks in Wassaic

Erika DaSilva at Ten Mile Table.

D.H. Callahan

On Nov. 7, Ten Mile Table, the independent wine and spirits shop in the hamlet of Wassaic, will host its first Cookbook Fest and Swap. Erika DaSilva, the shop’s owner, is a big fan of cookbooks. While most people will flip to a recipe that piques their interest, she reads them cover to cover like novels. She’s already published two volumes of her community-based cookbook, “The Corner Table,” featuring recipes and writings from cooks and foodies all hailing from Wassaic and the surrounding towns. For DaSilva, community is half the reason for the event.

Spend any amount of time at Ten Mile Table, located in Wassaic’s old candy shop, and one thing will becomes obvious: Community comes first. DaSilva stops to talk with local residents as they pass by her open door, asking about health updates or letting them know she has something they requested back in stock. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that, as publisher of the hyperlocal newspaper the Hamlet Gazette, DaSilva knows more or less everything about everybody in town. But despite having all that knowledge, she doesn’t treat it like gossip. She holds it with care until the story is ready to be told — or kept forever as a secret.

Keep ReadingShow less
cookbook
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Ancram Play Lab explores the wars that follow soldiers home

Ancram Play Lab explores the wars that follow soldiers home
Composer and lyricistStephanie Salzman
Provided

In 2020, the Ancram Center for the Arts launched Play Lab in response to the challenges facing live theater during the COVID-19 pandemic. It continues today as a thriving residency program where artists develop original work and experiment with new forms of performance. Community connection is central to the Play Lab mission, with audiences invited to share in the creative process through interactive workshops, open rehearsals, discussions and more.

The next Play Lab work-in-progress presentation, “Be Safe, I Love You,” is a new musical theater piece based on Cara Hoffman’s acclaimed 2014 novel. It follows Iraq war veteran Lauren Clay as she returns home to Watertown, New York, where post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) drives her to protect her family from an enemy only she can see. It is a story about class, loyalty and the wars that follow soldiers home.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

The case for leaving the leaves

The case for leaving the leaves
Dee Salomon, aka “The Ungardener,” at The Scoville Memorial Library.
Patrick L. Sullivan

Dee Salomon, the “Ungardener,” whose advice appears regularly in Compass, told a packed house at the Scoville Memorial Library on Sunday, Oct. 25, what to do in the garden before the ground freezes and what can wait until next year.

Salomon emphasized the importance of creating and maintaining diverse ecosystems. She said that, from a human perspective, paying attention to biodiversity has practical benefits.

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Stissing Center hosts the Pine Plains Festival of Shorts

Stissing Center hosts the Pine Plains Festival of Shorts

Comedian Maria Bamford plays a therapist in

“Too Many Buddhas” at Pine Plains Festival of Shorts.

Provided

For 15 years, Rhinebeck has welcomed Sinterklaas, a Dutch tradition celebrating community and togetherness with giant puppets, elaborate costumes and whimsical holiday cheer. Created by artistic visionary Jeanne Fleming, the event brings light to winter’s darkness.

This year, however, Sinterklaas is on hold as Fleming faces new financial challenges. SUNY New Paltz filmmakers documented what may be the Hudson Valley’s final celebration, at least for now. Their film screens Nov. 1 at Stissing Center as one of seven shorts in the Pine Plains Festival of Short Films.

Keep ReadingShow less
film
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.